Roger F. Winiarski, 79, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, died on February 6, 2023 at the VA Hospital in Providence. He was the husband of the late Carol (Spinacci) Winiarski. Born in Fall River, MA on January 18, 1944, He was the son of Francis and Louise (Macleod) Winiarski. His family moved to Tiverton in 1953 and Roger attended De La Salle Academy in Newport. Roger enlisted in the US Navy at age 17 and began training as a Hospital Corpsman. During his tours of active duty, he served aboard a destroyer during the Cuban missile crisis and later served in Vietnam, where he was a POW. After returning to the US, he continued his service in the Navy Reserves as Corpsman teaching CPR. He retired after 43 years of service as a Hospital Corpsman and continued teaching CPR into retirement.

TIVERTON, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO