ourquadcities.com
Suspect injured officer in struggle, police allege
A 39-year-old Moline man is behind bars after police allege he injured an officer during a struggle. Shawn Lopez faces felony charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting a peace officer and a misdemeanor charge of battery, court records show. According to court documents, Lopez was driving a 2008 Saturn...
Pen City Current
FM woman busted by task force
The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Fort Madison woman on felony drug charges. On 2/9/2023 Kimberly Sandeffer-Boorman, 37, of Fort Madison, was arrested in the 1500 block of Avenue G following a traffic stop. Sandeffer-Boorman was arrested on an active arrest warrant for voluntary absence from custody as well as numerous felony drug charges.
UPDATE: 2 arrested after Saturday shooting in Davenport
UPDATE: Two individuals have been arrested in connection with Saturday’s shooting. Marc Cameron, age 18, no city listed, has been charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury causing serious injury. Caden Wiseman, age 18, no city listed, has been charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful […]
Galesburg man charged with burglary after stealing copper piping from condemned former Broadview Hotel
Shortly before 5:00pm on Monday, Galesburg Police observed a male subject in the 100 block of North Cedar Street dragging behind him a large tan blanket. A vehicle pulled up next to the man and he loaded up the blanket in the back of the truck. Police stopped the 35-year-old man, whom they are familiar with, and he told police it was copper piping inside the blanket. Police asked the man a series of questions that he wasn’t able to answer. The man told police he got the copper from a guy he works for that his uncle set up for him. After questioning the man’s relatives, GPD determined the man was not being truthful and he was detained. The man was also in possession of a check totaling nearly $640 from the Broadview Restaurant dated August 17th, 2015. The man was placed under arrest and he refused to speak with police. Officers then responded back to the former Broadview Hotel and discovered an unsecured door on the north side of the building. Police located areas inside where copper piping had been cut as well as numerous blankets that matched the one the man was dragging behind him. The man was charged with Burglary.
WQAD
Crews: Man arrested after setting fire at Davenport hotel
The fire happened at the Comfort Inn and Suites just north of I-80. Crews told News 8 that Terry Kirby was arrested for setting the fire.
4 seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Moline
Four people are recovering in local hospitals after a multi-vehicle accident on River Drive in Moline overnight. Moline police officers were called to the 4400 block of River Drive just before 2 a.m. on Sunday for a multi-car crash. A Nissan car was driving eastbound on River Drive and approached two additional eastbound vehicles. The […]
3 dead, 6 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Muscatine County
Three people are dead and six others are injured after a two vehicle crash in Muscatine County this afternoon. According to a release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to the area of the intersection of Highway 38 and 155th Street (F-70) in Muscatine County on Sunday at about 2:25 p.m. for […]
977wmoi.com
Take the Temptation Away, Lock Up Personal Belongings
In this day and age, you can never be too secure. Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards reminds residents to lock up their houses, garages, cars, and take personal belongings inside:. “We run into situations sometimes where large amounts of cash or firearms are left unsecured in a car and they...
Multi-vehicle crash on River Drive in Moline sends 4 to hospital
MOLINE, Ill. — An early Sunday morning two-vehicle crash in Moline sent four people to local hospitals with serious injuries, according to a Moline Police Department news release. Moline police responded to the 4400 block of River Drive for two crashes involving four vehicles just before 2 a.m. on...
KWQC
Davenport Police respond to hit-and-run accidents
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to reports of hit-and-runs Thursday evening near Arlington Avenue and East Locust Street that police say left one with minor injuries. At approximately 5:23 p.m. Davenport Police responded to the 1000 block of Arlington Avenue in reference to a hit and run, police...
Man arrested for possession of meth after traffic stop
A Burlington man is in jail after he was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine. Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 6500 block of Hunt Road today at about 9:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was spotted a short time later and stopped by a Burlington […]
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island man sentenced to 5 years after Walmart riot
A 22-year-old Rock Island man was sentenced to a prison term of up to five years in connection with a 2019 stabbing in a Davenport Walmart. Juan Jinez pleaded guilty to a felony charge of willful injury Friday in Scott County Court, where he appeared with his attorney. He also was fined $1,025.
khqa.com
Woman faces murder charge in Macomb stabbing death investigation
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The Macomb police department released information Wednesday morning following the death of a man at 1680 Wheeler Circle Drive. According to a press release, the victim, Rickey l. Haymer, 27, was found at the residence around 5:44 a.m. Tuesday with what appeared to be a stab wound.
Macomb police: Woman stabs, kills husband in altercation Tuesday morning
MACOMB, Ill. — A woman is in jail Wednesday after she allegedly stabbed her husband during a "domestic altercation" Tuesday morning, according to the Macomb Police Department. Portia M. Garrison, 28, is accused of stabbing her husband Rickey L. Haymer, 27, to death early Tuesday morning. Police say they...
KCRG.com
Crash north of Muscatine kills three people, injures six others
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between two vehicles in rural Muscatine County led to the death or injury of every occupant of the vehicles, according to law enforcement officials. At around 2:25 p.m., the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and other emergency responders were sent to a...
KCJJ
UIHC patient accused of punching nurse in the groin
A patient at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is accused of punching a nurse in the groin. Iowa City Police say 67-year-old Thomas Schabilion of the Hilltop manufactured housing community on Waterfront Drive was being seen in the UIHC emergency department at 7:45pm on January 27th when he punched a nurse twice in the groin. The victim suffered only minor pain and no injuries, but still requested charges be filed.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
UPDATE: Michelle McCune is in custody. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. JOHNNY ANGEL, 41, 6’3”, 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by...
KBUR
Macomb Police Department investigating death on Wheeler Circle
Macomb, Ill.- The Macomb Police Department is investigating a death at 1680 Wheeler Circle. According to a news release, on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023, at about 5:44 AM, Officers began investigating the death. The Police Department says that there were “many resources in the area, and there is no active...
KBUR
Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office conducts tobacco compliance checks
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has cited a business for selling tobacco to an underage buyer. According to a news release, on Wednesday, February 8th, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office conducted tobacco compliance checks at seven businesses located in Des Moines County. Detectives worked...
KBUR
Federal agents execute search warrant at West Burlington Borghi USA plant
West Burlington, IA- Federal Agents executed a search warrant Wednesday, February 1st at the Borghi USA plant in West Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that federal officials did not provide any details about the search warrant, or how many agencies were involved. The search warrant was confirmed by Assistant US Attorney and Public Information Officer MacKenzie Benson Tubbs on Friday, February 3rd.
