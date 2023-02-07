RAPID CITY, S.D. – After the devastating fire on the morning of Friday, February 10 left the home of the Dotson family unrecognizable, a local grocery store is helping out. Timmons Market in Rapid Valley has set up a fund for the family with Black Hills Federal Credit Union. Anybody who shops at Timmons is asked to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar. Patrons also have the option of donating an amount of their choice. The money raised will be deposited into the fund to assist the family with recovering from their loss.

RAPID VALLEY, SD ・ 16 HOURS AGO