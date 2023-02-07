Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TV Star Found Dead At 34Daily News NowAustin, TX
Famed Hollywood Actor Dies Suddenly At 34News Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Texas and Oklahoma to pay $100M for early exit from Big 12 to join SECJalyn SmootAustin, TX
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAustin, TX
Legendary Republican DiesNews Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Related
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange C3 Raises $6M to Offer FTX Alternative
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Decentralized cryptocurrency exchange C3 raised $6 million in a seed funding round led by Two Sigma ventures, the investment arm of traditional finance quantitative trading firm Two Sigma, according to apress release. C3 positions...
CoinDesk
SEC Did Not Consult Industry Before Kraken Crypto Staking Charges: Commissioner Peirce
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. PHILADELPHIA — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission did not attempt to consult with the crypto industry before launching this week’s unregistered securities crackdown on staking-as-a-service, Commissioner Hester Peirce said Friday. Speaking...
CoinDesk
Web3 Gaming Platform Ajuna Raises $5M in New Private Financing
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Decentralized gaming platform Ajuna Network has raised $5 million in a new private funding round led by blockchain-focused venture capital firm CMCC Global. The announcement coincided with the Friday launch of the startup’s "Awesome Ajuna Avatars" non-fungible token (NFT) game collection, which is inspired by the company's flagship game, BattleMogs.
CoinDesk
SEC's Gensler Warns Crypto Firms to Comply With Rules After Settlement with Kraken
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. "The Hash" panel weighs in as U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler is warning other platforms to "take note" of crypto exchange Kraken's move to halt its staking service in the country and cough up a $30 million fine. This comes as SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce issued a public dissent to her agency’s latest enforcement action. Plus, a closer look at PayPal's bitcoin holdings. And, a popular song released by Rihanna offered as a non-fungible token (NFT) through a Web3 music startup.
CoinDesk
‘A Paternalistic and Lazy Regulator’: What the SEC-Kraken Staking Settlement Means for Crypto
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. On this edition of the “Weekly Recap,” NLW goes over the latest front in the crypto wars. On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced a $30 million settlement with Kraken over their staking-as-a-service program. The move is rumored to be part of a much larger offensive against crypto involving numerous government offices.
CoinDesk
Former SEC Attorney: Kraken Action Not a Condemnation of 'Staking Writ Large'
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) shutdown of crypto exchange Kraken’s U.S. staking-as-a-service business may certainly lead to a wider industry crackdown. However, “this is not a condemnation of staking writ large,” said Zachary Fallon, a former special adviser to the regulator’s general counsel and previously senior special counsel to the director of the SEC's Division of Corporate Finance.
CoinDesk
Friends With Benefits DAO Releases Social Networking App
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Popular decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) Friends With Benefits (FWB) is rolling out a social networking application, the group announced Thursday on Twitter. FWB launched in 2021 with the goal of building a social community...
CoinDesk
PayPal Held $604M of Customers' Crypto as of Year-End 2022
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. PayPal (PYPL) held a total of $604 million of bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), litecoin (LTC) and bitcoin cash (BCH) for its customers as of Dec. 31,according to its annual report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
CoinDesk
Uniswap Vote on BNB Deployment Ends With Silicon Valley’s A16Z on Losing Side
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Community members of Uniswap, the leading decentralized crypto exchange (DEX), voted to deploy to Binance’s BNB blockchain using the Wormhole bridge, the culmination of abehind-the-scenes political battle that ended with the big Silicon Valley venture-capital project backer Andreesen Horowitz (a16z) on the losing side.
CoinDesk
DeFi Protocol Clearpool Chooses Polygon Network for Its Institutional Lending Platform
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Clearpool will deploy its institutional credit platform Prime exclusively on Ethereum scaling tool Polygon network, the protocol told CoinDesk in a statement. “We have been working closely with the Polygon...
CoinDesk
Stablecoins Are Not Worth the Risk
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. For the crypto wealthy, hope springs eternal but the rest of us should be very skeptical. Even after the collapse of many crypto companies erased the industry’s credibility along with a lot of fake and real money, the Republican House of Representatives majority wants to dole out favors for stablecoin issuers, the supposedly durable crypto asset.
CoinDesk
15 Ways to Stay Sane While Trading Crypto
This is not a guide of how to trade crypto. This is not about how to make money, how to invest or where to find alpha. But if you’ve dabbled in crypto trading? Then you know this one thing: It can be all-consuming. When your money is on the line, suddenly you’re checking the prices more than you check social media, you obsess about the charts, and even your dreams are filled with candlesticks and Elliot Waves.
CoinDesk
Federal Reserve Governor Reinforces US Regulators’ Preference for Keeping Crypto Apart From Banks
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Parts of the crypto universe should be encouraged to thrive as long as they don’t threaten the U.S. banking system, said Christopher Waller, a Federal Reserve Board governor, who also shared an optimistic note that the young industry will work out its problems.
CoinDesk
PayPal Puts Stablecoin Project on Hold: Bloomberg
Payments giant PayPal (PYPL) is pausing work on bringing its own stablecoin to market, according to Bloomberg. The news comes one day after PayPal's crypto partner Paxos – the issuer of stablecoins Pax dollar and Binance USD – was reported to be under investigation by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS).
CoinDesk
How Does Ethereum Staking Work?
Put simply, Ethereum staking is the process of locking up an amount of ETH – the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain – for a specified period of time in order to contribute to the security of the blockchain and earn network rewards. People who do this are...
CoinDesk
Ether Liquid Staking Platforms Will Benefit as SEC Actions Likely Fail to Deal DeFi's Knockout Blow
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Kraken and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have settled over staking. The regulated Kraken exchange has to pay a $30 million penalty and immediately cease its U.S. service. But, more...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Cryptos Upswing Stalls This Week Amid Fresh Regulatory Concerns
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin and ether momentum stalled this week as investors fretted first about vibrant jobs data and continued U.S. central bank hawkishness, and then about the potential for increased crypto regulation. Kraken’sagreement to sunset liquidity staking services for U.S. customers particularly darkened the market mood late Thursday.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Kraken's SEC Settlement Sends Crypto Markets Tumbling
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Top Stories. Crypto exchange...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner BitNile Pulls 6,500 Rigs From Former Compute North Site
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. BitNile, a subsidiary of publicly traded Ault Alliance (AULT), is removing 6,572 mining rigs from a Texas facility that was formerly owned by Compute North, calling the site "no longer economically viable." With 300...
CoinDesk
Restrictive Crypto Rules for EU Banks Confirmed in Published Legal Draft
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. EU banks would have to place the maximum possible risk weight on crypto assets under a draft law published by the European Parliament on Friday. The planned rules could determine how the traditional financial...
Comments / 0