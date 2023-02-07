Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
Argentina’s securities regulator to issue new rules for digital asset firms
The Argentine National Securities Commission (CNV) has announced its intention to issue new regulations to guide the local virtual currency industry in the country. The CNV’s plan to issue new rules stemmed from a national reform of anti-money laundering laws being deliberated by Argentinian lawmakers. If the proposed reforms scale the legislative hurdles, the CNV would wield wider powers in controlling the virtual currency industry.
coingeek.com
Tether claims $700M ‘profit’ in Q4, won’t say how
The company behind the controversial Tether stablecoin claims to have booked hundreds of millions in profits during the tumultuous final quarter of 2022, but we’ll have to take their word on that. On Thursday, Tether Holdings Ltd released the latest quarterly’ assurance opinion’ of the financial reserves allegedly backing...
coingeek.com
Digital pound likely this decade, but don’t call it ‘Britcoin’
The United Kingdom could have a digital pound by the end of the decade, the country’s central bank and treasury have announced. The Bank of England (BoE) and HM Treasury launched the digital pound project this week, joining several central banks globally working on their central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
coingeek.com
SEC plans to sue Paxos over Binance USD stablecoin, stay tuned
In a further sign United States regulators are planning to get tough on digital asset businesses, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sent a “Wells notice” to Paxos Trust over its use of Binance USD (BUSD). While Paxos’ BUSD is “approved and regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services,” according to the company, the SEC appears to regard it as an unregistered security.
coingeek.com
Brendan Lee: Empowering users with Bitcoin and blockchain
Brendan Lee is one of the Bitcoin SV enthusiasts who talk about Bitcoin not just as a speculative asset but because of its utility beyond the HODL attitude. Lee, the founder of Elas, was at the IEEE Blockchain Event at the University of Exeter to discuss the Bitcoin white paper, IPv6, Bitcoin, and their ongoing projects in the space.
coingeek.com
Indonesia’s central bank unveils wholesale CBDC consultation process
Indonesia’s central banking regulator Bank Indonesia has announced the start of a consultation process for its central bank digital currency (CBDC) initiative known as Project Garuda. A report from local news publication Tempo disclosed that Bank Indonesia’s consultative process is designed to seek the opinion of industry stakeholders ahead...
coingeek.com
India in ‘no hurry’ for CBDC development despite notching huge milestones
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated that it will adopt a slow and steady process in developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) rather than a fast-paced approach. India’s central bank launched a digital rupee pilot at the end of 2022, racking up over 50,000 users and 5,000 merchants in less than two months. Despite the impressive numbers, the RBI noted that it would continue to approach a full-scale launch with caution to avoid significant disruptions to the financial system.
coingeek.com
BTC miner Hut 8 merges with US Bitcoin Corp. to weather brutal bear market
BTC block reward miner Hut 8 (NASDAQ: HUT) is merging with US Bitcoin Corp. (USBTC) to form Hut 8 Corp., or New Hut, the two companies have announced. The two rivals will combine in an all-stock merger, with the new company set to be domiciled in the United States. It will be listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and Nasdaq and is projected to have a market capitalization of $990 million.
coingeek.com
Fujitsu sets up Web 3.0 acceleration platform for startups and enterprises
Japanese tech giant Fujitsu has announced the launch of its platform to support individuals and enterprises looking to launch projects using the blockchain. Named the Fujitsu Web3 Acceleration Platform, the incubator aims to create a “rich ecosystem” that will allow startups and other entities to develop blockchain-based projects. Fujitsu’s novel project targets universities and early-stage companies exploring blockchain for multiple use cases.
coingeek.com
Pax BitCoinica—A new era of data peace and security by George Siosi Samuels
Those who tuned in for Dr. Craig Wright’s recent The Bitcoin Masterclasses will be much better informed about Bitcoin’s data management capabilities. Picking up on this and predicting what the future will look like, George Siosi Samuels wrote about the era of ‘Pax BitCoinica’—an era of data peace and security that he envisages in the future. You can read the original essay here.
coingeek.com
Stephan Nilsson: IPv6 and blockchain are a ‘match made in heaven’
Blockchain isn’t just a technological aspect of Bitcoin. It could be used for a number of use cases like payments, invoices, document management, and especially supply chain. One of the pioneers in using blockchain for the food supply chain is UNISOT, a web3 supply chain traceability platform as a service.
coingeek.com
CoinGeek Weekly Livestream 2023 episode 5: AMA with Kurt Wuckert Jr.
Episode 5 of the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream saw Kurt Wuckert Jr. answer questions related to Bitcoin and blockchain. Wuckert reminds us that he’s streaming the show from the Bitcoin Citadel in South Florida. He says there’s an increasing amount of activity going on there, with typically five or six people working there at any time.
Comments / 0