Theo Epstein on important rule changes coming to baseball

BOSTON -- Over the last decade or so, Major League Baseball games have gotten -- for lack of a better phrase -- fairly boring. The most common complaints are that there's too much down time and not enough excitement on offense.

"The game has changed a lot over the last 20-30 years, in a way we wouldn't have designed it to had we set out to do so," Theo Epstein said of today's game.

Epstein is best remembered for busting a couple of lengthy curses, first for his hometown Red Sox in 2004 and then again for the Chicago Cubs in 2016. But he's taking a break from building championship-winning teams and is currently working as a consultant for MLB.

That's to the benefit of every team though, as Epstein is now the driving force behind some important rule changes that will come into play in 2023. His hope is that the game will have more action, a faster pace of play, and a lot less dead time.

So what are the rules that will accomplish all of this? For starters, there will be a pitch timer to keep the action moving. There will also be restrictions on shifts in the infield, which should increase offense. And with bigger bases and a limited number of pickoff attempts, the nearly extinct stolen base should enjoy a rebirth.

There will be an adjustment period, for sure, but Epstein said this year's longer Spring Training (due to the World Baseball Classic) will help players get acclimated to the new rules. And once players get used to the changes, Epstein is confident these changes will bring a lot more excitement to the game of baseball.

The former Red Sox GM spent some time chatting about the new rules with WBZ-TV's Dan Roche, offering insight on how each of the changes will lead to a much better viewing experience for fans.

Pitch Timer

To create a better -- and much quicker -- pace of play, there will now be a 30-second timer between batters. In each at-bat, there will be a 15-second timer between pitches when the bases are empty, and a 20-second timer when runners are on.

If pitchers violate the timer, they'll get charged with an automatic ball. Batters have to be ready to go after eight seconds, and if they violate the timer, they'll get hit with an automatic strike.

"The pitch timer is probably the most impactful rule change," said Epstein. "That's designed to restore a crisper pace.

"We tested it extensively in the minors – 8,000 minor league games of experimentation – and after a very brief adjustment period, it resulted in a beautiful rhythm and flow to the game, and a better brand of baseball," he said. "More strikes thrown, quicker at-bats, ball in play more frequently, fewer walks and fewer strikeouts. We're excited to see what this is going to look like at the big league level."

Syracuse Mets bench coach Benny Distefano and manager Tony DeFrancesco talk in the dugout behind the pitch clock during a game against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. Rich Schultz / Getty Images

Epstein said that players in the minors adjusted to the change in less than a month.

"What we saw in the minors is after about three weeks, players were more or less fully adjusted. There is an automatic ball or automatic strike administered if there is a violation of the pitch timer, and after three weeks there was only half a violation on average, per game, both teams combined," he said. "So your favorite team only suffered an automatic ball or automatic strike penalty once every four games. I think that shows that players can adjust."

Shift Restrictions

The shift has become far too prevalent over recent years. We're all sick of seeing a laser of a line drive that used to be a base hit turn into just a loud out.

Restrictions on shifts should put a stop to that. Starting this year, teams must have a minimum of four players on the infield and at least two infielders completely on either side of second base. The goal is to increase batting averages on balls in play, and let infielders get back to showcasing their athleticism on defense.

"The shift has become an increasingly big part of the game and we got a lot of feedback from fans saying, 'We've grown up knowing that a line drive, one-hopper in front of the right fielder is supposed to be a base hit.' Over the last five years or so, that has been a routine ball to the third baseman who has shifted over playing short right field. Now, there will be two infielders on either side of second base, and all four infielders can't be deeper than the outfield grass," explained Epstein. "It is going to be pretty noticeable, but hopefully in a good way. I hope its going to restore the aesthetic to baseball to what fans remember growing up."

Again, the change was made to make the game more exciting.

"It will allow infielders to show their athleticism again," explained Epstein. "Fans want to see a game decided whether a second baseman can range way in the hole, dive and leave his feet, make the play and get up and make the throw to first base – not whether the front office has the perfect algorithm to position players perfectly to exactly where the ball will be hit right to them. I think this will bring back athleticism and a premium on infield defense."

Bigger Bases/Limiting Pickoff Attempts

Gone are the days of Rickey Henderson swiping 130 bags. Heck, we don't even see guys steal 70 bases too much anymore. Miami's Jon Berti led all of baseball in stolen bases last season with just 41 swipes.

Hopefully a few changes will boost those numbers significantly. Bases are bulking up a little bit, going from 15 inches square to 18 inches square.

Major League Baseball shows off the bigger bases that will be implemented for the 2023 season. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

And pitchers won't be throwing over to bases as often, as they'll be limited to two disengagements -- pickoff attempts or step-offs -- per plate appearance. That limit will get reset if a runner or runners advance during the plate appearance.

A third pickoff -- if not successful -- will result in the runner automatically advancing one base. So throw over wisely, pitchers.

Both changes should greatly help base runners, especially the pickoff limit.

"The bigger bases and the limitation on throws over, that is designed to encourage the running game. Fans told us that stolen bases are among their favorite plays in the game, and we're seeing about one and a third stolen base attempts in a game. In the minors, when we instituted the bigger bases and pickoff limitations, that increased by over half a stolen base per game," Epstein explained.

"If we have that same effect in the big leagues, where teams are running a little more often and successfully, it will create a little more action on the bases," he added. "If these rules help encourage base stealers and we see game-changing base running back in the game like that, it's a win for the fans."

Time is the most important factor in all of these rules, and Epstein anticipates they will save a lot of it.

"In the minors, the pitch timer alone saved about 25 minutes off a game time. If we get close to that, if we can get 20 minutes in the big leagues, that's a good thing," he said. "It's been up to three hours, 10 minutes on average – longer for the Red Sox, as always. You cut it down, that's a good thing. More so than time of game, it's the pace. You want to see balls in play, more action, less dead time. That's what the fan feedback tells us."

Major League Baseball is going to look a little bit different in 2023 for a number of reasons. But the hope is that these drastic changes will lead to a much more entertaining and faster game on the field, and a much more enjoyable experience for fans.