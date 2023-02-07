ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Ky. Derby Museum miniature horse Ari celebrates his birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Museum celebrated its miniature horse, Mighty Aristides’s birthday on Saturday. Ari turned three on Saturday and was greeted with a horse-safe birthday topped with carrots and peppermints. His cake was made from all his favorite treats: oats, honey, carrots, and pumpkin. (Story...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Barnes & Noble hosts grand opening for new Paddock Shops location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An east Louisville bookstore has moved into a new location and will soon be hosting a grand opening ceremony. Barnes & Noble relocated from its original location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the former Pier 1 location. The company said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
V-Grits vegan restaurant moving to Logan Street Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - V-Grits, a vegan comfort food restaurant in Louisville, is closing its current location and moving into the Logan Street Market, according to a Facebook post. The post mentions the struggle that many small businesses are facing, with sales going down and costs going up. “You may...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Rowing Club looking for new members

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re looking to keep your fitness goals in 2023, try the Louisville Rowing Club!. The club is looking for new members of all experience levels. There are programs for adults as well as youth. This is the first year the club is introducing a middle school program to go along with the high school program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Dog adoptions half-off for Valentine’s Day at NAFC shelter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting a Valentine’s Day present for that animal lover in your life just got easier with the help of the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter. According to News and Tribune, the animal shelter has a special promotion on Feb. 14 and 15 for 50% off for dog adoptions to try to give the canines a home for the holiday.
NEW ALBANY, IN
LMPD: Man in hospital following shooting in Clifton Heights neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, a man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Clifton Heights neighborhood Sunday night. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Lindsay Avenue and Mt. Holly Avenue around 10:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they located...
LOUISVILLE, KY
License plates being stolen in Sellersburg neighborhoods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sellersburg Police are asking people in the area to be aware of their surroundings and their license plates. Officers have taken three reports about stolen plates in the past week. The thefts happened in two Sellersburg neighborhoods: the Hill N Dale subdivision and Bridge Court. Police...
SELLERSBURG, IN
Employee charged with theft of business cash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man working at a gas station is accused of taking just under $10,000 from the business. Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, was arrested February 9. He is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. The arrest report says Louisville Metro...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Person rescued from house fire in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has been taken to the hospital after being rescued from a house fire on Friday afternoon. Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper said the fire in the 2700 block of Howard Street was called in around 1:12 p.m. Crews arrived on scene two minutes later...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Relief supplies leave Louisville for earthquake ravaged Turkey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two truckloads of bleach-making devices are on their way to earthquake-ravaged Turkey. They are part of relief efforts contributed by the Louisville non-profit WaterStep. Their purpose is to provide disinfectant and prevent the spread of disease. “We’ve not worked in Europe before,” WaterStep founder Mark Hogg...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Suspect in boarding house homicide now behind bars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged in a homicide last weekend in the Russell neighborhood has now been booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. David Alan Smith, 62, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder. On the morning of February 5, Louisville Metro police were called to a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KYTC: Pothole patching scheduled on state routes in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Oldham County should be aware of some pothole patching on state routes for Friday. According to a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet release, work is happening during “non-peak daytime hours” on these state routes:. KY 22 between mile points 3.2 and 1.8. KY 1408...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Injury crash reported on West Chestnut Street, Roy Wilkins Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Louisville should be aware of some traffic alerts that might impact their Monday morning commute. There was on West Chestnut Street and Roy Wilkins Avenue that involved a semi-trailer truck. Louisville Metro EMS did conduct a transport, but it’s not confirmed how many people were injured. According to MetroSafe, a traffic pole was fully detached from the ground, so electric maintenance workers are going to be working to get the light back up and working. Louisville Metro police are there at the scene and traffic is restricted.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Jeffersonville police arrest man accused of molesting 10-year-old girl

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Police arrested a 26-year-old man accused of molesting a 10-year-old student in Jeffersonville. Caleb Watson was charged with five counts of child molestation - level one felony and one count of child molestation - level four felony. According to Jeffersonville Police, the department received a report...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Police investigating attempted murder, suicide in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an attempted murder-suicide on Wednesday night. Around 8:17 p.m., officers were sent to reports of a shooting on Bryson Drive, according to a release. Officers found a woman inside the garage with a gunshot wound to...
NELSON COUNTY, KY

