Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Toledo, Oregon Summer Festival: A Special Place in My HeartTravel the Oregon Coast and MoreToledo, OR
Arcade with Birthday Party Options in Newport, OregonTravel the Oregon Coast and MoreNewport, OR
Multiple Agencies Respond To House FireOregon Coast Breaking NewsEddyville, OR
4 Amazing Seafood Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
yachatsnews.com
Tree removal will stop U.S. 20 traffic Tuesday-Wednesday three miles east of Newport
NEWPORT – Daytime commuters using U.S. Highway 20 between Newport and Toledo should be prepared for traffic delays of 20 minutes or more Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 14-15. Oregon Department of Transportation crews are removing 20 trees at the top of a landslide along the highway three miles east of Newport. The delays will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. both days.
wholecommunity.news
Eugene neighborhoods prepare for 2 inches of snow
Snow brings increased risk of downed tree limbs and power outages. Eugene neighborhood preparedness teams encourage you to prepare to take care of yourself and your family with basic supplies for up to 72 hours. Neighborhood preparedness teams are on alert as the National Weather Service is predicting up to...
wholecommunity.news
Cleanup underway after derailment spills diesel near Yaquina River
About 2,000 gallons of diesel spilled near the Yaquina River after a train derailment at a Toledo mill. Toledo, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality responded to a train derailment at the Georgia-Pacific mill in Toledo Feb. 10 that caused an estimated 2,000 gallons of diesel to spill. An unknown amount of the fuel entered a storm drain that flows into nearby Depot Slough. The slough feeds into the Yaquina River.
philomathnews.com
Highway 99W crash takes life of 18-year-old
An 18-year-old man lost his life on Friday evening on Highway 99W after a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction collided with his vehicle nearly head-on, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Law enforcement responded to the two-vehicle crash on a stretch of highway near Corvallis Municipal Airport at...
kezi.com
18-year-old dead after head-on crash in Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore.-- An 18-year-old is dead after a head-on collision with another car on Highway 99 West near the airport. Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Friday, around 6:40 p.m. According to officials, a Chrysler was going northbound on Highway 99W, which is a...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after head-on collision near Corvallis
An 18-year-old is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 99 West Friday evening.
kpic
Fatal crash on Highway 99W kills 18-year-old driver
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) deputies responded to a two vehicle single-fatality crash on Highway 99W near the Corvallis Airport on Friday at approximately 6:40 P.M. According to a release from BCSO, a 2006 Chrysler 300 was traveling northbound on Highway 99W, a two-lane roadway, passing...
FATAL CRASH HIGHWAY 58- LANE COUNTY
On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 9:00 A.M., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 58, milepost 59. Preliminary investigation revealed a silver Honda Civic, driven by Cynthia Ann Waters (52) from Eugene, was eastbound when she lost control and struck a dump truck that was pulling a trailer. The dump truck driver, identified as Jesse Alan Rodolf (44) of Lakeview, was uninjured. Cynthia Waters was pronounced deceased at the scene. Icy road conditions are believed to be contributing factors in this crash.
thatoregonlife.com
A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast
Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
tourcounsel.com
Eugene Mall | Shopping mall in Eugene, Oregon
The Eugene Mall was a car-free zone in the heart of Eugene, Oregon, United States, designed to encourage pedestrian access to shopping and entertainment areas. Dedicated on February 13, 1971, the mall opened amid three days of fanfare and dreams of a revitalized downtown. Conflict over the scope and use of the mall began immediately and continued for 30 years until the last remaining parts of the mall were opened to automobile traffic. At that time, a former Eugene mayor commented that the city's dreams for a bright future just hadn't worked.
yachatsnews.com
Newport-based crabbers return to sea after informal work stoppage due to low prices, high volume of early-season Dungeness
There are many factors that fishermen can’t control – the weather, the price of fuel, and oftentimes the price of Dungeness crab. One thing they have absolute control over, however, is whether to fish at all. And that’s what a significant portion of the Newport fleet chose not...
World’s Smallest Harbor Road Trip Is in Oregon and It’s Gorgeous
Have you ever heard of Depoe Bay, Oregon? My wife and I did a road trip there in 2020 and discovered some pretty amazing things about this quaint little Oregon coastal town. It’s an unassuming little town on the Oregon Coast with a big claim to fame – it's home to the world’s smallest harbor!
opb.org
Eugene becomes first city in Oregon to restrict natural gas in new residential construction
Natural gas infrastructure will be banned in new low-rise residential buildings in Eugene. City Council passed the surprise resolution 5-3 Monday night, during a discussion on whether to send the issue to the ballot. Developers will have to use electric appliances and power when building new residences of three stories...
What is virga? It just happened at the Oregon coast
Wispy finger-like clouds slowly pushed onshore Saturday evening near Lincoln City. This weather event is known as "virga."
kezi.com
OSU Public Safety warning about unknown individual following women
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Department of Public Safety at Oregon State University is warning the OSU community about an unknown individual who was on campus on January 30 and February 1. According to public safety officials, several incidents occurred on January 30 and February 1 in which an unknown man...
yachatsnews.com
Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program
The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
kpic
Police: 19-year-old arrested, police find multiple assault rifles at residence
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — On February 3, Springfield Police officers, dispatchers, and detectives initiated a proactive investigation into the location and apprehension of a fugitive from Washington, living in Springfield. According to a release from the Springfield Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a few different disputes between December 17,...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO JAILED FOLLOWING ELKTON INCIDENT
Two people were jailed following a disturbance in Elkton Tuesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 9:00 p.m. a deputy responded to the 800 block of Azalea Drive. An investigation determined that a woman had pepper sprayed and punched a man in the face, leaving injuries. The woman claimed that the man elbowed her in the face. Both people wanted to press charges against the other. The man had allegedly threated another person at the address, with whom he had a no contact release agreement with.
kezi.com
Man jailed after allegedly recording women in bathrooms, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. – A man who would allegedly follow women into restrooms and record them has been jailed after reportedly being caught and restrained by a victim’s boyfriend until police could arrive, according to the Eugene Police Department. Now, Eugene police are asking for any other victims to come forward.
klcc.org
Authorities in Eugene are shutting down house shows more often, according to artists and venues
Eugene has a long history of house shows. In the 90s, punk music could be heard playing loudly in neighborhood homes, with basement shows for bands like Black Flag gathering crowds of hundreds. The local music scene has thrived over the years with a major boom happening around 2019. However, many artists and fans have noticed a change since the pandemic.
Comments / 0