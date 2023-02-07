Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Why other LoL esports regions should consider adopting the LEC’s new season format
It’s only been a few weeks since the start of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, but League of Legends fans from around the world are already raving about the league’s new format for the year. The LEC has debuted a new formula at the highest competitive level, starting...
dotesports.com
A Chinese VALORANT league? Ec1s has a new team? George’s Gossip
This is the first installment of George Geddes’ rumor column for Dot Esports, a weekly article series that will cover the VALORANT gossip of the week. The rumor mill seems to never stop churning in VALORANT despite rostermania being over for the past few weeks. The future of VALORANT...
dotesports.com
Dota 2 fans’ devotion to the game makes developer regret a decision
Dota 2’s journey hit a significant milestone this month, with over seven billion matches played. However, the developer who helped Valve engineer the match tracking system never could have imagined the astronomical growth of the game, causing his original estimate to fall far short. During the initial design process,...
dotesports.com
G2 secure their first IEM Katowice trophy on the back of second-longest map win streak in CS:GO
G2 Esports secured the IEM Katowice 2023 trophy today, beating the record for the second-longest map win streak in CS:GO esports along the way. The European superteam faced Heroic in the best-of-five grand final. Starting the series with a 19-map winning streak, they claimed Nuke and Mirage to surpass Natus Vincere’s run in 2021, eventually defeating Heroic with a 3-1 score to win the first S-tier event of the year.
dotesports.com
Noxcrew’s MCC returns from hiatus with season 3 reveal
The bridge leading up to the colorful Decision Dome is extending, and the fireworks are all set off because the third season of the MC Championship (MCC) has officially been announced by Noxcrew and Smajor. The Minecraft tournament has been on an indefinite hiatus since December but is now set to return in March.
dotesports.com
C9 answers doubts about Halo future with partial roster signing
After Cloud9 released its previous Halo Infinite roster at the end of 2022, a team that had just taken a close second-place finish at the Halo World Championship, it was believed that the previously partnered organization was taking its leave from the scene before year two. But today, with qualifiers...
dotesports.com
Fnatic ditches Dota 2 ‘temporarily’ after rapid DPC decline
The 2023 Dota Pro Circuit proved itself to be a difficult one for some of the most notable organizations within the scene. With the first tour coming to an end, Fnatic’s stacked roster, consisting of Gabbi, Armel, kpii, DJ, and Jaunuel, found itself in the second division, causing the organization to temporarily abandon the Dota 2 scene.
dotesports.com
Here are the 5 best MTG cards from Phyrexia: All Will Be One for Standard
Magic: The Gathering‘s new set Phyrexia: All Will Be One has had a major impact on Standard by introducing new archetypes to the format. Toxic provides an alternate win condition through poison counters which haven’t been seen as prevalently in several years. There’s a suite of new Equipment support and big-mana finishers in each color, providing decks the top-end threats to reward patient gameplans. There are plenty of exciting cards that have been introduced in the set from Rare Planeswalkers to threatening creatures that dodge removal.
dotesports.com
FlyQuest breeze past 100 Thieves, definitively widen gap between LCS Spring Split title contenders
If FlyQuest wanted to maintain the preseason notion that they were a favorite to win the LCS, they had to make it through the three-game stretch of their schedule that featured a full crop of contenders in Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, and 100 Thieves with a relatively strong showing. But FlyQuest did a lot more than look good in those three games—they looked unstoppable.
dotesports.com
The winners and losers of League of Legends Patch 13.3
After the social engineering attack that struck Riot Games in January, League of Legends is finally back on track with patch rollouts. Patch 13.3 which was supposed to release on Feb. 8, but went live on Feb. 9, brought the much-awaited Aurelion Sol rework, quality-of-life adjustments to Annie, and Ahri’s ASU. The patch was topped off with balancing changes to champions that deserve some love like Kayle and tank supports which were pushed out from the support role by Umbral Glaive and Hail of Blade abusers.
dotesports.com
VCT adjusts LOCK//IN schedule as world champs deal with sickness
The VALORANT Champions Tour 2023 starts its first international event in São Paulo only a couple days from now, inviting 32 teams from all three major regions and two Chinese teams. Featuring a single-elimination bracket and a grand prize of winning an additional regional slot at Masters 2023, the stakes are high for each teams’ first VCT event.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends player shows off Wattson fence tech to easily win fights
When you think of characters that can win one-vs-two or one-vs-three fights in Apex Legends, it’s usually characters like Horizon, Wraith, or Bloodhound, legends with interesting movement abilities and tools at their disposal to help level the playing field against multiple enemies. Wattson isn’t one of those characters. She’s...
dotesports.com
Riot hits Aurelion Sol and Annie with significant hotfix nerfs after recent Patch 13.3 release
It’s only been a couple of days since Aurelion Sol hit League of Legends‘ live servers, but he is already getting some nerfs from Riot Games developers due to his immense power on the Summoner’s Rift. In a new hotfix, lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison revealed a...
dotesports.com
The king struggles in LEC return: Has Rekkles lost his spark?
When the title of “LEC G.O.A.T.” comes up in general conversation, only a couple of names pop up consistently for League of Legends fans. Some look to crown the greatest player at what many consider the most pivotal role in the game, the mid lane. With that line of thought, many land on six-time LEC champion G2 mid laner Rasmus “Caps” Borregaard Winther. Some fans may lean toward longevity at such a high level of play like MAD Lions support Zdravets “Hylissang” Iliev Galabov, who’s been on a starting tier-one European roster for over eight years.
dotesports.com
Apex is giving away Steam Decks, free Legends, and more for its 4th anniversary
Apex Legends is an action-packed hero shooter celebrating its fourth anniversary over the next few weeks. From Feb. 14, players will be able to enjoy several events for the celebrations, including login rewards, drops, and giveaways. And what better way to celebrate the start of Season 16 than by claiming some free epic rewards?
dotesports.com
MAD Lions stand one match away from LEC Winter playoff qualification after surviving tough test from Astralis
In a series that was far more competitive than anyone could have predicted, Astralis gave MAD Lions a scare in the opening match of Group B for the LEC Winter Split. In the end, though, it was MAD Lions who prevailed, living up to their billing as the favorite of the matchup.
dotesports.com
Where to use the Mawizeh Power Control Substation key in DMZ
While you can get by with suboptimal loot in a regular Warzone match, doing so will be significantly harder in DMZ. The high-stakes nature of the game mode raises the importance of acquiring quality loot, and there are more than a few ways to get your hands on some valuable equipment.
