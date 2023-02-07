ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cougars defeat the Huskies in first round of the Apple Cup, 56-51

For the fifth time in seven tries, the Washington State Cougars defeated the Washington Huskies, 56-51. UW (13-13, 5-10 in Pac-12) pulled the game back with in a possession within the final minutes after trailing for most of the game. WSU (11-15, 6-9) came up with enough clutch defensive stops and a key offensive rebound to deliver the dagger into the Huskies. In his return to Pullman, Noah Williams led the team in scoring with 14. Bamba led all scorers with 20.
What to Watch For: Scouting WSU vs UW

The Washington State Cougars are, finally, entering the easiest stretch of Pac-12 play. After a grueling schedule where they have had almost no reprieve from playing against the top of the conference, they get a full week to replenish and prepare for the Apple Cup. UW is struggling in Pac-12 play, sitting at 5-9, but they have played a similarly difficult schedule as the Cougs. Both teams are hungry for a rivalry win in Pullman.
