The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Sirianni has classy response to James Bradberry penalty call

Nick Sirianni had a classy response on Sunday night to the controversial penalty call on James Bradberry that helped decide the Super Bowl. Bradberry was called for a defensive holding infraction with under two minutes left in the Super Bowl on Sunday. The penalty gave the Kansas City Chiefs a first down and allowed them... The post Nick Sirianni has classy response to James Bradberry penalty call appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
NBC Sports

Purdy responds to Kittle's 'Brock's job to lose' comment

Brock Purdy has one thing on his mind, and it's not the 49ers' starting quarterback battle he and Trey Lance will compete in this summer. After the rookie suffered a torn UCL in San Francisco's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Purdy will undergo surgery on Feb. 22 to repair the ligament, which likely will sideline him for six months.
NBC Sports

Eagles overreactions: This loss should haunt this team

The Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII to the Chiefs on Sunday night in infuriating fashion. The game was there for their taking, and they simply let Patrick Mahomes & Co. take it straight out of their hands. There's no need to belabor an introduction to what will undoubtedly be a...
NBC Sports

Twitter goes wild after Rihanna's riveting halftime performance

Super Bowl LVII is underway between Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But Rihanna's “interrupted by a football game” concert is complete. And what a show it was. The 34-year-old singer and entrepreneur took to the stage for this year's...
NBC Sports

Bradberry not blaming ref for costly flag in Super Bowl loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — James Bradberry didn’t blame anyone else. He didn’t make excuses. He didn’t try to hide. “I mean, I pulled the jersey,” Bradberry said. “They called holding. I was hoping they would let it ride but it was a hold.”. Bradberry was...
NBC Sports

Jerry Jones keeps ruffling his colleagues’ feathers

Three weeks after his team was eliminated, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still finds ways to remain relevant to the NFL. This time around, it’s not necessarily a good way. At least not from the perspective of his business partners. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that...
NBC Sports

Which big-name WRs could Patriots target? Ian Rapoport weighs in

After overhauling their offensive coaching staff, the next step for the New England Patriots is to surround quarterback Mac Jones with talent. Considering the lack of free-agent options, the Patriots will have to shift their attention to the trade market if they hope to land a big-name wide receiver. So, which wideouts could be in play for Bill Belichick this offseason?
NBC Sports

See Donna Kelce's gameday outfit as sons square off in Super Bowl

Donna Kelce isn't playing favorites in what will be the ultimate sibling rivalry showdown. One of her sons, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs or Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, will be a champion on Sunday night as brother face off in the Super Bowl for the first time in NFL history.
