For the fifth time in seven tries, the Washington State Cougars defeated the Washington Huskies, 56-51. UW (13-13, 5-10 in Pac-12) pulled the game back with in a possession within the final minutes after trailing for most of the game. WSU (11-15, 6-9) came up with enough clutch defensive stops and a key offensive rebound to deliver the dagger into the Huskies. In his return to Pullman, Noah Williams led the team in scoring with 14. Bamba led all scorers with 20.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO