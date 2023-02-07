Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?
It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
South Dakota Camping Reservations Open for Mother’s Day Weekend
Take your mind off the snowbanks and shoveling and think about that spring day when you will be relaxing by the fire holding a beer in one hand and a S'more in the other. Yep, it's time to begin planning the camping season. Good news! The day has come for South Dakota campers who will be heading to State Parks this year to make early reservations.
This is the Most Stressed Out Town in South Dakota
We're all a little stressed out these days, am I right? Well, depending on where you live in South Dakota, your stress level might be through the roof. Zippia has made a list of the most stressed-out cities in each of the 50 U.S. states and the top spot in the Mount Rushmore State may surprise you.
How Do Pizza Prices in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota Compare to the Rest of U.S?
As the calendar lands on another National Pizza Day (February 9), it's time to celebrate all of the good things that come from those delicious creations of cheese, sauce, and dough. It is perhaps the ultimate comfort food, with so many different possibilities. And as much as the toppings we...
How South Dakota’s Black Hills Got Its Name
A few days ago, a coworker asked, "Why are they called the Black Hills?" and it made me realize I didn't know the answer either. So, I set out to find out. The Black Hills of South Dakota were first formed in the era of the dinosaurs. Around 65-70 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period. The human history of the Black Hills isn't as long as you might think. Early signs of people in the area go back to around 1743 when French explorers claimed the region for the country of France. Later the Sioux Indian tribes moved into the hills from Wisconsin and built a lasting culture there.
The Safest (And Most Dangerous) Sioux Falls Neighborhoods Ranked
Living in Sioux Falls or moving to the city in the near future? Take a look at this list of the safest neighborhoods in town, and see where your neck of the woods ranks. There are dozens of unique neighborhoods throughout the city and the website neighborhoodscout.com offers a detailed and interactive look at the city's map and determines where the safest areas are. The crime index, violent crime rate, property crime rate, and crimes per mile were all factors in determining the safest districts.
What Gives? Is PizzaRev Ever Going To Re-Open In Sioux Falls?
It's hard to find someone who doesn't like to eat pizza. Honestly, I could not imagine a diet that doesn't include eating a few slices of pizza here and there. How about customizing your very own pizza? Heck, making your own personal pizza is undoubtedly just as enjoyable as eating it!
Most-Searched Super Bowl Party Dips In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota
Google Trends has released the most popular dips for your Super Bowl party in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. I've never even heard of the one for South Dakota. If you are going to be at a Super Bowl party in Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota there is a good chance your host will be serving one of these popular midwestern dips.
Pig Out at Five Luverne Restaurants in February and March
Roadtrip! If you're a pork lover, it's time to hop in the car and head east to pig out!. The Luverne, Minnesota "We Love Pork Challenge" is about to begin again. For the 4th consecutive year, five different restaurants will battle it out to determine who has the best-tasting "other white meat" in the city of Luverne.
How Relaxed Are Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
If you equate a good night's sleep with being relaxed, South Dakota is the place for you. Hush has looked at the latest Google Trends for searches on topics like:. South Dakota is the sixth most relaxed place in America. What they found was that folks in the Mount Rushmore...
Feeling Lucky? Buy A South Dakota or Minnesota Powerball Ticket
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is climbing at $747 million. This makes this total the fifth largest prize in Powerball Jackpot history. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, right now no one really can. Why? Let's just say it's been a while since someone has won the Powerball Jackpot.
How Many Spam Calls Do South Dakotans Get Every Day?
OMG! Talk about a horrible week, I just received a call that my auto warranty is set to expire, and get this, a few minutes later, I received another phone call notifying me that there is a problem with my school loans that requires my prompt attention. And to top it all off, the IRS needs to speak with me immediately regarding back taxes!
Where Are the Most Filmed Locations in Iowa and Minnesota?
A lot of times when you go to the movies, where they say the film takes place and where it was actually shot are two completely different locations. And while the majority of filming still takes place on a Hollywood soundstage, there are times when film crews venture into our neck of the woods.
Large South Dakota Deer Herd Near Milltown [VIDEO]
I was talking to my friend John Stainbrook from the Milltown, South Dakota area the other day and he mentioned that they had a load of deer in the area. Turns out, there IS a lot of deer in his neighborhood. The winter of 2023 has been difficult for humans...
11 Things You’ll Only Understand After Living in South Dakota
11 Things You’ll Only Understand After Living in South Dakota. From soda to pop to sloppy Joes, different parts of of the country have their own local quirks and language. Simple phrases can have totally different means, local events may seem weird, and food may go by a unique name.
This 60-Foot-Tall Magnetic Rock is Hidden in a Minnesota Forest
It's a little-known piece of geologic history, nestled in a Minnesota forest. Just be careful not to wear any magnetic apparel around it, or you might not be able to get away. Be prepared for a bit of a hike while heading to this towering rock, as it's only accessible by hiking trails.
SDSU-USD South Dakota Showdown Hardwood Game
BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State and South Dakota square off for the second time this season as part of the SD Showdown Series. The matchup is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff on Saturday in Frost Arena. SDSU took control of the first meeting between the two sides...
Nebraska Firm Selling Drone Technology For Work On The Farm
I just saw a story in the Mitchell Republic about a company in Nebraska that is selling drones for use on the farm. Yep, pretty soon, it'll be flying drones joining the tractors and combines out in the field. Drones are becoming important to agriculture. Volitant Technologies in Dunbar, Nebraska...
What Candy Do South Dakota Sweethearts Crave on Valentine’s Day?
Cupid will be pointing his arrow in our direction in just over a week. Valentine's Day 2023 is coming up fast. Quick, have you purchased a gift for your Valentine yet?. If you're still on the hunt for a little something for the one you love, I can help you accentuate that Valentine's Day gift with the perfect candy for your perfect person by the location they live in.
Have You Heard About the Other ‘Bowl’ This Weekend?
In this case, it's a bowl-ling event and it supports the Veteran's Community Project in Sioux Falls. This Saturday, February 11, from 1 to 4 PM at the Sport Bowl at 1901 W. Burnside Street, it's the VCP Bowl-A-Thon. It's just $25 per bowler, plus there will be a 50/50...
ESPN Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnsiouxfalls.com/
Comments / 0