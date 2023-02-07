Pros and Cons of Potential Penguins Brock Boeser Deal

Should the Pittsburgh Penguins be looking into Brock Boeser?

The Pittsburgh Penguins are planning to be buyers at the Trade Deadline this season, and according to general manager Ron Hextall, the market is starting to heat up . One of the names that could be on Hextall's radar is Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser.

The Scoring Depth

The Penguins have multiple needs, but adding scoring depth sits at the top of the heap when it comes to areas of improvement. Boeser is in the middle of one of the worst scoring seasons of his career, scoring nine goals in 42 games, but has a proven track record as a goal scorer in the NHL, compiling four seasons of 20-plus goals in Vancouver.

The Contract

The biggest obstacle for the Penguins will be his $6.65 Million salary cap hit. With Pittsburgh up against the salary cap, any move to acquire Boeser would have to include significant salary or draft compensation going the other way to entice the Canucks to retain a portion of Boeser's salary.

On a positive note, Boeser is only 25 and would remain under team control for two more seasons, making this more than just another rental.

A Fresh Start

Boeser is past due for a fresh start, and the Penguins could provide the perfect ecosystem for him to regain his scoring prowess. But with the Penguins heading towards an off-season in which they will need to sign a starting goaltender, they can't afford an expensive mistake if Boeser doesn't find success in a new system.

A potential Brock Boeser trade doesn't come without its negatives, but will the positive potential be enough for Hextall to pull the trigger?

