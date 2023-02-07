ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

ESPN Sioux Falls

Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?

It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

This is the Most Stressed Out Town in South Dakota

We're all a little stressed out these days, am I right? Well, depending on where you live in South Dakota, your stress level might be through the roof. Zippia has made a list of the most stressed-out cities in each of the 50 U.S. states and the top spot in the Mount Rushmore State may surprise you.
IOWA STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

How South Dakota’s Black Hills Got Its Name

A few days ago, a coworker asked, "Why are they called the Black Hills?" and it made me realize I didn't know the answer either. So, I set out to find out. The Black Hills of South Dakota were first formed in the era of the dinosaurs. Around 65-70 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period. The human history of the Black Hills isn't as long as you might think. Early signs of people in the area go back to around 1743 when French explorers claimed the region for the country of France. Later the Sioux Indian tribes moved into the hills from Wisconsin and built a lasting culture there.
WISCONSIN STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

The Safest (And Most Dangerous) Sioux Falls Neighborhoods Ranked

Living in Sioux Falls or moving to the city in the near future? Take a look at this list of the safest neighborhoods in town, and see where your neck of the woods ranks. There are dozens of unique neighborhoods throughout the city and the website neighborhoodscout.com offers a detailed and interactive look at the city's map and determines where the safest areas are. The crime index, violent crime rate, property crime rate, and crimes per mile were all factors in determining the safest districts.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Pig Out at Five Luverne Restaurants in February and March

Roadtrip! If you're a pork lover, it's time to hop in the car and head east to pig out!. The Luverne, Minnesota "We Love Pork Challenge" is about to begin again. For the 4th consecutive year, five different restaurants will battle it out to determine who has the best-tasting "other white meat" in the city of Luverne.
LUVERNE, MN
ESPN Sioux Falls

Feeling Lucky? Buy A South Dakota or Minnesota Powerball Ticket

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is climbing at $747 million. This makes this total the fifth largest prize in Powerball Jackpot history. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, right now no one really can. Why? Let's just say it's been a while since someone has won the Powerball Jackpot.
MINNESOTA STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

How Many Spam Calls Do South Dakotans Get Every Day?

OMG! Talk about a horrible week, I just received a call that my auto warranty is set to expire, and get this, a few minutes later, I received another phone call notifying me that there is a problem with my school loans that requires my prompt attention. And to top it all off, the IRS needs to speak with me immediately regarding back taxes!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

SDSU-USD South Dakota Showdown Hardwood Game

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State and South Dakota square off for the second time this season as part of the SD Showdown Series. The matchup is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff on Saturday in Frost Arena. SDSU took control of the first meeting between the two sides...
BROOKINGS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

What Candy Do South Dakota Sweethearts Crave on Valentine’s Day?

Cupid will be pointing his arrow in our direction in just over a week. Valentine's Day 2023 is coming up fast. Quick, have you purchased a gift for your Valentine yet?. If you're still on the hunt for a little something for the one you love, I can help you accentuate that Valentine's Day gift with the perfect candy for your perfect person by the location they live in.
MINNESOTA STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

ESPN Sioux Falls

ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

