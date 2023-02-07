ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange City, IA

ESPN Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Cartoonist Chris Browne Dies at 70

Longtime Sioux Falls resident, Chris Browne, the cartoonist behind Hagar The Horrible since 1989, died this week at the age of 70. He had been battling a long illness before passing away February 5, one day after the 50th anniversary of the cartoon strips' first appearance. The news broke via...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?

It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

The Safest (And Most Dangerous) Sioux Falls Neighborhoods Ranked

Living in Sioux Falls or moving to the city in the near future? Take a look at this list of the safest neighborhoods in town, and see where your neck of the woods ranks. There are dozens of unique neighborhoods throughout the city and the website neighborhoodscout.com offers a detailed and interactive look at the city's map and determines where the safest areas are. The crime index, violent crime rate, property crime rate, and crimes per mile were all factors in determining the safest districts.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Pig Out at Five Luverne Restaurants in February and March

Roadtrip! If you're a pork lover, it's time to hop in the car and head east to pig out!. The Luverne, Minnesota "We Love Pork Challenge" is about to begin again. For the 4th consecutive year, five different restaurants will battle it out to determine who has the best-tasting "other white meat" in the city of Luverne.
LUVERNE, MN
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Police Planning Special Valentine’s Night for Your Ex

Not all break-ups have a horrible ending. However, there are some relationships that truly end on a sour note for various reasons. It's pretty natural to be upset at your ex, especially around Valentine's Day. In fact, the Sioux Falls Police Department is holding all ex's with a criminal record accountable this Valentine's Day. This is your chance to take revenge on your ex-Valentine and send them to the slammer!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Lifelight Festival Is Returning to Sioux Falls!

After a 5 year break, Lifelight, the Christian music festival, is coming back to downtown Sioux Falls on Sunday, September 3rd to celebrate 25 years of faith through music!. Grammy-nominated and Dove-award-winning artist Skillet has already been confirmed as one of the headliners. Other artists coming to Sioux Falls include Colton Dixon and Cade Thompson.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
