BBC
Lucy Letby: Baby in extreme pain as she died, trial hears
The trial of nurse Lucy Letby has heard one of her alleged victims must have been in extreme pain at the time of her final and fatal collapse. The 33-year-old is accused of murdering the girl, referred to as Child I, at Countess of Chester Hospital in October 2015. Dr...
BBC
Cardiff: Drag queen was reported as missing by husband, inquest hears
A man was found dead in a city centre after being reported missing by his husband, an inquest has heard. Darren Haydn Meah-Moore's body was found on Park Lane, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on 22 January. The 39-year-old from Newport was a drag artist who performed...
BBC
Pair jailed for neglecting and assaulting children
A man and woman who left four young children hungry in a rubbish-strewn house have both been jailed for a year. Shane Curran, 47, and Nicola McCall, 44, were found guilty of neglecting the children, three of whom were also physically assaulted, while living at a house in Glasgow's southside.
BBC
Brianna Ghey: Boy and girl arrested over Warrington park stabbing
A boy and girl, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 16-year-old girl at a park in Warrington. Brianna Ghey was found by members of the public at Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday. Emergency services were called just after 15:00...
BBC
Second rape reported in Carlisle town centre
Police have stepped up patrols after a second rape was reported in Cumbria. The attack is understood to have happened on Mary Street, Carlisle, between 22:00 GMT and 23:00 GMT on Saturday. Cumbria Police said a woman in her 20s was being supported by specialist officers. "We understand this may...
BBC
Three men arrested in Wiltshire after hunt video emerges
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of wildlife offences after a video emerged appearing to show people pulling a fox out of a den. A 29-year-old, from Lacock, a 38-year old, from Bromham, and a 35-year-old, from Devizes, were all arrested earlier, Wiltshire Police said. The clip appears to...
BBC
Bix crash: Man killed was 'wonderful human'
The brother of a man killed in a car crash has said his family were "so immensely proud of the wonderful human being he was". Sammy Phillips, 19, and a 22-year-old friend, were the occupants of a BMW when it crashed on Friday. It crashed into a tree on the...
BBC
Mental health ward patient's killing could have been avoided - judge
"Dreadful events" which led to the killing of a man by another patient in a mental health ward were "entirely avoidable", a court has heard. Owen Herbert, 19, strangled Richard Laversuch, 63, at the NHS-run Parklands Hospital in Basingstoke, Hampshire, in November 2021. Judge Peter Fraser spoke of "a litany...
BBC
Raheem Bailey: Police drop investigation into finger-loss bullying claim
Police have dropped an investigation into an alleged assault in which an 11-year-old boy lost a finger. Raheem Bailey, a pupil at Abertillery Learning Community in Blaenau Gwent, claimed he caught his finger climbing a fence trying to escape bullies. Gwent Police said it took such reports "extremely seriously" but...
BBC
Tehleigher Bunting: Speeding drug-driver jailed for killing girl, 14
A speeding motorist deemed medically unfit to drive killed a 14-year-old girl who was walking arm-in-arm with her friend on the pavement. Aaron Carter, 38, had epilepsy and had smoked cannabis before hitting Tehleigher Bunting in Braunstone Lane, Leicester, in October. The teenager died at the scene. At Leicester Crown...
BBC
Far-right extremist jailed after Lake District tunnel plan
A far-right extremist group discussed creating an underground Lake District base, a court has heard. "Chief propagandist" Kurt McGowan, of Workington, Cumbria, was jailed for seven years after pleading guilty to seven terrorist offences. The cell called him "our very own Goebbels", a reference to Nazi Joseph Goebbels, in a...
BBC
Man who fled Scotland with young boy for 10 years is jailed
A man who abducted a young boy from Scotland and took him to Malaysia for 10 years has been jailed. Scott Forbes, 62, admitted flying from Aberdeen with the boy in April 2012, and only returning with him last year. Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Forbes had concerns for the boy's...
BBC
Pontypridd: Two pedestrians died of multiple injuries - inquest
Two pedestrians killed in a road crash suffered multiple injuries, an inquest has heard. Kayleigh Cornwell and Jason Morgan, both 32, died after being struck by a car on the B4273 between Ynysybwl and Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 18:30 GMT on 27 January. The coroner was told the...
BBC
Man to go on trial over 3D-printed gun manual
A man is facing trial accused of having an instruction manual on how to make a 3D-printed gun following an investigation into Islamist extremism. Abdiwahid Abdulkadir Mohamed has been charged with six counts of possessing documents useful for committing or preparing an act of terrorism. The 31-year-old, from north London,...
BBC
Ex-amateur footballer jailed for nine years for drug dealing
A former amateur footballer who led a drug-dealing operation in the Highlands has been jailed for nine years. Alasdair Finlayson, 26, from Alness, was linked to £650,000-worth of cocaine and cannabis seized by police, the High Court in Edinburgh heard. He had played football for North Caledonian side Alness...
