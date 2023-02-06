Moon Township, Pa. – According to a poll of Horizon League head coaches, the RMU softball team has been picked to finish second in the league in 2023. Earning preseason status as the favorite is defending champion Oakland, which tallied eight first-place votes and accrued 77 points. The Colonials accumulated 68 points as part of the preseason poll and grabbed the other first-place tally. Rounding out the top five of the 2023 #HLSB Preseason Poll is Cleveland State (61), Green Bay (51) and Youngstown State (50).

MOON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO