WMUR.com
8 people displaced after house fire in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD, N.H. — Firefighters battled a 2-alarm house fire in Litchfield on Saturday morning. The fire on Winter Circle started in the garage, according to the Litchfield Fire Rescue chief Doug Nicoll. Eight people lived in the home but it is now inhabitable. Nicoll said when they got there...
WMUR.com
Improper use of space heater cause of fire in Portsmouth, fire department says
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth Fire Department is reminding people to use space heaters safely after a two-alarm fire on McDonough Street. Firefighters say it started in a camper parked next to a building Saturday morning. By the time crews arrived at the scene, it had spread to inside the building.
WMUR.com
Bob houses missing from Great Meredith Fishing Derby
MEREDITH, N.H. — The 44th annual Great Meredith Fishing Derby wrapped up Sunday afternoon, and this year, finding ice was harder than catching fish. The temperature was in the high 40s around noon Sunday. Technically, a frozen lake would be better for the Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby, but this event was way more than fishing. It's about beer, food, friends and family.
WMUR.com
2 hurt when part of a house under construction collapses in Bennington
BENNINGTON, N.H. — Two people were taken to a hospital Friday after a house under construction in Bennington collapsed. Investigators with the state fire marshal's office said it appears that high winds caused the roof to collapse on a home under construction on Bible Hill Road. >> See raw...
WMUR.com
Goffstown man accused of leading police on chase through several towns
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A man from Goffstown is accused of leading police on a chase through multiple towns. Police said Thomas Finneral Jr., 56, was suspected of driving while impaired when he refused to pull over Sunday,. At one point, police said he hit a Weare cruiser. Spike strips...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man accused of driving wrong way in Salem, New Hampshire
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 93 in Salem early Saturday morning. New Hampshire State Police said they received reports of a gray car traveling the wrong way at 5:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police said troopers were able to conduct...
nbcboston.com
North Andover Woman Injured on I-93 in NH
A woman was injured early Saturday morning while on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, state police said. New Hampshire State Police received a call around 10 a.m. for an injured pedestrian on I-93 northbound in Bow. Troopers who responded to the scene determined that Donna Dekow, 68, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was driving a Porsche SUV when she got out of her vehicle onto the highway.
WMUR.com
Suspicious death of man in Concord under investigation, AG's office says
CONCORD, N.H. — Investigators said Monday the death of a man in Concord is considered to be suspicious. Officials with the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Monday morning that law enforcement officers responded to the report of a suspicious death in the capital city. No other information was...
WMUR.com
2 areas of I-93 reopen after crashes, New Hampshire State Police say
SALEM, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said two areas of Interstate 93 were closed due to motor vehicle crashes Sunday night and have since reopened. Police said I-93 northbound north of Exit 1 in Salem was closed. Police said debris from the crash and a light pole were...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire businesses gear up for Valentine's Day
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and love is certainly in the air at some local businesses that are preparing for the big day. Edible Arrangements in Nashua has had a busy weekend finishing up floral and edible displays. Owner Kyle Dumont says 65% of...
Search for clues in unsolved crime of Thornton Academy student
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Maine State Police have renewed search efforts into the mysterious case of a 15-year-old girl, found dead in the middle of a road in Scarborough more than two decades ago. Ashley Ouellette, a sophomore at Thornton Academy in Saco, was last seen alive at 2 a.m.,...
WMUR.com
Passengers react to bomb threat at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Passengers at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport were stuck in the terminal and on the tarmac after abomb threat against a Spirit Airlines flight on Saturday. One woman who was on Spirit Airlines flight 2025 to Tampa told News 9 that they got evacuated from the plane 10...
WMUR.com
High School Plunge raises money for Special Olympics NH
HAMPTON, N.H. — More than 300 students from 19 high schools across the state braved the cold ocean in Hampton for a good cause. Saturday was the 15th annual High School Plunge to benefit Special Olympics New Hampshire. The event raised more than $212,000. WMUR Meteorologist Kevin Skarupa, who...
WMUR.com
Police: Man arrested after refusing to surrender gun inside New Hampshire hospital
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — A man from Hancock was arrested Friday after police said he refused to surrender a handgun to officers inside Monadnock Community Hospital. Gabriel Sawich, 28, was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. He was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled...
WMUR.com
Merrimack police lieutenant finishes pizza delivery after Domino's driver involved in crash
MERRIMACK, N.H. — After a Domino's pizza delivery driver got into a serious car crash on the Daniel Webster Highway on Thursday, a Merrimack police lieutenant decided to finish the delivery himself. The Merrimack Police Department said both people involved in the crash will be OK, and thanks to...
WMUR.com
Woman hurt after getting out of SUV on I-93 in Bow, state police say
BOW, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman was injured after getting out of her vehicle on I-93 in Bow on Saturday morning, state police said. New Hampshire State Police said around 10 a.m., the state police communications unit got a call of an injured pedestrian on I-93 north in Bow.
WMUR.com
1 killed after crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — One person is dead after a two-car crash in Plymouth. The collision happened on Mayhew Turnpike around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police said one of the cars drifted into the lane heading in the opposite direction. One of the drivers was not injured, while the other was...
WMUR.com
Record warmth in Portsmouth on Friday
It was an unusually warm day Friday, and one New Hampshire community set a record. Temperatures on Friday were closer to New Hampshire highs typically seen in April , with many areas reaching the low 50s. A record high was achieved in Portsmouth, with a new high of 55 degrees.
NH woman arrested after dog found in trash bag on side of road
A New Hampshire woman has been arrested after a dog was found in a trash bag on the side of the road.
New Restaurant Now Open in the New Hampshire Seacoast, Kind of
Restaurants are just about everyone's favorite hobby, right? We love our favorite standbys and the familiarity, while relishing in the excitement of a new place to belly up to the bar for a bite or find that perfect table to enjoy new food with friends. Well, get ready, because there's...
