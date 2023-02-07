Read full article on original website
Gov. Whitmer to deliver budget presentation to Detroit Regional Chamber
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will join the Detroit Regional Chamber and Dan Loepp, the president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan on Monday for a luncheon to discuss her budget proposal and how she plans to collaborate with the business community to accomplish her priorities for the state of Michigan.
Michigan Legislature debates over debating
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate is expected to vote on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s tax plan next week. The vote was delayed after Senate Republicans adjourned Thursday’s session while Democrats were out of the room. The House passed the proposal with Republicans protesting in that chamber too.
MDHHS releases plan for initial opioids settlement funds
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State and local governments in Michigan received the initial payments of the nearly $800 million the state will receive over 18 years as part of the $26 billion nationwide settlement with the three largest pharmaceutical distributors, as well as opioid manufacturer, Johnson and Johnson. The Michigan...
Gupta report to be released by Michigan State University Board of Trustees
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Board of Trustees announced they would release an investigation report into former business school dean Dr. Sanjay Gupta. On Friday, the board agreed to release a report on the investigation into Gupta’s departure. He resigned as the Dean of Michigan State...
Tax filing season begins with technical issues for some e-filers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has opened its electronic filing options for individuals, but many taxpayers are encountering technical difficulties when trying to submit their returns. Tax professional, Jonathan Wheeler, warns of potential system glitches or data entry errors that may cause frustration for self-employed individuals...
Clinton County man wins over $125K from Michigan Lottery
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 49-year-old man from Clinton County said winning a $125,514 Monthly Jackpot Progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery couldn’t have happened at a better time. The anonymous man won after he was selected in a random drawing that took place on Jan. 11. He earned...
Slotkin says military shot down object above Lake Huron
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Representative Elissa Slotkin said the military downed an object hovering above Lake Huron. On Twitter, Slotkin said the military has an extremely close eye on the object above Lake Huron and all parties have been laser-focused on it since it showed up. She later confirmed the object was downed by the US Air Force and National Guard. She said in a Tweet that they would know more about the object in the next coming days.
MSU board approves plan for $38M multicultural center
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Board of Trustees authorized the university to proceed with its plan to build a $38 million, 34,000-square-foot multicultural center in the heart of campus. The authorization allows MSU to break ground on the new center, which is expected to happen later...
NORAD: Lake Michigan air space restrictions lifted
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) announced air flight restrictions were lifted after being implemented over Lake Michigan airspace. On Sunday, NORAD said with cooperation with the Federal Aviation Administration, a temporary flight restriction was placed over Lake Michigan at noon. They said this was meant to ensure air traffic in the area was safe during NORAD operations.
Michigan State Police warn of scam calls
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization. Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.
Michigan State University’s outer space seeds show promising initial results
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is part of a NASA space project to one day colonize the moon. Spartan researchers recently sent seeds into space, and now they’re back on campus. The seeds were onboard the Artemis 1 mission. Outer space farming may sound like science...
Your Health: Pediatric cancer fighting for funding
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The federal government has almost $7 billion earmarked for cancer research in this year’s budget. That’s the good news. But think about this: every year, only a small portion of that money goes to childhood cancer. What does that mean for the youngest patients,...
Students from Wilson Talent Center help provide shoes and food for homeless
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students from Wilson Talent Center helped provide new shoes and free meals to people who are homeless. On Saturday, the Talent Center teamed up with Footprints of Michigan to give out free food, new shoes, and even haircuts to people in need at the Christ Community Church in Lansing. It was themed as a Valentine’s Day dinner for homeless people. Students brainstormed what the meal should be, and they decided on Italian.
Signs of domestic abuse amongst teens
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - February is teen dating violence awareness month and as Valentine’s Day is on Feb. 14, it’s good to keep in mind some signs of domestic abuse. According to the CDC, some teens are at greater risk than others for domestic violence. Female students experience higher rates of physical and sexual dating violence than male students.
Your Health: Colon cancer in young patients
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - February is National Cancer Prevention Month. Experts say it’s very important all adults, including young adults, learn the signs and symptoms of cancer so they know what is normal - and when they should see their doctor. For example, did you know that colorectal cancer...
Busy street closing Feb. 15 for tree trimming in Jackson
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson is closing S. West Avenue between W. Franklin and W. Morrell St. will close to traffic on Feb. 15 in the morning. During the closure, the City of Jackson Department of Public Works (DPW) can safely trim trees along the street. S....
Michigan police department offering ‘Valentine’s Day special’
BATH TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Bath Township Police Department announced its ‘Valentines Day special’ to help residents celebrate the upcoming holiday. In their Facebook post on Feb. 10, they told residents that they don’t want you to forget those “ex’s that did you wrong.”
Very nice weekend weather and Super Bowl prep
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares our ‘very nice’ weather for the weekend and Claudia Sella shares the food they’ll be competing with on Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m.!. Connect with Studio 10!. ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 10, 2023. Average High: 32º Average...
Lansing Catholic girls bounce back from Haslett loss with win over Charlotte
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kacee Reid’s Cougars had no problems with Charlotte. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
East Lansing pulls big win against CAAC-Blue leading Waverly
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing has started to find some things after a slow start to the season, knocking off league-leading Waverly at home 68-61. The Warriors will look to rebound against Okemos at home on Monday, Feb. 14. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest...
