PHOENIX (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs released an injury report for the first time during Super Bowl week, providing good and bad news at the wide receiver spot. Kansas City listed mid-season acquisition Kadarius Toney as a limited participant as he deals with a sprained left ankle suffered during the first quarter of the AFC Championship Game. Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, who missed the majority of the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals, was listed as a full participant as he deals with an issue with his knee.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO