Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghmagazine.com

East End Brewing Company to Expand to Mt. Lebanon and There Will be Pizza

East End Brewing is about to tap into the South Hills beer scene. Next month, the Larimer-based business will open a location at 651 Washington Road in Mt. Lebanon. In addition to brews and ciders, patrons will be able to sip fruited and hop seltzers, non-alcoholic pop from Barmy Soda Company and Pennsylvania-produced wines and libations. To-go cans will also be available.
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

New URA Director Faces Enduring Problems With Fresh-Faced Staff

The city’s economic development arm is dealing with a wave of staff turnover, a flood in federal aid, and a new Hill District development unearthing old wounds. All of this on top of a leadership change. The Urban Redevelopment Authority board appointed Susheela Nemani-Stanger as executive director earlier this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

RAD to Improve Accessibility, Inclusion With $1 Million Investment

Nonprofit organizations within the Allegheny Regional Asset District are encouraged to apply for funding to complete projects with long-term benefits that will make regional assets more welcoming to all visitors. Since 2013, RAD has funded 29 projects to improve accessibility and foster inclusion; it recently announced plans to invest a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

How Cafe Momentum Plans To Help At-Risk Youth Move Toward A Brighter Future

When Cafe Momentum opens Downtown next month, its mission will be to serve good food and beverages while helping young people get their lives moving in the right direction. The 4,000-square-foot, nonprofit restaurant at 274 Forbes Ave., near Market Square, will double as a culinary training facility for youths involved in the Allegheny County Juvenile Court system.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

SUV crashes into Cranberry apartment building

CRANBERRY TWP — An SUV crashed into an apartment building at 1304 Cranberry Pointe Lane Thursday evening. Crews responding to the scene found a white SUV with its front end into building. A row of parking spaces were alongside the building. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. Crews...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Dining gems in 5 Pittsburgh neighborhoods you may not have tried

One city, 90 unique neighborhoods. Plenty of hidden gems to discover. There are tons of beloved neighborhood restaurants in the Burgh. Some are overrated, some are underrated and some are yet to be discovered by the masses. Let’s talk about the latter. Those special places that can be put in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
eyeofthehurricane.news

Top Restaurants in New Castle

Hey Canes! Looking for somewhere local to eat? Take a look at some of the best restaurants New Castle has to offer. Will you try any of these places or know of any new places we can add? Let us know! Thanks for reading!!
NEW CASTLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Extra money going toward Monroeville road resurfacing

Monroeville’s road resurfacing program stands to receive a financial boost. Council members have agreed to raise the allocation by $500,000, for a total of $2 million this year, toward improving municipally maintained driving surfaces. “We have 110 miles of roads and 34 parking lots, which convert into about seven...
MONROEVILLE, PA
Pitt News

Local chefs named semi-finalists for James Beard Awards

The most well-known Pittsburgh cuisine includes a lot of french fries 一 whether it’s on sandwiches, salads, or with a side of Heinz ketchup. But Pittsburgh’s culinary scene extends to cuisines from around the world, and now some restaurants are nationally-recognized. The James Beard Foundation released semi-finalists...
PITTSBURGH, PA

