Rochester, NH

WMUR.com

8 people displaced after house fire in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD, N.H. — Firefighters battled a 2-alarm house fire in Litchfield on Saturday morning. The fire on Winter Circle started in the garage, according to the Litchfield Fire Rescue chief Doug Nicoll. Eight people lived in the home but it is now inhabitable. Nicoll said when they got there...
LITCHFIELD, NH
WMUR.com

Bob houses missing from Great Meredith Fishing Derby

MEREDITH, N.H. — The 44th annual Great Meredith Fishing Derby wrapped up Sunday afternoon, and this year, finding ice was harder than catching fish. The temperature was in the high 40s around noon Sunday. Technically, a frozen lake would be better for the Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby, but this event was way more than fishing. It's about beer, food, friends and family.
MEREDITH, NH
WMUR.com

Massachusetts man accused of driving wrong way in Salem, New Hampshire

SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 93 in Salem early Saturday morning. New Hampshire State Police said they received reports of a gray car traveling the wrong way at 5:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police said troopers were able to conduct...
SALEM, NH
nbcboston.com

North Andover Woman Injured on I-93 in NH

A woman was injured early Saturday morning while on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, state police said. New Hampshire State Police received a call around 10 a.m. for an injured pedestrian on I-93 northbound in Bow. Troopers who responded to the scene determined that Donna Dekow, 68, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was driving a Porsche SUV when she got out of her vehicle onto the highway.
BOW, NH
WMUR.com

Suspicious death of man in Concord under investigation, AG's office says

CONCORD, N.H. — Investigators said Monday the death of a man in Concord is considered to be suspicious. Officials with the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Monday morning that law enforcement officers responded to the report of a suspicious death in the capital city. No other information was...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire businesses gear up for Valentine's Day

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and love is certainly in the air at some local businesses that are preparing for the big day. Edible Arrangements in Nashua has had a busy weekend finishing up floral and edible displays. Owner Kyle Dumont says 65% of...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

High School Plunge raises money for Special Olympics NH

HAMPTON, N.H. — More than 300 students from 19 high schools across the state braved the cold ocean in Hampton for a good cause. Saturday was the 15th annual High School Plunge to benefit Special Olympics New Hampshire. The event raised more than $212,000. WMUR Meteorologist Kevin Skarupa, who...
HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

WMUR.com

1 killed after crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — One person is dead after a two-car crash in Plymouth. The collision happened on Mayhew Turnpike around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police said one of the cars drifted into the lane heading in the opposite direction. One of the drivers was not injured, while the other was...
PLYMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Record warmth in Portsmouth on Friday

It was an unusually warm day Friday, and one New Hampshire community set a record. Temperatures on Friday were closer to New Hampshire highs typically seen in April , with many areas reaching the low 50s. A record high was achieved in Portsmouth, with a new high of 55 degrees.
PORTSMOUTH, NH

