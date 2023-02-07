ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biddeford, ME

B98.5

Some Maine Towns Asking Residents To “Register” Security Cameras

These days, internet connected security cameras are literally EVERYWHERE. Having come down substantially in price in recent years, they are typically within the budget of any home owner. And, they have several uses. Of course, they provide security for the property and its residents. They are a deterrent and they...
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts

You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

State uses emergency funds to open and expand 13 overnight warming shelters through April

Thirteen organizations are receiving state emergency funds from MaineHousing to open new or expand existing overnight warming shelters through April. The shelter grants, which total slightly more than $1 million, are a portion of the $21 million fund that Gov. Janet Mills and the state Legislature approved last month as part of a broader emergency heating and energy package.
MAINE STATE
tourcounsel.com

The Maine Mall | Shopping mall in South Portland, Maine

The Maine Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in South Portland, Maine, United States. Owned and managed by Brookfield Properties, it is the largest shopping mall in the state of Maine, and the second-largest in northern New England, behind New Hampshire’s The Mall at Rockingham Park. Its anchor stores...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Woman, 27, hit and killed by Downeaster train

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police say a 27-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when she was hit by an Amtrak Downeaster train in Biddeford. Police said the engineer of the train headed from Brunswick to Boston called for help at 5:44 a.m. saying the train had hit a pedestrian south of the Main Street railroad crossing in Biddeford.
BIDDEFORD, ME
thewindhameagle.com

Business Spotlight: Portland Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Care

Around the clock, day or night, during the week or on the weekend, the emergency department staff at Portland Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Care (PVESC) is on duty and stands ready to assist with emergencies when pets experience severe health issues and life-threatening injuries. PVESC is locally owned and operated,...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Walmart settles with 2 Maine towns after losing tax appeals

(BDN) -- After contesting the tax bills for a few of its stores in Maine, Walmart has lost two appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The company settled with the two municipalities following a written decision by the state Board of Property Tax Review issued in December siding with the city of Brewer.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Q97.9

Maine Store That Sold $1.35 Billion Lottery Ticket Plans to Share $50K With Employees

The little town of Lebanon, Maine, has been around since 1767. Unless you hail from Southern Maine or New Hampshire, there's a good chance you've never heard of this modest New England town. But last month, the whole world was buzzing about Lebanon, Maine. Why? Because someone bought a lottery ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill that was worth $1.3 billion dollars. Imagine becoming Elon Musk rich overnight? Well, this wasn't quite that much money. But it is a life-changing amount nonetheless.
LEBANON, ME
truecountry935.com

Maine Teens Lead Police in High Speed Chase

Two teenagers, who allegedly stole a car in Sabattus, lead police on a 13-mile high speed chase this week. The pursuit through multiple towns saw the vehicle at speeds of up to 100 mph. According to the Kennebec Journal, the 17-year-old Richmond boy who was driving has been charged with...
SABATTUS, ME
mainepublic.org

Maine maple producers tapping trees as high temperatures cause early runs

With temperatures reaching into the 40s and 50s this week in southern and midcoast Maine, some maple syrup producers are tapping their trees and are already seeing early sap runs. A few maple producers in southern Maine began tapping their trees back in January, before last week's extreme cold snap.
MAINE STATE
CBC News

'Day or night' deer sightings prompt Yarmouth to search for solutions

When Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood comes home from work each night, there's usually a group of six to eight four-legged visitors waiting for her. "If it's dark out, I have to put my lights on because sometimes I open my door and they kind of scoot by on the pavement and scare the life out of me," she said. "I've jumped, like, 10 feet high [three metres] more times than I can count."
YARMOUTH, ME
Q97.9

Q97.9

