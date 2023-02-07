Read full article on original website
Marvin F. Wadding
Marvin F. Wadding, 87, of Kittanning, passed away Thursday February 2, 2023 at home with his family. He was born September 14, 1935 in New Bethlehem to the late Frank V. and Verle (Smail) Wadding. Marvin worked in maintenance as an equipment operator and retired in 1997, from Megnin Mills.
Robert F. Sterrett
Robert F. Sterrett, 96, of Grove City, passed away at home February 8, 2023. Bob was born July 23, 1926 in Grove City. He was the son of the late Frank C. and Elda B. Surrena Sterrett. Bob attended grade school at the Eakin one-room school, then on to Wesley...
Donald M. Hazlett
Donald M. Hazlett, 70, of Oil City, PA, passed away Feb. 7, 2023 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie. Born June 23, 1952 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Donald Hazlett Sr. & Betty Tock Hazlett. Donald was a graduate of Oil City High School. He had...
Wildamae “Wilda” Rodgers
Wildamae “Wilda” Rodgers, 80, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at her home. She was born on September 20, 1942, in Venango County, to the late Robert and Clydia (Burkhardt) Shaffer. After graduating from Rocky Grove High School she worked as an Aide; she later...
Kenneth William Ferringer
Kenneth William Ferringer, 83, of Parker, passed away early Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023. He was born on June 30, 1939 in Sligo; son of the late Mary Jane Sherman-Buzzard and Dart William Ferringer. Ken attended school in a one-room school house outside of Sligo. He married the love of...
Rick Fletcher
Rick Fletcher, 71, passed away Thursday, February 9th at West Penn Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He had been dealing with chronic lymphocytic leukemia since 2009. Born James Richard Fletcher in Fort Campbell, KY, on February 3, 1952, Rick was the son of Walter B. Fletcher and Betty L. (Balph) Fletcher of Oil City.
William F. Bemis
William F. Bemis, age 88, of West Hickory, PA, died unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023 at the Titusville Area Hospital in Titusville, PA. He was born on May 3, 1934 in Tionesta, PA, son of the late Leon B. and Cathyleen E. (Blum) Bemis. William served as a...
Eva Jean Plyler
Eva Jean Plyler, age 6, of Fairmount City, passed away unexpectedly at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She was born on August 5, 2016 the daughter of Tyler (Jocelyn) Plyler of Fairmount City and Susan Bable of New Castle. They survive. Eva loved spending...
Ken Bryan Seeks Nomination for Venago County Commissioner
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) — Ken Bryan has announced he is running for Venango County Commissioner. Ken is a veteran, current owner of multiple businesses in Venango County, and works in the criminal justice system, according to a recent press release. He brinsg over 40 years of business experience...
Oil City’s Joey Lillard to Perform at Deer Creek Winery Tonight
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Joey Lillard will be performing live at Deer Creek Winery on Friday night!. Stop by to relax, sip a glass of wine with a meal, and enjoy the start of the weekend with live music!. Joey Lillard will be performing from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30...
Woman crashes car through front of Lawrence County home
A woman had to be pulled from a car after crashing into a home in Lawrence County early Saturday morning. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Main Street in Wampum. Three people were inside when a woman crashed through the front of the home. No one was injured, but...
Titusville Man Escapes Injuries in Cornplanter Township Rollover Crash
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Titusville man escaped injuries in a rollover crash that occurred during the evening of February 3 on State Park Road in Cornplanter Township. According to a public information report released by Franklin-based State Police on Friday, February 10, the single-vehicle crash occurred on...
Police Arrest Fugitive Out of Virginia Who Was Receiving Services at Clarion Psychiatric Center
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities have arrested a fugitive out of Virginia who was receiving services at the Clarion Psychiatric Center. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Joshua Matthew Sampson, of Mount Carmel, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Monday, February 6.
Area Man Arrested for DUI After Attempting to Pull Vehicle Out of Ditch
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of an incident in which an area man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol as he attempted to pull his vehicle out of a ditch in Clinton Township. According to a public information report...
Multiple departments respond to flames from house fire in Lawrence Co.
At this time, it’s unclear what caused the fire and if there are any injuries.
Utica Man Accused of Burglary at CE Co-Op Substation in Mineral Township
MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have made an arrest in a burglary that occurred on January 26 at a Central Electric Co-Op substation located in Mineral Township, Venango County. Court documents indicate PSP Franklin filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Steven P. Webber, of Utica, on...
Ohio and Pa. stores on latest list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Bed Bath & Beyond stores within driving distance of the Valley are on the latest list of stores that are closing.
Council Approves Oil City Uncorked 2023
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Oil City Council approved the springtime wine walk, Oil City Uncorked, at the February 9 council meeting. The event, requested by Kathy Bailey, manager at Oil City Main Street, will be held in Oil City’s Southside. Oil City Main Street is a...
Pedestrian Hit In West Jefferson St. Accident
A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in the City of Butler. According to the Butler County 911 Center, the pedestrian accident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street. City crews responded to the scene to find...
Police: Driver to be cited after crash into Eat‘n Park in Butler County
BUTLER, Pa. — A driver who allegedly crashed into an Eat’n Park restaurant in Butler County is expected to be cited by police. A state police news release published Friday said David L. Smith, Jr., 56, of Butler, will be cited for driving while his operating privilege is suspended or revoked, following the crash on Jan. 16 at the restaurant at the Clearview Mall in Center Township.
