Macomb, IL

Western Illinois Set to Receive $840k in Academic Support Funding

Western Illinois University is set to receive $840,211 in funding for academic and social-emotional learning support through a grant provided by the Illinois Board of Higher Education. “It is important to provide Western Illinois with funding that will translate directly to greater student outcomes,” said Halpin (D-Rock Island). “This funding...
