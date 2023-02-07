Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ida Jones: The meanest woman in DenverRick ZandDenver, CO
Denver Welcomes Migrants as Organizations Provide Support for Settling InTom HandyDenver, CO
Electric billboards on city property could earn Aurora up to $450,000David HeitzAurora, CO
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Related
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Won’t Apologize for Sideline Behavior
Ahead of his first Super Bowl appearance, the Philadelphia coach had a message for those who didn’t approve of his on-field demeanor.
Nick Sirianni has classy response to James Bradberry penalty call
Nick Sirianni had a classy response on Sunday night to the controversial penalty call on James Bradberry that helped decide the Super Bowl. Bradberry was called for a defensive holding infraction with under two minutes left in the Super Bowl on Sunday. The penalty gave the Kansas City Chiefs a first down and allowed them... The post Nick Sirianni has classy response to James Bradberry penalty call appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Sean Payton: We need to take Russell Wilson off the high dive the whole time
In his introductory press conference as the new Broncos head coach, Sean Payton said that his approach to working with quarterback Russell Wilson will be centered on emphasizing the things that Wilson does well because “none of us want to be at a karaoke bar with a song we don’t know the words to.”
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
NBC Sports
Dick Butkus is “disgusted” with how bad the Bears are, sees “lack of effort”
The Bears had the worst record in the NFL this season, they’ve only had a winning record once in the last 10 years, and one of their all-time great players isn’t happy about it. Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus says the Bears’ failures weigh on him as...
NBC Sports
Purdy responds to Kittle's 'Brock's job to lose' comment
Brock Purdy has one thing on his mind, and it's not the 49ers' starting quarterback battle he and Trey Lance will compete in this summer. After the rookie suffered a torn UCL in San Francisco's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Purdy will undergo surgery on Feb. 22 to repair the ligament, which likely will sideline him for six months.
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: This loss should haunt this team
The Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII to the Chiefs on Sunday night in infuriating fashion. The game was there for their taking, and they simply let Patrick Mahomes & Co. take it straight out of their hands. There's no need to belabor an introduction to what will undoubtedly be a...
NBC Sports
Jeffrey Lurie: Firing Andy Reid was extremely difficult, Chiefs got a Hall of Fame coach
Andy Reid went 130-93-1 as head coach of the Eagles, got them to the Super Bowl once and to the NFC Championship Game four times. But he was fired after a 4-12 season in 2012. A decade later, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie still considers that one of the toughest decisions he’s had to make.
NBC Sports
Nick Bolton calls his touchdown “special” but knew his second potential TD was an incompletion
The Chiefs were in danger of falling way behind in the first half, worse than the 24-14 it ended up being at halftime. But Nick Bolton did what he’s done all year. The Chiefs linebacker made one of the biggest plays of Super Bowl LVII. With the Eagles leading...
NBC Sports
Justin Fields on possibility of Bears selecting a quarterback at No. 1: I can control what I can control
Bears quarterback Justin Fields becomes eligible for a contract extension after the 2023 season. The Bears are 5-20 with him as their starter, though he showed considerable potential in 2022, and they own the No. 1 overall pick. Thus, the debate has started about whether the Bears should use the...
NBC Sports
Super Bowl national anthem 2023: Who is singing the national anthem and how long does it take to sing?
No matter the teams that are playing or the city that is hosting, every NFL game begins the same way — the singing of the national anthem. The Super Bowl is no different, with legendary artists singing the “The Star-Spangled Banner” year after year to kick off the festivities.
NBC Sports
Twitter goes wild after Rihanna's riveting halftime performance
Super Bowl LVII is underway between Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But Rihanna's “interrupted by a football game” concert is complete. And what a show it was. The 34-year-old singer and entrepreneur took to the stage for this year's...
NBC Sports
Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Hiestand announces retirement after one year in second Irish stint
Whomever Marcus Freeman hires as Notre Dame’s next offensive coordinator now has his first task ahead of him: Hire an offensive line coach after Harry Hiestand announced his retirement on Sunday evening. Hiestand returned to the Irish coaching staff just a year ago. “I have made the decision to...
NBC Sports
Bradberry not blaming ref for costly flag in Super Bowl loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — James Bradberry didn’t blame anyone else. He didn’t make excuses. He didn’t try to hide. “I mean, I pulled the jersey,” Bradberry said. “They called holding. I was hoping they would let it ride but it was a hold.”. Bradberry was...
NBC Sports
Pelissero points out key Purdy trait that NFL scouts overlooked
As the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, rookie Brock Purdy exceeded expectations when he helped lead the 49ers to the NFC Championship after taking over at quarterback in Week 13. He soared to relevancy and made plenty of history along the way, much to the surprise of analysts...
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones keeps ruffling his colleagues’ feathers
Three weeks after his team was eliminated, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still finds ways to remain relevant to the NFL. This time around, it’s not necessarily a good way. At least not from the perspective of his business partners. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that...
NBC Sports
Which big-name WRs could Patriots target? Ian Rapoport weighs in
After overhauling their offensive coaching staff, the next step for the New England Patriots is to surround quarterback Mac Jones with talent. Considering the lack of free-agent options, the Patriots will have to shift their attention to the trade market if they hope to land a big-name wide receiver. So, which wideouts could be in play for Bill Belichick this offseason?
NBC Sports
See Donna Kelce's gameday outfit as sons square off in Super Bowl
Donna Kelce isn't playing favorites in what will be the ultimate sibling rivalry showdown. One of her sons, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs or Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, will be a champion on Sunday night as brother face off in the Super Bowl for the first time in NFL history.
Comments / 0