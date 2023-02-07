$1 Million Powerball Winners: 3 Tickets Sold In NY, Including 2 In Nassau County

Barefoot Peddler on Glen Cove Road in Greenvale, one of three New York stores where a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold, with two of the three on Long Island. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Five Powerball tickets, including three in New York, matched all five numbers to win $1 million.

Two of the NY winners are on Long Island, both in Nassau County:

Barefoot Peddler at 37 Glen Cove Rd. in Greenvale.

Farmingdale Petroleum at 400 South Oyster Bay Rd. in Hickville.

The other NY winner came from lower Manhattan, at Liberty News and Gifts at 4 South Street.

The other two of the five were sold in Michigan.

A single ticket in Washington State won the jackpot worth $754.6 million ($407.2 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing – white balls 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and red Powerball 7.

It was the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest US lottery jackpot ever won. (See the list below.)

Monday’s drawing was the first time that the Powerball jackpot has been won this year. The Powerball jackpot was previously hit on Nov. 19, 2022, by a ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth $92.9 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA

6. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

7. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

8. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

9. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

10. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.