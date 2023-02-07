Read full article on original website
Hoosier from St. Loozier
5d ago
This writer obviously needs to fact check because Pujols holds another MLB record and that is the record for most home runs off different pitchers at 455
Al Bundy
5d ago
he also is just one of only two players to have 700 HR'S, 3000 hits, and 2000 RBI's. Hank Aaron being the other.
Scott Feuerhammer
5d ago
He was great, I agree top 20. Baseball has been around for 150 years. It is so hard to place people today. He's probably top 20. I think that if I could sit down and think about it, I could think of 20 people better. But we're talking back to "Cap" Anson in the 1870's. baseball's first superstar.
