New fishing record set in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new state fishing record was set last month. On Saturday the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks posted a photo of the record fish on Facebook. GFP congratulated Dan James for setting a new unrestricted category record with his 28 pounds and four ounces bigmouth buffalo that he caught from Lake Oahe on January 7th.
Local grocery store steps in to help the victims of the fire on Degeest Drive

RAPID CITY, S.D. – After the devastating fire on the morning of Friday, February 10 left the home of the Dotson family unrecognizable, a local grocery store is helping out. Timmons Market in Rapid Valley has set up a fund for the family with Black Hills Federal Credit Union. Anybody who shops at Timmons is asked to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar. Patrons also have the option of donating an amount of their choice. The money raised will be deposited into the fund to assist the family with recovering from their loss.
LIVE BLOG: What is happening in our legislature? February Cracker Barrel

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Follow us live as we report from February’s Cracker Barrel at Western Dakota Tech. Many of your legislators are here to discuss the topics that are most important to the people they serve. The session began with a brief statement from each of the speakers and then the floor will be open to audience questions.
STDs are spreading fast in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The recent years have seen a boom in cases of Sexually-Transmitted Diseases (STDs), believed to be due to a large number of rising cases following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, when looking at the results from 2000-2020, evidence would suggest that this surge in STD cases is nothing new. […]
Rapid City non-profit receives major investment from Minnesota-based investor to continue their affordable housing work

RAPID CITY, S.D.– As the first housing project from the Black Hills Area Community Foundation (BHACF) prepares for the opening summer of 2023, one out-of-state sponsor recently made another major contribution to the organization’s fund dedicated to making affordable housing a reality. Chief Executive Officer of the Black Hills Area Community Foundation Liz Hamburg explains more about what the partnership with the Bush Foundation means.
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide

HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
A Taste of Spring Before Winter Returns…

Patchy fog to greet some; otherwise, sunny and warm this afternoon. Highs will reach the 30s, 40s, and 50s today with light westerly winds. The warmth will continue into tomorrow with mild 60s in western and (parts of ) central South Dakota. We’ll have 30s and 40s for highs in eastern KELOLAND. But, it will soon change.
Trooper McCreedy Discusses License Plate Violation

(Denison) Iowa Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Resource Officer Shelby McCreedy, appearing on the KSOM Morning Show, talks about four things motorists may not be aware of when licensing plate violations. Trooper McCreedy says the state of Iowa issues two plates per vehicle, and vehicle owners are legally required...
How does homelessness in South Dakota compare to the rest of the U.S.?

An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
