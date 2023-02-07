ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abdul Ghani

New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By Friday

In February, households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive at least an additional $95 in monthly benefits. The extra payments will be distributed by Friday, February 24, for households outside of New York City and by Tuesday, February 28, for households within the five boroughs, according to the New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA), which oversees SNAP in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
southarkansassun.com

New SNAP Benefits in Michigan Nearly Doubles, Gov. Phil Murphy Signs a New Law

The new SNAP benefits in New Jersey will continue in March after state Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law. Some residents in New Jersey will continue to enjoy the new SNAP benefits after Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law earlier this week. The new SNAP benefits nearly doubled from $50 to $95, according to a report published in STUDENTLOAN.LIVE.
MICHIGAN STATE
92.7 WOBM

NJ may soon allow these gorgeous $50k box homes on your property

As the most densely populated state in the nation, New Jersey is constantly updating its housing laws to try to accommodate everyone. According to current New Jersey law, each municipality needs to designate a percentage of property for affordable housing. Zoning laws vary from municipality to municipality but in some cases, a second dwelling can be built right on your property as long as it meets the requirements of that particular town.
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Waitlist Launches for 260 Gold Street in Downtown Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery waitlist has launched for 260 Gold Street, a 13-story residential building in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Architects and developed by Bruman Realty, the structure yields 286 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 86 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $76,835 to $215,150.
BROOKLYN, NY
texasbreaking.com

Stimulus Update: Up to $1,000 Direct Relief Payments Released This Month, Get Your Share Now!

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a trying time for everyone, and essential workers have been on the front lines of this crisis, keeping the state running despite the challenges. Connecticut recently showed its gratitude to these heroes by releasing direct relief payments of up to $1,000 to over 150,000 workers. The payments are a token of appreciation for the essential workers who stepped up during the pandemic and kept the state’s grocery stores, hospitals, and communities functioning.
PLANetizen

California to Consider Weight-Based Registration Fees for Larger Vehicles

Weight-based vehicle registration fees could be coming to California under a proposal in the state legislature, reports Ricardo Cano in the San Francisco Chronicle. “Assembly member Chris Ward, a San Diego Democrat, wants the California Transportation Commission to study the costs and benefits of levying a weight fee for heavy cars to pay for street safety improvement projects.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
THE CITY

Homeless Youths’ Vouchers Illegally Rejected by Landlord Suit Alleges

Christopher Portalatin-Trinidad has been facing homelessness in New York City for the last couple of months. Born in Puerto Rico, the 23-year-old has spent several years going back and forth between New Jersey, New York and Puerto Rico, trying to find stable housing and employment. “This is the first time. The first time being homeless,” Portalatin-Trinidad told THE CITY. “It’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Vehicles not safe from New York City's rat takeover

The problem of rodents nesting under hoods first made headlines during COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, but it is continuing even now as people move their cars regularly. Vehicles not safe from New York City’s rat takeover. The problem of rodents nesting under hoods first made headlines during COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Fairfield adds to Long Island portfolio with $60M purchase

Long Island’s largest multifamily landlord continues to grow. Fairfield Properties bought a portfolio of five rental complexes in Suffolk County, paying $59.6 million for the 228-unit portfolio in Bay Shore, the Long Island Business News reported. The seller was the estate of Joan Wimmer, who died a year ago....
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tourcounsel.com

Atlantic Terminal Mall | Shopping mall in New York City

Atlantic Terminal and Atlantic Center are two shopping malls located on Atlantic Avenue surrounded by Hanson Place, Fort Greene Place and Flatbush Avenue in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, New York City, near Downtown Brooklyn. Atlantic Terminal is located across the street from the Atlantic Center Mall[2] (via a...
BROOKLYN, NY
92.7 WOBM

The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York DMV transitioning to new inspection stickers

NEW YORK -- New York car owners are seeing different inspection stickers from the DMV.The department says it's transitioning to stickers that will include information specific to the vehicle for enhanced security.The color of the stickers will also change based on expiration year.The stickers will be printed at inspection stations.The transition is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
NEW YORK STATE

