Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott honors late mother in Walter Payton Man of the Year speech
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott used his platform as the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award recipient for an emotional tribute to his mother, whom he called his "moral compass" and his inspiration. The two-time Pro Bowl selection lost his mother, Peggy, to cancer in 2013 when...
FOX Sports
JuJu Smith-Schuster earns $1 million thanks to Chiefs' Super Bowl win
JuJu Smith-Schuster had a lot to celebrate after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, and not just because, well, the Chiefs won the game. Smith-Schuster bet on himself in the offseason, signing an incentive-laden one-year contract with the Chiefs after struggling during some down years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. One...
FOX Sports
Why Super Bowl LVII matters for Patrick Mahomes' legacy | THE HERD
We are now just under 24 hours away from Super Bowl LVII! Patrick Mahomes will be in his third Super Bowl in his five seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs starting QB. He also snagged his second regular season MVP. He will face a tough Philadelphia Eagles defense, led by Daris Slay, Haason Reddick and Brandon Graham. While many fans believe Mahomes' legacy is close to or already set, Colin Cowherd argues that it may not be the case if the QB falls to 1-2. Watch as he breaks down why Super Bowl LVII matters for Mahomes.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs players explain why they love Andy Reid
Ahead of the 'Andy Reid Bowl', Kansas City Chiefs players explain what makes Andy Reid one of the most beloved coaches in NFL history. It's not just what he does on the field, but the person behind the clipboard.
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Here’s how much the winners (and losers) of the Super Bowl get paid
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The winners of Super Bowl LVII might get a free trip to Disney World, but anyone who played in the game will go home with more than enough for a pretty extravagant vacation.
Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid
When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, it will be quite a unique situation for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid as he will be facing a team he previously coached and led to a Super Bowl. And he heads into the game, Eagles team owner Jeffrey Read more... The post Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl takeaways: Three reasons Chiefs rallied to beat Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the second time in four seasons after a thrilling 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. The game was wonderful. Punch and counter-punch, with the Chiefs winning late on Harrison Butker's short field goal. Here are three reasons why...
Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air
Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott... The post Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air appeared first on Outsider.
FOX Sports
Shannon Sharpe predicts the winner of Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs vs. Eagles | UNDISPUTED
Super Bowl 57 is only two days away where the AFC one-seed Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes will face off against the NFC one-seed Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts. For over a week now the Eagles have remained a 1.5-point favorite according to FOX Bet Sportsbook. Shannon Sharpe predicts the winner of Super Bowl LVII.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
FOX Sports
What is Aaron Rodgers' Packers future? We asked Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon
During an appearance on UNDISPUTED Thursday morning, Packers running back Aaron Jones praised teammate Aaron Rodgers. Jones expressed confidence that Rodgers would return to the NFL next season, and hoped that his quarterback would stay with the Packers. "I think he'll be back," Jones said. "If he's retiring, I think...
FOX Sports
Will Jalen Hurts be affected by shoulder injury in Super Bowl?
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned in Week 18 following a sternoclavicular or SC joint sprain he suffered three weeks earlier. Since then, he has been playing through the injury, and continuing to play at a high level, in leading his team to an appearance in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023: NFL stars shocked by Chiefs' scoop-and-score
The Eagles' offense committed their first turnover of the postseason in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII, and it ended up being costly. On third-and-6, Jalen Hurts had the ball slip out of his hands on a designed quarterback draw. Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton scooped the ball up and ran the final 35 yards to the end zone with ease to help Kansas City tie the game at 14-14 in the early minutes of the second quarter (airing on FOX and the FOX Sports App).
FOX Sports
Colin Cowherd shares his Super Bowl LVII prediction | THE HERD
The day is nearly here! Colin Cowherd shares his official Super Bowl LVII prediction between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney makes most of his Super Bowl touches
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kadarius Toney's struggles with injuries and inconsistency prompted the New York Giants to give up on him midway through his second NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs gave him a second chance and the talented receiver proved he's no first-round bust. A small part of...
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts leaves no doubt about his ascent despite Eagles' defeat
GLENDALE, Ariz. — "You win or you learn." That was Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ mantra after losing Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs by a 38-35 margin. Hurts might not have as much to learn, however, as you’d expect for a 24-year-old quarterback who just played in his first Super Bowl.
FOX Sports
2022 Coach of the Year Brian Daboll on Giants' success, Danial Jones | THE HERD
Brian Daboll really found a way to turn the New York Giants' season around, and he was honored for a successful season by being named Coach Of The Year. Daboll joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to share how he was able to end the season on such a high note, and how he was able to pull such a strong performance from his quarterback Daniel Jones.
FOX Sports
Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII; NFL world reacts to Mahomes' comeback, late flag
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions once again as Patrick Mahomes battled through an ankle injury to lead his team back from a 10-point halftime deficit to win 38-35 over the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to win two MVPs and two Super Bowls.
Comments / 0