rmucolonials.com
Tip-In Stifles Colonials at Cleveland State
Moon Township, Pa. – The RMU men's basketball team dropped its third consecutive game Friday, falling to Cleveland State, 57-55, at the Wolstein Center to open a two-game road trip. The Colonials slipped to 11-15 (.423) overall during the 2022-23 season, including 6-9 (.400) in the Horizon League. MOMENTS...
rmucolonials.com
Colonials Christen 2023 Season With Split
Moon Township, Pa. – The RMU softball team opened its 2023 season Friday by splitting a pair of games at the Runnin' Bulldog Classic in Boiling Springs, N.C., which is hosted by Gardner-Webb. In the first game the Colonials earned a 3-2 win over Austin Peay at Brinkley Stadium before falling to George Mason, 4-1.
rmucolonials.com
RMU Travels To Tar Heel State For Opening Day
(Austin Peay, George Mason, Gardner-Webb) Brinkley Stadium • Boiling Springs, N.C. Cracker Jack & Sunflower Seeds (Dubble Bubble, Too) - The RMU softball team opens its 2023 campaign with five games over three days in Boiling Springs, N.C., as part of the Runnin' Bulldog Classic, which is hosted by Gardner-Webb. The Colonials will open the new season Friday, Feb. 10, at 1:00 p.m. against Austin Peay and will follow by taking on George Mason with a 3:00 p.m. first pitch at Brinkley Stadium.
rmucolonials.com
RMU Heads To The Land To Take On Vikings
RMU (11-14 / 6-8 #HLMBB) @ Cleveland State (14-11 / 9-5 #HLMBB) Friday, February 10, 2023 • 7:00 p.m. TV: ESPN+ w/ Al Pawlowski (pxp) & Jensen Lewis (color) Radio: RMU Athletics Gameday App w/ Chris Shovlin (pxp) Twitter: @RMUMBasketball • Instagram: RMUMBasketball. Opening Tip. - The RMU...
rmucolonials.com
RMU Tabbed Second In #HLSB Preseason Poll
Moon Township, Pa. – According to a poll of Horizon League head coaches, the RMU softball team has been picked to finish second in the league in 2023. Earning preseason status as the favorite is defending champion Oakland, which tallied eight first-place votes and accrued 77 points. The Colonials accumulated 68 points as part of the preseason poll and grabbed the other first-place tally. Rounding out the top five of the 2023 #HLSB Preseason Poll is Cleveland State (61), Green Bay (51) and Youngstown State (50).
rmucolonials.com
Four-Game Homestand Begins vs Titans
RMU (9-14 / 3-11 #HLWBB) vs Detroit Mercy (3-20 / 1-13 #HLWBB) Thursday, February 9 | 7:00 p.m. UPMC Events Center (4,000) | Moon Township, Pa. Talent: Adam Gusky (pxp), Justin Pyles (analyst) Twitter & Instagram: @RMUWBasketball. Opening Tip. The Robert Morris women's basketball team returns to the UPMC Events...
rmucolonials.com
Barbasol Announced As #HLBB Championships Title Sponsor
Moon Township, Pa. - The Horizon League announced Thursday that it has finalized an agreement with Barbasol to become the title sponsor of the 2023 Horizon League Basketball Championships. This marks the first year that Barbasol will serve as the title sponsor for the Horizon League Basketball Championships. CSMG, a national sponsorship sales partner of the League, helped secure the opportunity.
rmucolonials.com
Lopez Named Assistant Coach For Colonials
Moon Township, Pa. – RMU head men's soccer coach Jonathan Potter announced Wednesday that Abraham Lopez has been named assistant coach for the Colonials. "I am delighted to have Abraham join our staff at Robert Morris," Potter said. "Abraham is a great young coach and a man of high character. He will connect well with our student-athletes and will have a great impact in all areas of the program."
