Social Security 2023: Your February Check Is on Its Way. Here's When It Arrives
If you've been checking your account for that Social Security money to hit but haven't seen it arrive yet, don't worry: It's coming. If you're curious how the Social Security Administration determines when your check is sent out, know that when you receive your check depends on how long you've been a Social Security recipient and your date of birth.
Millions of Americans Now Eligible for Inflation Relief Checks, Stimulus Payments
With the tax season officially underway, it’s reported that millions of Americans are now eligible for inflation relief checks as well as stimulus payments. According to the New York Post, numerous states are now offering inflation relief checks for residents. In Massachusetts, the commonwealth is providing eligible taxpayers with a refund that amounts to 14.0312% of their personal income tax liability. This is based on their 2021 tax returns.
President Biden Puts An End To Vaccination Mandate, Citizens Will No Longer Get Healthcare Benefits
The White House announced Monday that President Joe Biden intends to end the Covid-19 national and public health emergency on May 11. That implies that after the declarations expire, many Americans may have to start paying for COVID-19 testing and treatment.
