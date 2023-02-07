Read full article on original website
‘Arrowhead Express’ will roll through Wichita on Super Bowl Sunday
Some say Kansas City Chiefs fans are among the best in the NFL. There are season ticket holders who haven't missed a game in decades, like these two men from Haysville, who are inseparable on Chiefs game day, and, yes, on Super Bowl Sunday.
Some Kansas City-area restaurants closing early Super Bowl Sunday in support of Chiefs
Restaurants and businesses across the Kansas City metro are showing their support for the Chiefs by closing their doors on Super Bowl Sunday, even if it's just during the game.
KCPS to cancel class for parade if Chiefs win Super Bowl
If the Kansas City Chiefs bring home another Super Bowl win, kids in Kansas City Public Schools will have more than one reason to celebrate
WIBW
12-year-old Chiefs fan to see Make-A-Wish come true at Super Bowl
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Make-A-Wish kid Gavin, a 12-year-old battling a nervous system disorder, will have his wish granted at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona courtesy of Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas. In partnership with the National Football League (NFL) and other corporate sponsors, Make-A-Wish will grant the wishes of Gavin and 16 other wish kids who will be traveling to Phoenix from 15 different states.
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
KCTV 5
Family mourns after 19-year-old is found dead in KCK
“I can still hear her crying when we walked down the hall and she was being held behind.”. Father-son coaching duo leans on each other through Xs and Os, life and death. “In the game of basketball, it’s being prepared and knowing you’re ready for any situation. I think that’s also life, you know?”
KFVS12
Charleston native James Naile removed from Cardinals roster
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - James Naile of Charleston, Mo. has been removed from the 40-man roster of the St. Louis Cardinals. This comes after he has been designated for assignment. The announcement comes from the official St. Louis Cardinals Twitter page. They announced they had acquired Left-handed Pitcher Anthony...
WIBW
Chiefs’ wide receiver sending 2 lucky fans to Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Phoenix for football’s biggest night and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wants to send two lucky fans to the action. Smith-Schuster and his non-profit, the JuJu Foundation, have teamed up with a charitable platform, CAUZEO, to host an...
Family's Chiefs Kingdom light show is a sparkling display of team spirit
A Northland family's house is a light and music show throbbing and blinking with Chiefs Super Bowl spirit
WIBW
Twins separated at birth rooting for opposing Super Bowl teams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBS News) - The Kelce brothers are not the only ones facing off on opposite sides in Super Bowl LVII. Twins separated at birth are too -- one is rooting for the Eagles and the other, the Chiefs. These twins were adopted by different families when they...
WIBW
Four Wildcats, two Jayhawks invited to NFL Combine
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NFL released the list of 319 prospects invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine Wednesday, with four K-State Wildcat and two Kansas Jayhawk football players making the cut. Representing K-State is DL Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DB Julius Brents, WR Malik Knowles and RB Deuce Vaughn. KSU’s...
WIBW
Toney listed as limited participant in Chiefs’ first Super Bowl week injury report
PHOENIX (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs released an injury report for the first time during Super Bowl week, providing good and bad news at the wide receiver spot. Kansas City listed mid-season acquisition Kadarius Toney as a limited participant as he deals with a sprained left ankle suffered during the first quarter of the AFC Championship Game. Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, who missed the majority of the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals, was listed as a full participant as he deals with an issue with his knee.
WRIC TV
Backyard Arrowhead Stadium built to honor Chiefs
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Some members of Chiefs Kingdom have their very own Arrowhead Stadium in their backyard. A clip of kids playing football on the field is everywhere now after being shared by the NFL, CBS Sports and more. Nate Bukaty of Sports Radio 810 and Sporting KC...
Chiefs flag will fly at Pennsylvania Capitol if Kansas City wins Super Bowl in governors’ bet
But if the Chiefs lose, the Eagles flag will fly at the Missouri Capitol.
Olathe’s Isiah ‘Plowcheco,’ Travis ‘Kelsleet’ see action ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Olathe named snowplows Isiah "Plowcheco" and Travis "Kelsleet" after the Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco.
KYTV
Chiefs fans from the Ozarks enjoy NFL Fan Experience, despite no Super Bowl tickets
GLENDALE, Ariz. (KY3) - The NFL Experience brings fans from around the country to the site of the Super Bowl. Even if those fans do not have tickets to the game. KY3′s Jacob Cersosimo found fans from Springfield who love the Kansas City Chiefs and football.
Kansas City barbecue gets shout-out at Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City barbecue restaurants are busy shipping orders to Arizona, and other states, as Chiefs fans plan NFL Super Bowl LVII parties.
Governor Shapiro announces Super Bowl LVII bets with Missouri, Kansas governors
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that he made friendly bets with Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. “Like millions of Pennsylvanians, Lori and I are excited to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles and […]
Topeka Zoo orangutans choose KC Chiefs as Super Bowl winner
TOPEKA (KSNT)- All week sports fans have been announcing their predictions for the winner of the Super Bowl, but none of them are cuter than the ones here in the Capital City. This morning, the Topeka Zoo decorated the orangutan Exhibit with Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles gear, and let the orangutans predict the […]
Freddy’s gives their Wichita and KC-area restaurants time off for Super Bowl
Wichita-based Freddy's Frozen Custard is giving a treat to all of their company-owned locations in Wichita and the Kansas City area.
