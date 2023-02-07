Read full article on original website
New fishing record set in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new state fishing record was set last month. On Saturday the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks posted a photo of the record fish on Facebook. GFP congratulated Dan James for setting a new unrestricted category record with his 28 pounds and four ounces bigmouth buffalo that he caught from Lake Oahe on January 7th.
Local grocery store steps in to help the victims of the fire on Degeest Drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. – After the devastating fire on the morning of Friday, February 10 left the home of the Dotson family unrecognizable, a local grocery store is helping out. Timmons Market in Rapid Valley has set up a fund for the family with Black Hills Federal Credit Union. Anybody who shops at Timmons is asked to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar. Patrons also have the option of donating an amount of their choice. The money raised will be deposited into the fund to assist the family with recovering from their loss.
The Black Hills Sports Show brings in locals and visitors from neighboring states to enjoy
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo continued Saturday, bringing hundreds of people and vendors to The Monument. The three-day event has locals stopping in, as well as visitors from neighboring states. People can enjoy the time with friends, family or even by themselves....
LIVE BLOG: What is happening in our legislature? February Cracker Barrel
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Follow us live as we report from February’s Cracker Barrel at Western Dakota Tech. Many of your legislators are here to discuss the topics that are most important to the people they serve. The session began with a brief statement from each of the speakers and then the floor will be open to audience questions.
1 dead, 2 injured following Rapid City explosion
Rapid City Police say this is part of a crash involving significant speeds. Crews could be seen working in the rubble.
LOU RAGUSE – VANISHED IN VERMILLION: The Real Story of South Dakota’s Most Infamous Cold Case
The result of hundreds of interviews, Vanished in Vermillion is a cold case story that flips the script on a typical investigation narrative, revealing the biggest law enforcement embarrassment in South Dakota history. In May 1971, Pam Jackson and Sherri Miller were two seventeen-year-olds driving to an end-of-the-school-year party in...
New info on Rapid City explosion; US shoots down object over Alaska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 10. Here’s all that you need to know in news and weather to start your weekend. The Rapid City Fire Department has released new video and information about this morning’s explosion. The Pentagon has shot down an unknown...
Gov. Noem declares disaster for counties in South Dakota impacted by winter storms
PIERRE, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2023-03 Thursday, Feb. 9, which declares a disaster in counties impacted by the severe winter storms in December 2022. The order declares a disaster to exist in the counties of:. Bennett. Brookings. Clark. Day. Deuel. Hamlin. Jackson. Jones. Kingsbury. Mellette.
STDs are spreading fast in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The recent years have seen a boom in cases of Sexually-Transmitted Diseases (STDs), believed to be due to a large number of rising cases following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, when looking at the results from 2000-2020, evidence would suggest that this surge in STD cases is nothing new. […]
Rapid City non-profit receives major investment from Minnesota-based investor to continue their affordable housing work
RAPID CITY, S.D.– As the first housing project from the Black Hills Area Community Foundation (BHACF) prepares for the opening summer of 2023, one out-of-state sponsor recently made another major contribution to the organization’s fund dedicated to making affordable housing a reality. Chief Executive Officer of the Black Hills Area Community Foundation Liz Hamburg explains more about what the partnership with the Bush Foundation means.
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
About 100 people attend the second Elevate cracker barrel to ask questions and hear from state legislators
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It’s cracker barrel season, where South Dakota lawmakers face the people who elected them. Elevate Rapid City hosted the second of three sessions at Western Dakota Tech Saturday morning. State representatives and senators answered resident’s questions and addressed their concerns. The public event gives...
A Taste of Spring Before Winter Returns…
Patchy fog to greet some; otherwise, sunny and warm this afternoon. Highs will reach the 30s, 40s, and 50s today with light westerly winds. The warmth will continue into tomorrow with mild 60s in western and (parts of ) central South Dakota. We’ll have 30s and 40s for highs in eastern KELOLAND. But, it will soon change.
Trooper McCreedy Discusses License Plate Violation
(Denison) Iowa Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Resource Officer Shelby McCreedy, appearing on the KSOM Morning Show, talks about four things motorists may not be aware of when licensing plate violations. Trooper McCreedy says the state of Iowa issues two plates per vehicle, and vehicle owners are legally required...
Sioux Falls Eatery Named Best “Hole in the Wall” Mexican Food in SD
Cheapism.com recently compiled a master list of the best 'Hole in the Wall' Mexican restaurants in each and every state across our great country. There's no surprise that there are many great spots in South Dakota that could make the list, but one right here in the Sioux Empire was named best in the entire Mount Rushmore State.
Balloon Spotted Floating Near St. Cloud Thursday Morning
While I don't think this has anything to do with the Chinese balloon drama that has taken place over the past week, and over areas of the US, it is odd to notice a balloon floating not too far away from St. Cloud. The good news is that it appears...
State Board of Education Standards hears from proponents and opponents of the new South Dakota social studies standards
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Every five to seven years, the South Dakota Board of Education Standards re-evaluates the standards for teaching social studies and holds public meetings around the state on proposed changes. On Friday, they held the first of four meetings in downtown Rapid City at the Rushmore Hotel.
Bill to ban medical marijuana clinics passes South Dakota House on narrow margin
A bill seeking to, among other things, ban certain types of marijuana related advertising in South Dakota passed the House of Representatives along a slim margin Wednesday afternoon.
'Mother Nature unfortunately didn’t cooperate': Deteriorating ice, warm weather may prompt early shanty removal
Anglers heading out to ice fish in the Lower Peninsula need to be cautious as unseasonable weather may prompt officials to call for shanty removal prior to the seasonal dates, officials warned.
How does homelessness in South Dakota compare to the rest of the U.S.?
An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
