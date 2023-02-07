‘Hell’s Kitchen’: Do YOU want Alex, Alejandro or Dafne to win Season 21? [POLL]

A champion will be crowned on this week’s two-hour finale of “ Hell’s Kitchen : Battle of the Ages.” The final three chefs create their own menus for Hell’s Kitchen. Then, previously eliminated contestants return to help the final two battle for the head chef position at Hell’s Kitchen in Atlantic City. Do you want Gordon Ramsay to name Alex Belew , Alejandro Najar or Dafne Mejia the “Finale for the Ages” winner on Thursday, Feb. 9 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT)?

In this “Battle of the Ages” cycle on FOX , the well-seasoned 40-somethings took on the fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings. Just one 40-something remains, while two 20-somethings reached the finale. But who deserves to win it all? Vote in our poll below.

Alex Belew

Age: 40

Hometown: Murfreesboro, Tennesse

Occupation: Former Restaurant Owner

Times up for elimination: 1

Alejandro Najar

Age: 28

Hometown: Barberton, Ohio

Occupation: Head Chef

Times up for elimination: 4

Dafne Mejia

Age: 29

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Executive Chef

Times up for elimination: 3

On the “Lights, Camera, Sabatoge!” episode that aired February 2, Dafne won the challenge, earning a feature in Entertainment Weekly . At dinner service, each chef took turns running the pass while Gordon tested their attention to detail with sabotages. Sommer Sellers was eliminated in fourth place.

