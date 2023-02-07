Read full article on original website
New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s schoolRoger MarshEast Brunswick, NJ
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
An 88-year-old man's fight to keep the home he bought in 1969Sara IrshadBrooklyn, NY
'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted To Dine At Nettie's' People Outraged With Famous Italian Restaurant in NJBridget MulroyTinton Falls, NJ
$1 billion will be spent on housing migrants in New York
According to a recent proposal, New York state taxpayers would pick up one-third of the estimated $1 billion annual cost of New York City’s migrant crisis under the record $227 billion budget plan that was released this week by by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Food Stamp Recipients In New York State Will Get $234 Million More In Benefits
New Yorkers who get food stamps will receive more money this month. Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday, February 10, 2023, that everyone enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see extra funds in their account for February. A supplemental allotment of food benefits will be issued to all New...
New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By Friday
In February, households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive at least an additional $95 in monthly benefits. The extra payments will be distributed by Friday, February 24, for households outside of New York City and by Tuesday, February 28, for households within the five boroughs, according to the New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA), which oversees SNAP in New York.
southarkansassun.com
New SNAP Benefits in Michigan Nearly Doubles, Gov. Phil Murphy Signs a New Law
The new SNAP benefits in New Jersey will continue in March after state Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law. Some residents in New Jersey will continue to enjoy the new SNAP benefits after Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law earlier this week. The new SNAP benefits nearly doubled from $50 to $95, according to a report published in STUDENTLOAN.LIVE.
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for February, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Feb. 8. Exam applications currently open include: administrative construction project manager; assistant resident buildings superintendent; associate housing development specialist;...
New York State Could Ban Your Car From Going Over The Speed Limit
New York is testing technology to stop your car from driving above the speed limit.
NJ may soon allow these gorgeous $50k box homes on your property
As the most densely populated state in the nation, New Jersey is constantly updating its housing laws to try to accommodate everyone. According to current New Jersey law, each municipality needs to designate a percentage of property for affordable housing. Zoning laws vary from municipality to municipality but in some cases, a second dwelling can be built right on your property as long as it meets the requirements of that particular town.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Waitlist Launches for 260 Gold Street in Downtown Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery waitlist has launched for 260 Gold Street, a 13-story residential building in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Architects and developed by Bruman Realty, the structure yields 286 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 86 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $76,835 to $215,150.
texasbreaking.com
Stimulus Update: Up to $1,000 Direct Relief Payments Released This Month, Get Your Share Now!
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a trying time for everyone, and essential workers have been on the front lines of this crisis, keeping the state running despite the challenges. Connecticut recently showed its gratitude to these heroes by releasing direct relief payments of up to $1,000 to over 150,000 workers. The payments are a token of appreciation for the essential workers who stepped up during the pandemic and kept the state’s grocery stores, hospitals, and communities functioning.
PLANetizen
California to Consider Weight-Based Registration Fees for Larger Vehicles
Weight-based vehicle registration fees could be coming to California under a proposal in the state legislature, reports Ricardo Cano in the San Francisco Chronicle. “Assembly member Chris Ward, a San Diego Democrat, wants the California Transportation Commission to study the costs and benefits of levying a weight fee for heavy cars to pay for street safety improvement projects.”
NYC Mayor Adams announces latest emergency migrant center at downtown hotel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will get its latest emergency center for migrants at a downtown hotel, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. The site at the Holiday Inn in the Financial District will provide 492 rooms to assist families and single adult women arriving in the city mostly from the southern border, according to the mayor’s office.
Homeless Youths’ Vouchers Illegally Rejected by Landlord Suit Alleges
Christopher Portalatin-Trinidad has been facing homelessness in New York City for the last couple of months. Born in Puerto Rico, the 23-year-old has spent several years going back and forth between New Jersey, New York and Puerto Rico, trying to find stable housing and employment. “This is the first time. The first time being homeless,” Portalatin-Trinidad told THE CITY. “It’s...
Adams supporter suing city for discrimination gets nearly $100,000 raise
Several administration officials with knowledge of the hire said they believed he received the unusually high increase because of his friendship with Mayor Eric Adams.
pix11.com
Vehicles not safe from New York City's rat takeover
The problem of rodents nesting under hoods first made headlines during COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, but it is continuing even now as people move their cars regularly. Vehicles not safe from New York City’s rat takeover. The problem of rodents nesting under hoods first made headlines during COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns,...
therealdeal.com
Fairfield adds to Long Island portfolio with $60M purchase
Long Island’s largest multifamily landlord continues to grow. Fairfield Properties bought a portfolio of five rental complexes in Suffolk County, paying $59.6 million for the 228-unit portfolio in Bay Shore, the Long Island Business News reported. The seller was the estate of Joan Wimmer, who died a year ago....
tourcounsel.com
Atlantic Terminal Mall | Shopping mall in New York City
Atlantic Terminal and Atlantic Center are two shopping malls located on Atlantic Avenue surrounded by Hanson Place, Fort Greene Place and Flatbush Avenue in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, New York City, near Downtown Brooklyn. Atlantic Terminal is located across the street from the Atlantic Center Mall[2] (via a...
Massive Butter Recall Affecting Cooks All Over New York
If you are doing any cooking this weekend, double-check the butter in your fridge.
Connecticut’s new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents
CT's bottle and can deposit-and-return system saw changes in January, but there have been disputes and delays along the way.
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
New York DMV transitioning to new inspection stickers
NEW YORK -- New York car owners are seeing different inspection stickers from the DMV.The department says it's transitioning to stickers that will include information specific to the vehicle for enhanced security.The color of the stickers will also change based on expiration year.The stickers will be printed at inspection stations.The transition is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
