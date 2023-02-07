Trade Scenario: Russell Westbrook To Charlotte

As we inch closer to the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday, Feb 9th, my mind began to wander towards next season.

The Charlotte Hornets, currently sitting in next to last place in the Eastern Conference with a 15-40 record, need to start thinking about next season at this point. That means creating roster moves now to put them in a position to really make moves in the offseason.

The best way to do that is to unload some of the veteran contracts on the Hornets roster. Guys like Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward (when healthy) and others could really help a playoff bound team. Especially in the Western Conference, where the current 4 seed Denver Nuggets and 13th place Los Angeles Lakers are separated by a mere 4 losses.

There is a LOT of time for a team like the Lakers to go on a run. A week long win streak would catapult the Lakers into the thick of things in the West. The Lakers need shooting, defense and shot creation to fit around LeBron and Anthony Davis.

Striking out over the weekend attempting to bring new Dallas Maverick Guard Kyrie Irving to LA,the Lakers can now turn their attention to other options ahead of Thursday's deadline.

I travelled over to the trusty Fanspo Trade Machine and I quickly got to work.

I knew that for the Hornets, I wanted to trade away multi year contracts in exchange for 1 year expiring deals. From the Lakers I wanted guys that would still sell tickets, but not necessarily derail the hopes of landing a top 2 draft pick in June to pair with LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams in the future.

Immediately on the Lakers roster, Russell Westbrook stood out at the top of the list. Like, literally. It was as if Fanspo already knew why I was there and was helping me out. Westbrook is on a 1 year deal at $47 million dollars for this season. I needed a piece from the Hornets to get near that money.

Due to Westbrook's large salary at least two players would need to be combined in any trade. First, I put in Gordon Hayward at $30 million per season who has one year left after this remaining on his contract. Hayward is the biggest deal on the Hornets' books at the moment and moving on would help clear out more CAP space. Plus it would actually give the Lakers a starter coming back the other direction. Hayward can shoot, he's a better defender than you think, he's perfect for playing that 4th or 5th starter role. He can create his own shot for himself and teammates, he automatically makes the Lakers team better.

I needed another Hornets player to make this deal right, so I turned to Terry Rozier. Rozier is owed an average of $24 million per year over the next 4 years. As recently as last season this extension made sense as Rozier was coming off a good season and was clearly the team's best scoring threat. However, at age 28, Rozier will be 32 at the end of this deal which doesn't quite match up with the wider Hornets core of younger players. Rozier can help a veteran team get to a different level, in the right situation.

The Lakers, looking at the carcass of the Hornets at this point would probably ask for Mason Plumlee as well, a center playing good basketball right now that could give Thomas Bryant a rest and allow Anthony Davis to continue to play at his preferred position of Power Forward. To make the deal work, I threw in Juan Toscano-Anderson's 1 year $1.8m expiring deal.

Tentatively my finger hovered over the Enter button on my laptop. No way this basic trade that would help both teams work right? Right???

Fanspo said "Oooh thats a mighty fine trade sir" and approved it.

This moves bring back a premier draft asset in LA's 2027 1st round pick, a likely mid 2nd in 2024 and sheds over $54 million in the off season. The Lakers gain potentially two starters in Hayward and Rozier who can elevate the Lakers with LeBron James and Anthony Davis into a potential challenger in the Western Conference.

Mitch Kupchak? You're on the clock buddy. Lets lean into our future, give our youngsters some playing time and reps and prep for 2023-24 and beyond.

