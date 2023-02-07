Read full article on original website
Watertown News
Longtime Former Town Manager Michael Driscoll Passes Away
The man who led Watertown’s municipal government for nearly three decades, former Town Manager Michael Driscoll, passed away on Saturday. Driscoll worked for the Town, and now City, of Watertown for 45 years, beginning as the manager of the John A. Ryan Arena in 1977, became treasurer collector in 1985 before becoming Town Manager in 1994. He was born in Somerville and lived in Watertown with his wife, Jane. They raised three daughters and one step daughter: Amy, Allison, Aileen, and Sarah.
Watertown News
Local Store Buys Girl Scout Cookies for Troop to Deliver to Food Pantries
A Watertown store purchased more than 100 of boxes of Girl Scout cookies from a Watertown Brownie Troop, and the girls recently delivered them to a pair of food pantries in town. A local merchant bought 128 boxes of cookies from Brownie Troop 70133, and asked the girls to donate...
Watertown News
Our History: Tour the Inside and Out of the Home of One of Watertown’s Famous Architects
The following story is part of a series about local history. It was written by Sigrid Reddy Watson Terman for the October 2000 Historical Society newsletter, The Town Crier. Sigrid is a former Board member and former President of the Historical Society, as well at a former Director of the Watertown Free Public Library. For several years starting in 1997, she wrote a Watertown history column for the Watertown TAB/Press called “Echoes.”
Watertown News
Watertown Group Hosts Talk with ACLU on Technology & Surveillance
The following announcement was provided by Watertown Citizens for Peace, Justice & the Environment:. The focus of Watertown Citizens for Peace, Justice & the Environment’s February meeting is TEACHING FOR LIBERTY, NOT SURVEILLANCE on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 7 p.m., via zoom. Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87290661029?pwd=Q3dnMGxmM1cyOW1OTHRrWW8yWEREUT09. Meeting ID: 872 9066...
Watertown News
Skate-a-Thon Raising Money for Watertown Youth Hockey, Honoring Mom Who Passed Away
The following announcement was provided by Watertown Youth Hockey:. Watertown Youth Hockey invites the community to come out and support our annual Skate-a-Thon fundraiser. Our players will skate 50 laps in 50 minutes! The event will take place on Tuesday, February 14th at the John A. Ryan Arena. Our youngest...
Watertown News
Police Log: Man Caught Using Fake ID, 2 Cases of Check Fraud
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Feb. 5, 2:28 p.m.: The staff at Ulta Beauty at Arsenal Yards spotted a man using a fake ID to make a purchase. The man had a Maryland driver’s license with a different person’s name on it and asked to use an Ulta credit card with the fake name from the license. Police were alerted and when the investigated they located a vehicle outside the store and found a Dyson hairdryer valued at $600 and two more valued at $430, along with several fragrances. The items were worth a total of $1,800, and were believed to be from Ulta in Hudson. They also found 10 fraudulent Maryland driver’s licenses with the suspect’s picture on them but with different names on each. Police arrested Yingje He, 21, of Woodside, New York, for receiving stolen property and possession of falsified Registry of Motor Vehicles documents.
