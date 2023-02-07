ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Temple News

How taking care of my cats helped me relearn self-care

I’ve grown up with cats my whole life. I always felt connected to their emotional intelligence and self-reliance, but now they serve a new purpose in my life: a reason to take care of myself. Marshmallow is my nine-year-old mostly white calico cat with a sassy, but social, personality...
Mary Duncan

Woman finds $10k in cash hidden in dead grandmother’s books while cleaning out her house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. When my seventeen-year-old daughter was a bit younger we used to have movie nights together every week. I would make a bowl of popcorn and we’d turn out the lights and cuddle up under a blanket together to watch a movie of her choice. My daughter Tori loved adventures, and that’s how one night we found ourselves watching the Nicolas Cage movie, National Treasure.
Upworthy

A poor couple adopted him when he was a baby. Now, he's repaid them with their dream life.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 24, 2020. It has since been updated. Everybody loves a story about an underdog who makes it in the end. While those stories are plenty in movies or books, they are so rare in real life. Sometimes, however, a story comes by that gives you hope again. This is one of those stories. When Jayvee Lazaro Badile II was just a baby, he was adopted by a rather poor couple in the Philippines. He didn't really have much to call his own when he was growing up, but he was thankful to have a loving family. They gave him a real chance at life. Now all grown up, he's become a successful businessman. So he decided to repay his parents with the life they'd always dreamed of.
Tracey Folly

Women forced to wait outside club in freezing weather while their friend sits in her warm car canoodling with a stranger

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Picture this: Three women go out to the club on a freezing cold Saturday night. Inside the club, one of those women meets a man. The woman is the trio's designated driver; she's the only one with a car. She wants to get to know the man from the club better sooner than later. What does she do?
intheknow.com

Woman leaves donuts on counter before vacation, comes home to shocking infestation

This mom accidentally left a box of donuts out when she went on vacation, and returned to find her home overtaken by ants!. Diane (@invasian_) is a parent and TikToker who learned a valuable lesson about the perils of leaving food out for long periods of time. The TikToker went on a two-day vacation, and returned to discover her home taken over by ants, who were lured in by the aroma of leftover donuts. Diane shared the shocking video, in which a line of ants winds all the way around her home and up to the box of donuts sitting on the kitchen counter.
One Green Planet

Dog Found Abandoned with Heartbreaking Note Attached to Collar

An animal shelter in Chattanooga, Tennessee, shared a heartbreaking note that was found next to a dog wandering the streets. The dog, Lilo, was brought to the McKamey Animal Shelter in Chattanooga after she was found by a local walking alone with her leash still attached. The note was attached to her collar and read,
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Tracey Folly

Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.

