Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Here’s how much the winners (and losers) of the Super Bowl get paid
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The winners of Super Bowl LVII might get a free trip to Disney World, but anyone who played in the game will go home with more than enough for a pretty extravagant vacation.
Nick Sirianni has classy response to James Bradberry penalty call
Nick Sirianni had a classy response on Sunday night to the controversial penalty call on James Bradberry that helped decide the Super Bowl. Bradberry was called for a defensive holding infraction with under two minutes left in the Super Bowl on Sunday. The penalty gave the Kansas City Chiefs a first down and allowed them... The post Nick Sirianni has classy response to James Bradberry penalty call appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Won’t Apologize for Sideline Behavior
Ahead of his first Super Bowl appearance, the Philadelphia coach had a message for those who didn’t approve of his on-field demeanor.
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Reid-Mahomes Dynasty Established with Chiefs Super Bowl Win
With a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs have officially established a dynasty with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes at the helm — winning the franchise’s second Super Bowl in four years, and its third all-time. For Reid, it’s the...
Get-In Ticket Price for Super Bowl Plunges 30%
As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles prepare for the big game at State Farm Stadium, Super Bowl tickets are becoming more affordable. Since last Sunday night, the get-in price for the title game has reportedly dropped 30% from nearly $6,000 to around $4,200, per data from multiple secondary ticket markets.
Who Is Highest Paid Coach in College Football?
Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell jumped into the Top 25 of highest-paid college football coaches after receiving a contract extension on Wednesday from the school through the 2029 season. Nick Saban remains college football’s highest-paid coach for the third consecutive year. Norvell, who was hired in 2019,...
Fox’s Mike Pereira: We Don’t Need Full-Time NFL Referees
GLENDALE, Arizona -– The NFL’s worst nightmare is for a Super Bowl to be decided by a terrible officiating call. Despite the cascade of criticism directed at referees this season, Mike Pereira does not agree the league should make all of its game officials full-time employees. Pereira is...
