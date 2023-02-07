Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
977wmoi.com
Western Illinois Set to Receive $840k in Academic Support Funding
Western Illinois University is set to receive $840,211 in funding for academic and social-emotional learning support through a grant provided by the Illinois Board of Higher Education. “It is important to provide Western Illinois with funding that will translate directly to greater student outcomes,” said Halpin (D-Rock Island). “This funding...
977wmoi.com
Study-Abroad Trip to Greece is Topic of Feb. 16 Monmouth Associates Program
To stand where Socrates stood. To get into position at the starting line where the first Olympic athletes raced. To experience “xenia” in its many shapes and forms. Those were just some of the highlights of a Monmouth College study-abroad trip to Greece over Christmas break. The faculty...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Titans @ Orion Chargers Boys Basketball on 2-10-23
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans travel to Orion High School for a match up with the Chargers in a TRAC West Division contest. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
