California State

‘Hell’s Kitchen’: Do YOU want Alex, Alejandro or Dafne to win Season 21? [POLL]

By Denton Davidson
 6 days ago
A champion will be crowned on this week’s two-hour finale of “ Hell’s Kitchen : Battle of the Ages.” The final three chefs create their own menus for Hell’s Kitchen. Then, previously eliminated contestants return to help the final two battle for the head chef position at Hell’s Kitchen in Atlantic City. Do you want Gordon Ramsay to name Alex Belew , Alejandro Najar or Dafne Mejia the “Finale for the Ages” winner on Thursday, Feb. 9 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT)?

SEE Everything to know about ‘Hell’s Kitchen 21’: Meet the 18 chef-testants competing

In this “Battle of the Ages” cycle on FOX , the well-seasoned 40-somethings took on the fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings. Just one 40-something remains, while two 20-somethings reached the finale. But who deserves to win it all? Vote in our poll below.

Alex Belew
Age: 40
Hometown: Murfreesboro, Tennesse
Occupation: Former Restaurant Owner
Times up for elimination: 1

Alejandro Najar
Age: 28
Hometown: Barberton, Ohio
Occupation: Head Chef
Times up for elimination: 4

Dafne Mejia
Age: 29
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Executive Chef
Times up for elimination: 3

On the “Lights, Camera, Sabatoge!” episode that aired February 2, Dafne won the challenge, earning a feature in Entertainment Weekly . At dinner service, each chef took turns running the pass while Gordon tested their attention to detail with sabotages. Sommer Sellers was eliminated in fourth place.

GoldDerby

‘Hell’s Kitchen 21’ episode 15 recap: Who won ‘A Finale for the Ages’? [LIVE BLOG]

Tonight a champion will be crowned on the two-hour finale of “Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages.” The final three chefs create their own menus for Hell’s Kitchen. Then, previously eliminated contestants return to help the final two battle for the head chef position at Hell’s Kitchen in Atlantic City. Does Gordon Ramsay name Alex Belew, Alejandro Najar or Dafne Mejia the “Finale for the Ages” winner airing Thursday, Feb. 9 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX? SEE 47% of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ fans think Cheyenne Nichols deserved to go home [POLL RESULTS] “Hell’s Kitchen” is in its 21st season. For the first time...
TENNESSEE STATE
GoldDerby

‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ schedule: When is the finale?

The first six preliminary episodes of “AGT: All-Stars” are in the can, with 11 acts (out of the 60 total acts) earning their ticket to the finale. Among the finalists are a trio of hand balancing sisters, a youth choir from Detroit, and an inspirational autistic singer. But when is the finale, exactly? Read on for everything to know about the remaining “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” schedule. To recap, “AGT: All-Stars” premiered on January 2, 2023 and aired six straight preliminary rounds every Monday night, which culminated on February 6, 2023. During those initial episodes, judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and...
GoldDerby

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 episode 7 sneak peek: Tensions reach new heights

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 continues Friday night right where we left off in “Untucked” with the cat fight between Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Malaysia Babydoll Foxx. Tension between the two started when they were contending to claim heavy metal as their girl group genre and extended into the “Untucked” episode while Mistress was on stage for her critique with the judges. The tension escalates to a boiling point this week when Mistress confronts Malaysia directly. Watch the first six minutes of episode 7 now via the official Drag Race YouTube channel. SEE ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winners list: Every season, plus ‘All...
GoldDerby

Everything to know about ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9

“The Masked Singer” is one of the biggest hits on the FOX network. This American version of the South Korean show, which debuted in 2019, has already run for eight seasons. We’ll update this post throughout season 9 as we learn more about the “The Masked Singer” cast from both the clues given during the show and those posted online at Instagram and Facebook. Here’s everything to know about “The Masked Singer” season 9, including the premiere date. When does “The Masked Singer” season 9 start? Filming for season 9 is taking place in the winter of 2023. Allowing for time to...
GoldDerby

