FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WILX-TV
Students from Wilson Talent Center help provide shoes and food for homeless
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students from Wilson Talent Center helped provide new shoes and free meals to people who are homeless. On Saturday, the Talent Center teamed up with Footprints of Michigan to give out free food, new shoes, and even haircuts to people in need at the Christ Community Church in Lansing. It was themed as a Valentine’s Day dinner for homeless people. Students brainstormed what the meal should be, and they decided on Italian.
WILX-TV
Michigan students get access to healthcare centers inside their schools
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students in 26 schools across Michigan will now have access to health services right in their school building. School-based health services have been offered in Michigan since the 1980′s. Right now, there are about 200 schools in Michigan that already have these services inside of their building – Grand Ledge High School is one of the new schools added to that list.
WILX-TV
MSU sorority delivers flowers for Sparrow cancer patients
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every day, dozens of patients undergo cancer treatment at Sparrow Hospital. And a simple gesture of giving a bouquet of flowers goes a long way. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, MSU’s Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority is putting smiles on the faces of those who need it the most.
WILX-TV
Your Health: Colon cancer in young patients
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - February is National Cancer Prevention Month. Experts say it’s very important all adults, including young adults, learn the signs and symptoms of cancer so they know what is normal - and when they should see their doctor. For example, did you know that colorectal cancer...
lansingcitypulse.com
Red alert on red-tagged residential properties in Lansing
Behind the heavy metal screen door, the sounds of excited children could be heard. The woman who answered the door Sunday asked to get her husband. Soon, Madi Mahamat Ibrahim was sliding on white loafers across the front porch at 1135 Farrand St. on the city’s northeast side. The...
WILX-TV
On The Job Report: 2/10/2023
Salary:Per appropriate placement on the LEA master agreement salary schedule. Join the Lansing School District and share in our mission to provide educational excellence in a safe and nurturing environment for all students. Requirements:. High school diploma or equivalent plus two years post-secondary education OR completion of 60 semester hours...
WILX-TV
Your Health: Treating chronic pain naturally
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Can writing be an alternative to surgery when treating chronic pain? One orthopedic spine surgeon believes it can be. In the United States, 1 in 5 adults suffers from chronic pain. Medications, medical devices, and surgery have been used by doctors to treat chronic pain, but at least one doctor thinks there is a better way.
WILX-TV
Upcoming trail connects MSU campus to Lake Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People living in the Greater Lansing area will soon have a few more miles of trail at their disposal. The MSU to Lake Lansing trail project, jump-started by Meridian Township, is currently underway. The project is being executed in three separate phases, with phases one and two slated for completion before 2023.
WILX-TV
Lansing Eastern handles St. Johns at home
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Eastern moves to 10-6 on the year. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: Williamston students excelling in stem subjects
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Teenagers at Williamston High School are making waves in the world of research. Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics topics, Williamston High School junior Noah Dunkel is interested in learning more about. “I personally enjoy the stem field and pretty much anything to do with it,” said...
Bomb Threats Received at Multiple Walmart Stores Throughout the State of Michigan
Three Walmart locations in Michigan were forced to evacuate Monday (2/6) after bomb threats were reported at those stores. The Oakland County Sheriff's Department reports that the threats were received at the Walmart stores in Rochester Hills, White Lake, and Clinton. A similar threat was made at a Walmart store...
WILX-TV
MSU-led team receives $10M grant to make strong food systems
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A team from Michigan State University received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to create more food systems. The team receiving the grant includes researchers, educators, and extension experts who are led by MSU. The $10 million grant from the USDA is meant to help create more sustainable and equitable food systems in the Midwest. MSU said the five-year integrated project is being helped funded by the USDA’s Sustainable Agricultural Systems program.
1051thebounce.com
2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
WILX-TV
Teen identified from fatal Lansing house fire
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities have identified the 17-year-old killed in a house fire Monday. The victim has been identified as Michael Robert Pape, Jr. The fire broke out at about 8 a.m. on Rulison Street, between Lenawee and Hillsdale streets. The Lansing Fire Department reports the investigation is still...
Restaurant in Rockford where murder victim worked to hold fundraiser
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A restaurant in Rockford is holding a fundraiser to support the family of an employee who was killed in December. Mya Kelly, 23, worked at the Corner Bar in Rockford during the pandemic, and her father, nicknamed "Toe Joe", is a longtime employee. Kelly was...
Ford Announcing Massive New $3.5B Battery Plant: Report
The plant would create 2,500 jobs in Marshall, Michigan.
Missing Michigan man with dementia may be heading to Howell
Jerry Dewolf is a 79-year-old man with dementia. He has been reported missing by his family.
Cause of death released in death of Lansing rapper, friends
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)- Authorities believe they now have a cause of death in the slaying of Armani Kelly, the Detroit rapper who was found dead with two of his friends last week at an apartment complex in Highland Park. Police say all three men died from multiple gunshot wounds. Kelly, who was born in Lansing, […]
WILX-TV
Tax filing season begins with technical issues for some e-filers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has opened its electronic filing options for individuals, but many taxpayers are encountering technical difficulties when trying to submit their returns. Tax professional, Jonathan Wheeler, warns of potential system glitches or data entry errors that may cause frustration for self-employed individuals...
WILX-TV
Gupta report to be released by Michigan State University Board of Trustees
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Board of Trustees announced they would release an investigation report into former business school dean Dr. Sanjay Gupta. On Friday, the board agreed to release a report on the investigation into Gupta’s departure. He resigned as the Dean of Michigan State...
