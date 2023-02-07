Read full article on original website
Another Concert Coming to Sioux Falls: Hello Jason Aldean!
If you're thinking about going to a concert in Sioux Falls, there are no shortages of shows this year! It feels like we have been announcing a new show every week. Well...here's another exciting concert to add to your list. The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is proud to welcome country...
Sioux Falls Cartoonist Chris Browne Dies at 70
Longtime Sioux Falls resident, Chris Browne, the cartoonist behind Hagar The Horrible since 1989, died this week at the age of 70. He had been battling a long illness before passing away February 5, one day after the 50th anniversary of the cartoon strips' first appearance. The news broke via...
Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?
It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
The Safest (And Most Dangerous) Sioux Falls Neighborhoods Ranked
Living in Sioux Falls or moving to the city in the near future? Take a look at this list of the safest neighborhoods in town, and see where your neck of the woods ranks. There are dozens of unique neighborhoods throughout the city and the website neighborhoodscout.com offers a detailed and interactive look at the city's map and determines where the safest areas are. The crime index, violent crime rate, property crime rate, and crimes per mile were all factors in determining the safest districts.
What Would a Spy Balloon See If It Flew Over Sioux Falls?
The nation was totally fixated on the spy balloon drama last week when a keen eye in Montana first spotted it. An anxious heartland had their eyes to the skies before it was ultimately shot down over the Atlantic. Tracking shows that the spy balloon actually flew over a portion...
Sioux Falls Eatery Named Best “Hole in the Wall” Mexican Food in SD
Cheapism.com recently compiled a master list of the best 'Hole in the Wall' Mexican restaurants in each and every state across our great country. There's no surprise that there are many great spots in South Dakota that could make the list, but one right here in the Sioux Empire was named best in the entire Mount Rushmore State.
What Gives? Is PizzaRev Ever Going To Re-Open In Sioux Falls?
It's hard to find someone who doesn't like to eat pizza. Honestly, I could not imagine a diet that doesn't include eating a few slices of pizza here and there. How about customizing your very own pizza? Heck, making your own personal pizza is undoubtedly just as enjoyable as eating it!
Pig Out at Five Luverne Restaurants in February and March
Roadtrip! If you're a pork lover, it's time to hop in the car and head east to pig out!. The Luverne, Minnesota "We Love Pork Challenge" is about to begin again. For the 4th consecutive year, five different restaurants will battle it out to determine who has the best-tasting "other white meat" in the city of Luverne.
South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
Construction Ahead! Sioux Falls Unity Bridge Project Starts Monday
Here's a good sign that spring isn't that far away, construction season is already getting underway in Sioux Falls starting on Monday. The first phase of the Unity Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls starts on February 13th. As Dakota News Now reports the Unity Bridge project encompasses 6th Street...
South Dakota Couple Gets Another Season of Popular HGTV Show
A Sioux Falls couple is gaining a lot of attention for their new HGTV series "Down Home Fab." The feedback has been so positive, HGTV is already renewing the show for a second season. Chelsea DeBoer and her husband Cole are showing off the "South Dakota glam" in their home...
Sioux Falls Police Planning Special Valentine’s Night for Your Ex
Not all break-ups have a horrible ending. However, there are some relationships that truly end on a sour note for various reasons. It's pretty natural to be upset at your ex, especially around Valentine's Day. In fact, the Sioux Falls Police Department is holding all ex's with a criminal record accountable this Valentine's Day. This is your chance to take revenge on your ex-Valentine and send them to the slammer!
Lifelight Festival Is Returning to Sioux Falls!
After a 5 year break, Lifelight, the Christian music festival, is coming back to downtown Sioux Falls on Sunday, September 3rd to celebrate 25 years of faith through music!. Grammy-nominated and Dove-award-winning artist Skillet has already been confirmed as one of the headliners. Other artists coming to Sioux Falls include Colton Dixon and Cade Thompson.
Hungry For More? What’s Your Favorite Sioux Falls Burger?
The Sioux Empire finished their last bites of the 10th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle. During the month of January, 32 burgers competed for the prestigious Burger Battle trophy and of course...bragging rights. Over 24,000 votes later, Crawford's came out on top with its Truffle Jam Burger. In one...
South Dakota-Based Company’s Balloon Mistaken For Chinese Spy Craft
The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company Aerostar got caught up in the spy-balloon tracking over the weekend. A suspected Chinese spy balloon was discovered in the skies over Montana last week. By Saturday the craft had drifted to the east coast of the United States, where it was shot down by a fighter jet, fell into the ocean, and was recovered.
Sioux Falls Great Bear Recreation Area Closing Thursday
If you were thinking of heading out to Great Bear for a bit of hiking, tubing, snowboarding, or skiing tomorrow (February 9) you're going to need a change of plans. Due to forecasted high winds in the area tomorrow, (north at 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph) Great Bear Ski Valley will be closed.
