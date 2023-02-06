Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh- National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State earns 18-6 win against Robert Morris in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
Nurse hopes to fill community need by opening laundromat in New Kensington
A skating rink and a drive-in movie theater were on Raymone Thomas’ list of business ventures she considered pursuing in New Kensington. Ultimately, she settled on a laundromat. Seeing other skating rinks close in the area made her wonder whether one could work. She also worried about liability, safety...
Greensburg eyes left-turn lane, gateway sign as work moves ahead for Main Street GetGo store
Crews continued work this week to demolish the former Family Video store in Greensburg and move earth at the site to prepare for construction of a new GetGo convenience store and gas station. The store is expected to occupy about 5,500 square feet along South Main Street, near the intersection...
East End Brewing Company to Expand to Mt. Lebanon and There Will be Pizza
East End Brewing is about to tap into the South Hills beer scene. Next month, the Larimer-based business will open a location at 651 Washington Road in Mt. Lebanon. In addition to brews and ciders, patrons will be able to sip fruited and hop seltzers, non-alcoholic pop from Barmy Soda Company and Pennsylvania-produced wines and libations. To-go cans will also be available.
Only 1 Bed Bath & Beyond store will remain open in Pittsburgh area after more closures
Another week brought another round of closures for Bed Bath & Beyond, as the company announced its Cranberry location is on the list.
City of Pittsburgh Serves Up Good News With Reopening of Mellon Park Tennis Bubble
After seven months of renovations, the City of Pittsburgh is poised to reopen the Mellon Park Tennis Center — informally known as the Tennis Bubble — located on Fifth Avenue and Beechwood Boulevard in Shadyside. The center will open Saturday, Feb. 11 for instructional clinics and to the...
New URA Director Faces Enduring Problems With Fresh-Faced Staff
The city’s economic development arm is dealing with a wave of staff turnover, a flood in federal aid, and a new Hill District development unearthing old wounds. All of this on top of a leadership change. The Urban Redevelopment Authority board appointed Susheela Nemani-Stanger as executive director earlier this...
Swing By Puttery, An Immersive, Upscale Miniature Golf Facility and Bar in the Strip
There’s a new, 21-and-over hotspot opening in the Strip District this month where you can enjoy craft cocktails and upscale snacks in an elegant environment. You’ll be able to play a few rounds of miniature golf there, too!. Puttery is expected to tee off this month at 1415...
Ex-Steelers tight end Vance McDonald's Ligonier-area retreat lists for $5.5 million
When former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald and his wife, Kendi, were hunting for a place to live and also to serve visitors as a spiritual retreat, they thought they’d found a little piece of heaven on earth in Ligonier Township. “Kendi and I are both Christians, and...
RAD to Improve Accessibility, Inclusion With $1 Million Investment
Nonprofit organizations within the Allegheny Regional Asset District are encouraged to apply for funding to complete projects with long-term benefits that will make regional assets more welcoming to all visitors. Since 2013, RAD has funded 29 projects to improve accessibility and foster inclusion; it recently announced plans to invest a...
How New Plans Will Make Frick Park More Accessible to Visitors with Special Needs
Frick Park is a 600-acre wild respite from the urban landscape of Pittsburgh: trails snake along steams, under bridges and through deep woods, trees change with the seasons. However, for those with mobility or sensory challenges, the woods beyond the stony Beechwood Boulevard entrance gates may be inaccessible. The Pittsburgh...
Cash 5 ticket worth $200k sold locally
It’s been nearly a month since southwestern Pennsylvania has a big lottery winner. That all changed on Thursday when someone in Leechburg hit the Cash 5 jackpot to win $200,000.
How Cafe Momentum Plans To Help At-Risk Youth Move Toward A Brighter Future
When Cafe Momentum opens Downtown next month, its mission will be to serve good food and beverages while helping young people get their lives moving in the right direction. The 4,000-square-foot, nonprofit restaurant at 274 Forbes Ave., near Market Square, will double as a culinary training facility for youths involved in the Allegheny County Juvenile Court system.
SUV crashes into Cranberry apartment building
CRANBERRY TWP — An SUV crashed into an apartment building at 1304 Cranberry Pointe Lane Thursday evening. Crews responding to the scene found a white SUV with its front end into building. A row of parking spaces were alongside the building. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. Crews...
Dining gems in 5 Pittsburgh neighborhoods you may not have tried
One city, 90 unique neighborhoods. Plenty of hidden gems to discover. There are tons of beloved neighborhood restaurants in the Burgh. Some are overrated, some are underrated and some are yet to be discovered by the masses. Let’s talk about the latter. Those special places that can be put in...
Top Restaurants in New Castle
Hey Canes! Looking for somewhere local to eat? Take a look at some of the best restaurants New Castle has to offer. Will you try any of these places or know of any new places we can add? Let us know! Thanks for reading!!
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Westmoreland County.
High winds cause power outages throughout Pittsburgh region
Power is being restored after high winds knocked out service to hundreds in the region overnight.
Pittsburgh, PA - Whether you're a pizza connoisseur or want to taste the best pizza in town, you will be pleased to know that there are several great pizza shops in Pittsburgh that you can visit. You will surely find it at these local spots if you're looking for a slice of cheese, pepperoni, or even a vegetarian pizza.
Extra money going toward Monroeville road resurfacing
Monroeville’s road resurfacing program stands to receive a financial boost. Council members have agreed to raise the allocation by $500,000, for a total of $2 million this year, toward improving municipally maintained driving surfaces. “We have 110 miles of roads and 34 parking lots, which convert into about seven...
Pitt News
Local chefs named semi-finalists for James Beard Awards
The most well-known Pittsburgh cuisine includes a lot of french fries 一 whether it’s on sandwiches, salads, or with a side of Heinz ketchup. But Pittsburgh’s culinary scene extends to cuisines from around the world, and now some restaurants are nationally-recognized. The James Beard Foundation released semi-finalists...
