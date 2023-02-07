ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biddeford, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B98.5

Some Maine Towns Asking Residents To “Register” Security Cameras

These days, internet connected security cameras are literally EVERYWHERE. Having come down substantially in price in recent years, they are typically within the budget of any home owner. And, they have several uses. Of course, they provide security for the property and its residents. They are a deterrent and they...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

State uses emergency funds to open and expand 13 overnight warming shelters through April

Thirteen organizations are receiving state emergency funds from MaineHousing to open new or expand existing overnight warming shelters through April. The shelter grants, which total slightly more than $1 million, are a portion of the $21 million fund that Gov. Janet Mills and the state Legislature approved last month as part of a broader emergency heating and energy package.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police responding to multi-vehicle crash in Windham

WINDHAM, Maine — A multi-vehicle crash in Windham has closed a section of Route 302 Wednesday evening. According to Cumberland County Regional Communications, the intersection of Roosevelt Trail and Whites Bridge Road in Windham has closed. One police cruiser and several other vehicles were involved. It is unknown at...
WINDHAM, ME
mainepublic.org

Maine maple producers tapping trees as high temperatures cause early runs

With temperatures reaching into the 40s and 50s this week in southern and midcoast Maine, some maple syrup producers are tapping their trees and are already seeing early sap runs. A few maple producers in southern Maine began tapping their trees back in January, before last week's extreme cold snap.
MAINE STATE
CBC News

'Day or night' deer sightings prompt Yarmouth to search for solutions

When Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood comes home from work each night, there's usually a group of six to eight four-legged visitors waiting for her. "If it's dark out, I have to put my lights on because sometimes I open my door and they kind of scoot by on the pavement and scare the life out of me," she said. "I've jumped, like, 10 feet high [three metres] more times than I can count."
YARMOUTH, ME
Q97.9

What Happened to The Maine Mall?

When I was a kid, day trips to The Maine Mall were everything. My brother would run straight to Lids to add to his hat collection and I would stay in the Disney store until I was pulled out kicking and screaming. Lunch at the food court was always Taco...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

One hospitalized in Lewiston apartment fire

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A fire damaged an apartment building in Lewiston on Friday. The fire started around 9:45 a.m. at the River Valley Village complex at 65 Strawberry Ave., according to the Lewiston Fire Department. The fire reportedly spread to two apartments. One person was sent to the hospital.
LEWISTON, ME
truecountry935.com

Avian Influenza Continues in Maine Commercial and Backyard Flocks

The risk for highly pathogenic avian influenza remains high in Maine, and backyard flock and commercial operators are urged to prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors and ensuring their outdoor areas are fully enclosed. Since February 2022, USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories have confirmed the...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

'Marty on the Mountain' talks about years atop New England's tallest peak

FRYEBURG, Maine — When you talk about WMTW Channel 8 and Mount Washington, the one person that comes to mind is Marty Engstrom, also know as Marty on the Mountain. For decades Engstrom was an engineer for the station, but so many people remember him as the guy on Mount Washington who did the weather with a smile.
FRYEBURG, ME
WMTW

WATCH: Meteor lights up sky in Freeport

FREEPORT, Maine — It's not something you see everyday: A meteor lighting up the sky in Freeport. The amazing videos were captured by the Freeport Maine Webcam early Thursday morning. You can watch the video in the player above. Want to see more from the Freeport Maine Webcam? You...
FREEPORT, ME
WPFO

Bed bugs found at Maine elementary school

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hartford-Sumner Elementary School says another bedbug was found in the school Monday. The school says it will continue to remain open and conduct inspections if necessary. In a Facebook post, the school says a pest control company will be treating the school over winter break.
PORTLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockport man faces up to 30 years, $1 million fine following guilty plea for PPP loan fraud

PORTLAND — Rockport resident and former Planning Board member Mark X. Haley II pleaded guilty today, Feb. 8, in U.S. District Court in Portland to a bank fraud scheme in which he filed nine fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications and received over $1 million in fraud proceeds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maine, in a news release.
ROCKPORT, ME
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy