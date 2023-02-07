ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Students from Wilson Talent Center help provide shoes and food for homeless

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students from Wilson Talent Center helped provide new shoes and free meals to people who are homeless. On Saturday, the Talent Center teamed up with Footprints of Michigan to give out free food, new shoes, and even haircuts to people in need at the Christ Community Church in Lansing. It was themed as a Valentine’s Day dinner for homeless people. Students brainstormed what the meal should be, and they decided on Italian.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan students get access to healthcare centers inside their schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students in 26 schools across Michigan will now have access to health services right in their school building. School-based health services have been offered in Michigan since the 1980′s. Right now, there are about 200 schools in Michigan that already have these services inside of their building – Grand Ledge High School is one of the new schools added to that list.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

MSU sorority delivers flowers for Sparrow cancer patients

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every day, dozens of patients undergo cancer treatment at Sparrow Hospital. And a simple gesture of giving a bouquet of flowers goes a long way. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, MSU’s Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority is putting smiles on the faces of those who need it the most.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Your Health: Colon cancer in young patients

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - February is National Cancer Prevention Month. Experts say it’s very important all adults, including young adults, learn the signs and symptoms of cancer so they know what is normal - and when they should see their doctor. For example, did you know that colorectal cancer...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Red alert on red-tagged residential properties in Lansing

Behind the heavy metal screen door, the sounds of excited children could be heard. The woman who answered the door Sunday asked to get her husband. Soon, Madi Mahamat Ibrahim was sliding on white loafers across the front porch at 1135 Farrand St. on the city’s northeast side. The...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

On The Job Report: 2/10/2023

Salary:Per appropriate placement on the LEA master agreement salary schedule. Join the Lansing School District and share in our mission to provide educational excellence in a safe and nurturing environment for all students. Requirements:. High school diploma or equivalent plus two years post-secondary education OR completion of 60 semester hours...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Your Health: Treating chronic pain naturally

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Can writing be an alternative to surgery when treating chronic pain? One orthopedic spine surgeon believes it can be. In the United States, 1 in 5 adults suffers from chronic pain. Medications, medical devices, and surgery have been used by doctors to treat chronic pain, but at least one doctor thinks there is a better way.
WILX-TV

Upcoming trail connects MSU campus to Lake Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People living in the Greater Lansing area will soon have a few more miles of trail at their disposal. The MSU to Lake Lansing trail project, jump-started by Meridian Township, is currently underway. The project is being executed in three separate phases, with phases one and two slated for completion before 2023.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Eastern handles St. Johns at home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Eastern moves to 10-6 on the year. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Schools Rule: Williamston students excelling in stem subjects

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Teenagers at Williamston High School are making waves in the world of research. Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics topics, Williamston High School junior Noah Dunkel is interested in learning more about. “I personally enjoy the stem field and pretty much anything to do with it,” said...
WILLIAMSTON, MI
WILX-TV

MSU-led team receives $10M grant to make strong food systems

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A team from Michigan State University received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to create more food systems. The team receiving the grant includes researchers, educators, and extension experts who are led by MSU. The $10 million grant from the USDA is meant to help create more sustainable and equitable food systems in the Midwest. MSU said the five-year integrated project is being helped funded by the USDA’s Sustainable Agricultural Systems program.
EAST LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’

If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Teen identified from fatal Lansing house fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities have identified the 17-year-old killed in a house fire Monday. The victim has been identified as Michael Robert Pape, Jr. The fire broke out at about 8 a.m. on Rulison Street, between Lenawee and Hillsdale streets. The Lansing Fire Department reports the investigation is still...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Cause of death released in death of Lansing rapper, friends

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)- Authorities believe they now have a cause of death in the slaying of Armani Kelly, the Detroit rapper who was found dead with two of his friends last week at an apartment complex in Highland Park. Police say all three men died from multiple gunshot wounds. Kelly, who was born in Lansing, […]
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Tax filing season begins with technical issues for some e-filers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has opened its electronic filing options for individuals, but many taxpayers are encountering technical difficulties when trying to submit their returns. Tax professional, Jonathan Wheeler, warns of potential system glitches or data entry errors that may cause frustration for self-employed individuals...

Comments / 0

Community Policy