Wave 3
Ky. Derby Museum miniature horse Ari celebrates his birthday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Museum celebrated its miniature horse, Mighty Aristides’s birthday on Saturday. Ari turned three on Saturday and was greeted with a horse-safe birthday topped with carrots and peppermints. His cake was made from all his favorite treats: oats, honey, carrots, and pumpkin. (Story...
Wave 3
Barnes & Noble hosts grand opening for new Paddock Shops location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An east Louisville bookstore has moved into a new location and will soon be hosting a grand opening ceremony. Barnes & Noble relocated from its original location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the former Pier 1 location. The company said...
Wave 3
West Louisville welcomes new Black-owned coffee shop with help from Bellarmine University
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thanks to a $10,000 grant from a program at Bellarmine University, a new coffee shop is coming to West Louisville. The owner said it’s one of the only coffee shops in the west end. If you’re not looking you may miss Julee’s Mocha Coffee Shop....
Wave 3
V-Grits vegan restaurant moving to Logan Street Market
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - V-Grits, a vegan comfort food restaurant in Louisville, is closing its current location and moving into the Logan Street Market, according to a Facebook post. The post mentions the struggle that many small businesses are facing, with sales going down and costs going up. “You may...
Wave 3
Louisville Rowing Club looking for new members
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re looking to keep your fitness goals in 2023, try the Louisville Rowing Club!. The club is looking for new members of all experience levels. There are programs for adults as well as youth. This is the first year the club is introducing a middle school program to go along with the high school program.
Wave 3
Dog adoptions half-off for Valentine’s Day at NAFC shelter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting a Valentine’s Day present for that animal lover in your life just got easier with the help of the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter. According to News and Tribune, the animal shelter has a special promotion on Feb. 14 and 15 for 50% off for dog adoptions to try to give the canines a home for the holiday.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man in hospital following shooting in Clifton Heights neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, a man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Clifton Heights neighborhood Sunday night. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Lindsay Avenue and Mt. Holly Avenue around 10:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they located...
Wave 3
License plates being stolen in Sellersburg neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sellersburg Police are asking people in the area to be aware of their surroundings and their license plates. Officers have taken three reports about stolen plates in the past week. The thefts happened in two Sellersburg neighborhoods: the Hill N Dale subdivision and Bridge Court. Police...
Wave 3
Employee charged with theft of business cash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man working at a gas station is accused of taking just under $10,000 from the business. Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, was arrested February 9. He is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. The arrest report says Louisville Metro...
Wave 3
Person rescued from house fire in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has been taken to the hospital after being rescued from a house fire on Friday afternoon. Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper said the fire in the 2700 block of Howard Street was called in around 1:12 p.m. Crews arrived on scene two minutes later...
Wave 3
Relief supplies leave Louisville for earthquake ravaged Turkey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two truckloads of bleach-making devices are on their way to earthquake-ravaged Turkey. They are part of relief efforts contributed by the Louisville non-profit WaterStep. Their purpose is to provide disinfectant and prevent the spread of disease. “We’ve not worked in Europe before,” WaterStep founder Mark Hogg...
Wave 3
Suspect in boarding house homicide now behind bars
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged in a homicide last weekend in the Russell neighborhood has now been booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. David Alan Smith, 62, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder. On the morning of February 5, Louisville Metro police were called to a...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana mother pushing for justice more than 100 days after daughter’s shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The newest addition to Shawnee Goodman’s home is a little furrier, and a lot more energetic than she may have asked for. Yet, she’s grown close to Bentley, her three-year-old blue heeler. “He’s very close,” Goodman said. “He’s very loving. He’s very affectionate.”...
Wave 3
KYTC: Pothole patching scheduled on state routes in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Oldham County should be aware of some pothole patching on state routes for Friday. According to a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet release, work is happening during “non-peak daytime hours” on these state routes:. KY 22 between mile points 3.2 and 1.8. KY 1408...
Wave 3
Injury crash reported on West Chestnut Street, Roy Wilkins Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Louisville should be aware of some traffic alerts that might impact their Monday morning commute. There was on West Chestnut Street and Roy Wilkins Avenue that involved a semi-trailer truck. Louisville Metro EMS did conduct a transport, but it’s not confirmed how many people were injured. According to MetroSafe, a traffic pole was fully detached from the ground, so electric maintenance workers are going to be working to get the light back up and working. Louisville Metro police are there at the scene and traffic is restricted.
Wave 3
Woman facing charges for robbing people who tried to buy iPhones from her
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is facing charges after robbing people who tried to buy an iPhone from her on Facebook Marketplace. 20-year-old Heaven Simpson was arrested on January 27th on 6 counts of robbery. Reports state victims were in contact with a “Tabitha Hall” Facebook page to purchase...
Wave 3
Jeffersonville police arrest man accused of molesting 10-year-old girl
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Police arrested a 26-year-old man accused of molesting a 10-year-old student in Jeffersonville. Caleb Watson was charged with five counts of child molestation - level one felony and one count of child molestation - level four felony. According to Jeffersonville Police, the department received a report...
Wave 3
3 juveniles arrested in Shepherdsville after car theft investigation turned into shootout
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday morning around 4 a.m. a stolen vehicle was reported in the Mallard Lake subdivision, according to Shepherdsville Police. Detective Casey Clark with Shepherdsville Police said the report came from a neighbor who witnessed the incident. After meeting with police, the neighbor went to search...
Wave 3
Person rescued from Parkland house fire believed to have started fire, officials state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person who was taken to the hospital after being rescued from a house fire on Friday afternoon is believed to be the suspect who started the fire, according to Louisville Fire officials. Major Bobby Cooper said the fire in the 2700 block of Howard Street...
Wave 3
Police investigating attempted murder, suicide in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an attempted murder-suicide on Wednesday night. Around 8:17 p.m., officers were sent to reports of a shooting on Bryson Drive, according to a release. Officers found a woman inside the garage with a gunshot wound to...
