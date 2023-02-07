ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIBW

12-year-old Chiefs fan to see Make-A-Wish come true at Super Bowl

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Make-A-Wish kid Gavin, a 12-year-old battling a nervous system disorder, will have his wish granted at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona courtesy of Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas. In partnership with the National Football League (NFL) and other corporate sponsors, Make-A-Wish will grant the wishes of Gavin and 16 other wish kids who will be traveling to Phoenix from 15 different states.
KCTV 5

Family mourns after 19-year-old is found dead in KCK

“I can still hear her crying when we walked down the hall and she was being held behind.”. Father-son coaching duo leans on each other through Xs and Os, life and death. “In the game of basketball, it’s being prepared and knowing you’re ready for any situation. I think that’s also life, you know?”
KFVS12

Charleston native James Naile removed from Cardinals roster

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - James Naile of Charleston, Mo. has been removed from the 40-man roster of the St. Louis Cardinals. This comes after he has been designated for assignment. The announcement comes from the official St. Louis Cardinals Twitter page. They announced they had acquired Left-handed Pitcher Anthony...
WIBW

Chiefs’ wide receiver sending 2 lucky fans to Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Phoenix for football’s biggest night and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wants to send two lucky fans to the action. Smith-Schuster and his non-profit, the JuJu Foundation, have teamed up with a charitable platform, CAUZEO, to host an...
WIBW

Four Wildcats, two Jayhawks invited to NFL Combine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NFL released the list of 319 prospects invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine Wednesday, with four K-State Wildcat and two Kansas Jayhawk football players making the cut. Representing K-State is DL Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DB Julius Brents, WR Malik Knowles and RB Deuce Vaughn. KSU’s...
WIBW

Toney listed as limited participant in Chiefs’ first Super Bowl week injury report

PHOENIX (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs released an injury report for the first time during Super Bowl week, providing good and bad news at the wide receiver spot. Kansas City listed mid-season acquisition Kadarius Toney as a limited participant as he deals with a sprained left ankle suffered during the first quarter of the AFC Championship Game. Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, who missed the majority of the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals, was listed as a full participant as he deals with an issue with his knee.
WRIC TV

Backyard Arrowhead Stadium built to honor Chiefs

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Some members of Chiefs Kingdom have their very own Arrowhead Stadium in their backyard. A clip of kids playing football on the field is everywhere now after being shared by the NFL, CBS Sports and more. Nate Bukaty of Sports Radio 810 and Sporting KC...
KSNT News

Topeka Zoo orangutans choose KC Chiefs as Super Bowl winner

TOPEKA (KSNT)- All week sports fans have been announcing their predictions for the winner of the Super Bowl, but none of them are cuter than the ones here in the Capital City. This morning, the Topeka Zoo decorated the orangutan Exhibit with Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles gear, and let the orangutans predict the […]