Alex Belew (‘Hell’s Kitchen 21’ winner): ‘I didn’t think my door handle was going to open’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I think I blacked out the majority of the last day,” admits Alex Belew, the winner of “Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages.” The 40-year old from Murfreesboro, Tennessee defeated Dafne Mejia and Alejandro Najar on Thursday’s Season 21 finale. Watch our video interview above.  Alex took home a $250,000 cash prize and the head chef position at Gordon Ramsay‘s brand new Hell’s Kitchen Caesar’s Atlantic City. This cycle, well-seasoned 40-somethings took on fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings in a battle of the ages. 18 all-new chef-testants entered the kitchen, with Christina Wilson and Jason “Jay” Santos returning as sous-chefs for the Red...
MURFREESBORO, TN
GoldDerby

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ fans are split over Robin Fierce’s elimination [POLL RESULTS]

At the end of episode 6 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 on February 3, Robin Fierce and Jax found themselves lip synching for their lives, both for the first time. Following their head-to-head to “In Your Room” by The Bangles, Robin was asked to “sashay away,” but both underwhelmed fans in the lip sync and the girl group challenge. We asked in a recent poll if the judges made the right decision and voters are split, almost evenly over whether Robin or Jax should have been the one to go. At the time of this writing, Robin had 38.3% of...
GoldDerby

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15: Did the right queen ‘sashay away’ in episode 7? [POLL]

At the end of episode 7 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 on February 10, Jax found herself in the bottom once again, this time next to last week’s challenge winner Aura Mayari. Both queens struggled to fully develop their characters in a “The Daytona Wind” acting challenge, but ultimately Jax sent Aura packing with another trick-fueled lip sync. Do you think Aura was the right queen picked for elimination in “The Daytona Wind 2”? Vote in our poll below to tell us if the judges made the right choice. Who deserved to go home in episode 7? As the winner of...
GoldDerby

Hallelujah! ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 returns episode length to 90 minutes starting March 10

Shared via an Instagram post on Thursday, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” announced that it will return to airing 90-minute episodes beginning March 10. The Emmy winning competition series made its big jump to MTV in January and shocked and outraged its loyal fanbase with a new 60-minute format when the third episode aired on January 13. Also in a break from tradition, the sister series “Untucked” did not immediately follow the episode and instead aired a full hour after RPDR’s conclusion. MTV’s trimming of the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 episode length is perceived to have made room for its new series...
GoldDerby

‘Next Level Chef’ season 2 episode 1 recap: Who went home after ‘A Next Level Welcome’? [LIVE BLOG]

The epic one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet returns to its iconic stage. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Gordon Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst! Joined by two elite names in the food world, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, Ramsay and his co-mentors leave no stone unturned, as they’ve scoured the country and hand-picked...
ALABAMA STATE
GoldDerby

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 episode 7 recap: ‘The Daytona Wind 2’

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 continued on February 10 with the next step in the competition toward discovering “America’s next drag superstar.” Last week, Aura Mayari was the stand out “golden gal” in the girl group challenge while Robin Fierce faded into the background and was asked to “sashay away.” This week, the 11 remaining girls star in the new sitcom reboot of last year’s “The Daytona Wind.” Seated at the judges’ dais for episode 7 was Emmy winning host RuPaul Charles, longtime bestie Michelle Visage and recurring judge Carson Kressley. They were joined by actor Harvey Guillén as this week’s guest judge. The...
GoldDerby

‘Frasier’ revival cast photos: Who’s who in the spin-off series?

Who’s ready for a second helping of tossed salads and scrambled eggs? The long-gestating “Frasier” revival, based on Kelsey Grammer‘s character Frasier Crane from “Cheers” (1982-1993) and “Frasier” (1993-2004), is getting closer and closer to coming to our TV screens. The half-hour comedy will stream 10 episodes exclusively on Paramount Plus in 2023 and will serve as the “third act” for the fan-fave psychiatrist. Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris are the co-creators on the reboot, with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon serving as executive producers and James Burrows directing the pilot episode. While none of the original cast members from...
GoldDerby

‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ reviews: First Black female teen superhero in MCU is ’empowering’ with ‘beautiful animation’

On February 10, 2023, Disney Channel premiered “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.” After 13-year-old super-genius Lunella (Diamond White) accidentally brings 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.  Created by Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland, the series stars White, Fred Tatasciore, Alfre Woodard, Sasheer Zamata, Jermaine Fowler, Gary Anthony Williams and Libe Barer. The show is based on the Marvel Comics characters of the same name. Critics are giving the 17-episode series a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Read our review roundup below.  SEE...
GoldDerby

Everything to know about Gordan Ramsay’s ‘Next Level Chef 2’: Meet the 18 chef-testants competing

“Next Level Chef” returns to FOX on Sunday, February 12 immediately following Super Bowl LVII. The show will then move to its regular weekly time slot, beginning Thursday, February 16 at 8/7c. Over three stories high, each floor of this culinary gauntlet contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Gordon Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst! SEE Alex Belew (‘Hell’s Kitchen...
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
GoldDerby

‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ episode 6 performances ranked: All 10 acts from worst to best

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” aired its sixth episode Monday night with 10 more acts performing for a coveted spot in The Finals. The new spin-off series features former “Got Talent” contestants from America and beyond, competing in a seven-week showdown to determine which ultimate all-star will claim the title of “Got Talent World Champion.” Longtime series judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum return to the judges’ panel with Terry Crews on stage for hosting duties. In the first of these first rounds, only two acts from each episode will advance to The Finals. One will be hand-selected by one...
GoldDerby

Will Emmys be friendlier to ‘The Last of Us’ than they were to ‘The Walking Dead’?

“The Last of Us” has proved successful for HBO, increasing its viewing audience from week to week. And it has already been renewed for a second season. But how will it do at the Emmys? Under most circumstances a show this successful, with reviews this good, and on a network this awards-friendly would be a safe bet for major recognition. But the academy has been skittish around zombies, as evidenced by the mixed results for “The Walking Dead,” which was also a pop culture phenom on an awards-magnet network (AMC). Can “The Last of Us” break into top categories? “The Walking...
GoldDerby

George Clooney, still searching for elusive Emmy, returns to TV with new Showtime series ‘The Department’

He’s received eight Oscar nominations – including the rare PAWD (separate bids as a producer, actor, writer and director) – and won twice: as supporting actor for “Syriana” (2006) and as a producer on Best Picture victor “Argo” (2013). But George Clooney has never taken home an Emmy statuette, unless you count his special Bob Hope Humanitarian Award in 2010 (which we don’t). However, Clooney will now have another prime opportunity to be honored with the announcement that Showtime has given a straight-to-series order to the political thriller series “The Department,” with Clooney attached to direct and executive produce along with partner...
GoldDerby

What to watch this weekend February 10, 2023: TV shows awards contenders

It’s Super Bowl weekend, so all other pop culture is taking a back seat to the big game. HBO is releasing “The Last of Us” Episode 5 two days early in order to avoid competing with it. With so little competition, the Super Bowl is our top pick for awards contenders to watch on TV this weekend. The halftime show is going to work, work, work, work, work, work.  The contender to watch this weekend: Super Bowl LVII  The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs go up against the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Fox. It’s a...
GoldDerby

SAG Awards nominee profile: Jonathan Banks (‘Better Call Saul’) would be oldest winner ever in his category

After appearing in 85 “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” installments over a period of 13 years, Jonathan Banks has finally earned individual SAG Awards recognition for his portrayal of cop-turned-fixer Mike Ehrmantraut. The veteran performer’s overall first solo nomination from the acting guild is coupled with his third ensemble bid for the latter show, which aired its series finale in August 2022. This means that, nearly a decade after his early “Breaking Bad” departure excluded him from the Season 5B cast’s collective SAG Award victory, he now has a double shot at making up for it. At 76, Banks can...
GoldDerby

Sharon Horgan (‘Bad Sisters’ co-creator) on walking the ‘tight rope’ between comedy and drama [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s just walking a bit of a tightrope, really, but I feel like we were sort of doing that throughout because we had to balance comedy with drama — like really silly, stupid comedy with really brutal drama,” explains Sharon Horgan about the challenge of setting the right tone for “Bad Sisters,” the Apple TV+ series she co-created. We talked with Horgan as part of our “Meet the Experts” Writers Guild Award nominees panel. Watch our exclusive video interview above. Adapted from a Belgian series, “Bad Sisters” tells the story of the Garvey siblings: Eva (Horgan), Grace (Anne-Marie Duff), Ursula (Eva...
GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
