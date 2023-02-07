Read full article on original website
Pet of the Week: Meet Nigel
TETON VALLEY, Idaho — Meet Nigel, a spunky zest male lab-chihuahua mix. Nigel is forever puppy sized and has all the secrets to eternal youth. Nigel enjoys other dogs, especially when they like to zoom!. Give our Shelter, PAWS of Teton Valley a call at 208-354-3499.
PAWSgrams spread love fur Valentine’s Day
JACKSON, Wyo. — Introducing PAWSgram this Cupid Season! You choose the design and we text them out to your special someones on Valentine’s Day! Send them anonymously, or add a short custom message. We’ve got 9 designs for friends, loved ones, coworkers or your ex. 100% of...
Jackson Community Blood Drive starts next week, donors urgently needed
JACKSON, Wyo. — On Wednesday and Thursday of next week, the Jackson Community Blood Drive will be held at Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church. According to Jackson Community Blood Drive Coordinator Jolene Moulder, blood donations have dropped 20 percent in the last three years, making it challenging to maintain an adequate supply of blood.
