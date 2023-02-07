Read full article on original website
msn.com
How to Stop Drinking: 8 Tips That Actually Work
Whether you want to cut back on your alcohol intake or give it up all together, we're here to help with that goal. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, more than 14 million adults in the US have what is classified as an alcohol use disorder. The sheer number of people in America who drink excessively is why it's such a common New Year's resolution -- and studies show that about 25% of people who commit to giving up drinking each year are successful in the long term. However, when it comes to how you quit drinking alcohol, it's important to understand why you're drinking in the first place, to surround yourself with people who will help you quit and to celebrate your wins along the way. Here are some tips to help you stop drinking.
Does Cannabis Cause Or Treat Anxiety?
This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission. As more states legalize cannabis for medicinal and recreational purposes, an increasing number of people are turning to it to treat anxiety and Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD). According to some research, cannabis consumption can cause anxiety symptoms. However, other studies suggest that, when used carefully, cannabis can help with anxiety symptoms. Continue reading to learn more about the connection between cannabis and anxiety.
Daily Beast
After health scare — tea, holistic healing and wellness made perfect brew for this mom
Felicia Harris-Williams has blended her passion for tea, holistic healing and wellness into the perfect brew. The mother of three, started Gynger Tea House in 2015 after a major health scare that required open heart surgery.
Am I Boring Without Alcohol?
My pre-sober self was a very different person. I was outgoing, slightly hyper, always ready for new things. I loved meeting new people, and the sunset happy hour was my favorite time of the day.
Make Your Day Easier by Implementing These 6 Hacks
Nowadays, it seems like everybody’s trying to figure out how to make things faster and easier. Much of the technology being invented tends to work for user convenience better than...
boxrox.com
TONED ARMS – 10 Biceps Exercises Better Than Traditional Curls (Opinion)
What is the best exercise for the biceps. Well, that is debatable as it depends on what your goal is. But we’re not here to talk about the best of the best, but rather for you to stop doing what you normally do and choose from this list of 10 biceps exercises better than traditional curls.
cstoredecisions.com
Nicotine-Free Clove Cigarettes
Kretek International has announced the launch of Djarum Bliss tobacco-free, nicotine-free clove smokes. The new Djarum Bliss lineup offers the same full clove taste and aroma that have been the passion of clove smokers for more than 40 years. New Djarum Black Bliss will appear in California tobacco shops and...
blufashion.com
Chatting Online: Dating Tips to Get the Most Out of It
Online dating is a new world that opens up many possibilities and takes the search for romance to a whole new level. Long gone are the days when you had to spend months trying to find the right partner for a date. Today, it’s as easy as pie; you just open a dating site, create a profile, and enjoy hooking up with people from all over the world without limits. But to succeed for sure, you’ll have to learn how to use the benefits of online dating platforms to your advantage. So, how to get the most out of your online matchmaking experience?
boldsky.com
How To Develop A Daily Meditation Practice? Tips For Beginners
Meditation is defined as a practice where one uses techniques by focusing their mind on a particular object to achieve a mentally clear and emotionally calm state. Since ancient times, meditation has been practised in several cultures all over the world [1]. Meditation encompasses a variety of stages, types and...
My teen's vaping. What should I say? 3 expert tips on how to approach 'the talk'
You’ve dropped your daughter off at her friend’s house and while cleaning the car, you find what looks like a USB drive on the passenger seat. It’s a disposable vape. You’ve seen the news. Vapes or e-cigarettes are harmful yet increasingly popular with people her age. You call to ask if the vape’s hers. It is and she’s been vaping occasionally for a few weeks. You say you’ll talk about it later. But what will you actually say? Read more: Should I give my teen...
Is your dog easily distracted? Then you’ll want to try this trainer's genius tip
Keep your dog focused and on task with this clever tip from a top trainer
CNBC
Having elements in your home that reflect your identity could boost your mental health
From your couch to your plants to your wall décor — do you see pieces of yourself in your home?. If so, you probably enjoy your space way more than some other people enjoy their homes. And you might also be experiencing a small boost to your mental health.
The Do's And Don'ts Of Getting A Massage, According To Massage Therapists
Should you remove all of your clothes? Is it bad practice to fall asleep during a treatment? What about engaging in conversation?
Next Avenue
Turning 70 Shouldn't Be Stressful
I feel content, despite a few unexpected complications along the way. Last August, I turned 70, after months of ballooning stress and hopeless resistance to my approaching "big number" and its implication for my health and longevity. A cousin in my mother's family emailed, "Turning 70 is a very big, life-changing event." Gee, thanks — the opposite of the message I hoped for.
