Another Concert Coming to Sioux Falls: Hello Jason Aldean!
If you're thinking about going to a concert in Sioux Falls, there are no shortages of shows this year! It feels like we have been announcing a new show every week. Well...here's another exciting concert to add to your list. The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is proud to welcome country...
Sioux Falls Cartoonist Chris Browne Dies at 70
Longtime Sioux Falls resident, Chris Browne, the cartoonist behind Hagar The Horrible since 1989, died this week at the age of 70. He had been battling a long illness before passing away February 5, one day after the 50th anniversary of the cartoon strips' first appearance. The news broke via...
Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?
It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
The Safest (And Most Dangerous) Sioux Falls Neighborhoods Ranked
Living in Sioux Falls or moving to the city in the near future? Take a look at this list of the safest neighborhoods in town, and see where your neck of the woods ranks. There are dozens of unique neighborhoods throughout the city and the website neighborhoodscout.com offers a detailed and interactive look at the city's map and determines where the safest areas are. The crime index, violent crime rate, property crime rate, and crimes per mile were all factors in determining the safest districts.
Sioux Falls Eatery Named Best “Hole in the Wall” Mexican Food in SD
Cheapism.com recently compiled a master list of the best 'Hole in the Wall' Mexican restaurants in each and every state across our great country. There's no surprise that there are many great spots in South Dakota that could make the list, but one right here in the Sioux Empire was named best in the entire Mount Rushmore State.
Hello Dolly (Phone Tap) – Brooke and Jeffrey on Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls
Today’s Phone Tap victim thinks he booked a quiet, peaceful AirBNB for a vacation but we’re calling as the owner of this house to tell him all about the horrifying, Victorian Dolls we left displayed on every inch of it!. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux...
CAREER OPPORTUNITY: Join Our Sioux Falls Sales and Marketing Team
We have an Extraordinary Opportunity for someone to join our Sales & Marketing Team, where you’ll be working with Established and Successful Businesses. If YOU want to learn...If YOU have goals to be successful...If YOU want to make a difference...For a confidential interview, call or email Chad Jacobs at 605-373-6344 or chad.jacobs@results-radio.com.
Construction Ahead! Sioux Falls Unity Bridge Project Starts Monday
Here's a good sign that spring isn't that far away, construction season is already getting underway in Sioux Falls starting on Monday. The first phase of the Unity Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls starts on February 13th. As Dakota News Now reports the Unity Bridge project encompasses 6th Street...
Sioux Falls Police Planning Special Valentine’s Night for Your Ex
Not all break-ups have a horrible ending. However, there are some relationships that truly end on a sour note for various reasons. It's pretty natural to be upset at your ex, especially around Valentine's Day. In fact, the Sioux Falls Police Department is holding all ex's with a criminal record accountable this Valentine's Day. This is your chance to take revenge on your ex-Valentine and send them to the slammer!
Stolen Phone Stolen Heart (Textual Healing) – Brooke and Jeffrey
One of our listeners is having a CODE 9 emergency, which is why she stole her roommate's phone, and is now sitting in her car outside her apartment WAITING for us to help with a brand new Textual Healing!. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show...
Rihanna’s Super Shopping Spree: Win $1,000 to Fenty Beauty or Savage x Fenty With Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls
Rihanna– sixty million albums sold… Over two hundred million downloads…halftime performer…business woman…Oscar nominee… What hasn’t RiRi done?. Well, she probably hasn’t sent you shopping…yet!. It’s Rihanna's supper shopping spree….with $1,000 to spend at Fenty Beauty or Savage X Fenty for the...
Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Sioux Falls Cheapskates
Everyone with a sweetheart would love to lavish that person with every expensive gift they can imagine. The reality, however, calls for a somewhat less extravagant display of love. Unless your mattress is stuffed with hundred-dollar bills, you're driving a Porsche, and Warren Buffett calls you for advice on a...
Alexis Stole WHAT?! (What’s On Your Mind?) – Brooke and Jeffrey
Brooke is prepping for her family's first Disney trip, Jose has the perfect plan for Valentine's Day, Alexis stole a book from the library and Jeffrey has non-Super Bowl plans on Super Sunday. It's time to go around the room and share what's on our minds!. Brooke and Jeffrey, the...
