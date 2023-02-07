LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Louisville should be aware of some traffic alerts that might impact their Monday morning commute. There was on West Chestnut Street and Roy Wilkins Avenue that involved a semi-trailer truck. Louisville Metro EMS did conduct a transport, but it’s not confirmed how many people were injured. According to MetroSafe, a traffic pole was fully detached from the ground, so electric maintenance workers are going to be working to get the light back up and working. Louisville Metro police are there at the scene and traffic is restricted.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO