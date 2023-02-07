An act of desperation actor lands role of a lifetime in 'Tootsie'

“Tootsie,” the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, coming to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for a limited three-day engagement from Feb. 13-15.

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. “In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll,” raves Rolling Stone. “Tootsie is it!”

“Tootsie” is based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the motion picture starring Dustin Hoffman.