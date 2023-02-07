Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Dota 2 fans’ devotion to the game makes developer regret a decision
Dota 2’s journey hit a significant milestone this month, with over seven billion matches played. However, the developer who helped Valve engineer the match tracking system never could have imagined the astronomical growth of the game, causing his original estimate to fall far short. During the initial design process,...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players are united in their hate for the game’s most ‘useless’ item
Overwatch 2’s cosmetics got a huge overhaul in comparison to the game’s original model, where every type of unlock could be earned for free through gameplay alone. In contrast, Overwatch 2 has introduced a paid Battle Pass, a rotational shop, and even more ways for players to spend real money in-game. In addition, there are now more different types of cosmetics than in the original game. While some of these are awesome, like weapon charms and new emotes, one new cosmetic type has disappointed players since the game’s release.
dotesports.com
How the LoL meta could be impacted by Patch 13.3
Riot Games is keeping up its streak of major updates in League of Legends season 13. The previous Patch 13.1 saw important ADC and fighter item changes. Now, the balance team is setting its eyes on the support class while also fine-tuning the jungle meta. Paired with a long list...
dotesports.com
Aurelion Sol gets a smashing LoL buff in another dev troll meme
If anything, the League of Legends community excels at two things—complaining about the state of the game and creating ingenious memes. After not even a full week in the game, the new and improved version of Aurelion Sol has already gone through a cycle of being overpowered, nerfed, and lastly, memed.
dotesports.com
Hogwarts Legacy Cursed Tomb Treasure and Mysterious Map Fragment solution
Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive and interactive action RPG set in a world inspired by the Harry Potter books. While playing, you can tame beasts, attend classes, brew potions, and battle your foes. And you can have your problem-solving skills tested through easy and challenging quests. Several puzzles and challenges...
dotesports.com
G2 secure their first IEM Katowice trophy on the back of second-longest map win streak in CS:GO
G2 Esports secured the IEM Katowice 2023 trophy today, beating the record for the second-longest map win streak in CS:GO esports along the way. The European superteam faced Heroic in the best-of-five grand final. Starting the series with a 19-map winning streak, they claimed Nuke and Mirage to surpass Natus Vincere’s run in 2021, eventually defeating Heroic with a 3-1 score to win the first S-tier event of the year.
dotesports.com
Noxcrew’s MCC returns from hiatus with season 3 reveal
The bridge leading up to the colorful Decision Dome is extending, and the fireworks are all set off because the third season of the MC Championship (MCC) has officially been announced by Noxcrew and Smajor. The Minecraft tournament has been on an indefinite hiatus since December but is now set to return in March.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends resurrection? Leaks suggest one character will be ‘reborn’
Season 16 of Apex Legends is only a few days away, and it promises to be one of the biggest seasons the developers at Respawn have ever cooked up for their players. There isn’t a new character coming up, with the devs taking an off-season in order to ship a huge number of changes to existing characters, game modes, the user interface, and more.
dotesports.com
The king struggles in LEC return: Has Rekkles lost his spark?
When the title of “LEC G.O.A.T.” comes up in general conversation, only a couple of names pop up consistently for League of Legends fans. Some look to crown the greatest player at what many consider the most pivotal role in the game, the mid lane. With that line of thought, many land on six-time LEC champion G2 mid laner Rasmus “Caps” Borregaard Winther. Some fans may lean toward longevity at such a high level of play like MAD Lions support Zdravets “Hylissang” Iliev Galabov, who’s been on a starting tier-one European roster for over eight years.
dotesports.com
CS:GO breaks 3-year-old player count record following the release of Revolution Case
CS:GO has reached a new record of concurrent players today, boasting a peak of 1,320,219 today, according to a Steam stat site, SteamDB. It beat the previous record by around 12,000 players, set in April 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic had its peak worldwide. Back then, 1,305,714 players were recorded enjoying CS:GO at the same time.
dotesports.com
Apex is giving away Steam Decks, free Legends, and more for its 4th anniversary
Apex Legends is an action-packed hero shooter celebrating its fourth anniversary over the next few weeks. From Feb. 14, players will be able to enjoy several events for the celebrations, including login rewards, drops, and giveaways. And what better way to celebrate the start of Season 16 than by claiming some free epic rewards?
dotesports.com
FlyQuest breeze past 100 Thieves, definitively widen gap between LCS Spring Split title contenders
If FlyQuest wanted to maintain the preseason notion that they were a favorite to win the LCS, they had to make it through the three-game stretch of their schedule that featured a full crop of contenders in Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, and 100 Thieves with a relatively strong showing. But FlyQuest did a lot more than look good in those three games—they looked unstoppable.
dotesports.com
C9 answers doubts about Halo future with partial roster signing
After Cloud9 released its previous Halo Infinite roster at the end of 2022, a team that had just taken a close second-place finish at the Halo World Championship, it was believed that the previously partnered organization was taking its leave from the scene before year two. But today, with qualifiers...
dotesports.com
Riot hits Aurelion Sol and Annie with significant hotfix nerfs after recent Patch 13.3 release
It’s only been a couple of days since Aurelion Sol hit League of Legends‘ live servers, but he is already getting some nerfs from Riot Games developers due to his immense power on the Summoner’s Rift. In a new hotfix, lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison revealed a...
dotesports.com
Here are the 5 best MTG cards from Phyrexia: All Will Be One for Standard
Magic: The Gathering‘s new set Phyrexia: All Will Be One has had a major impact on Standard by introducing new archetypes to the format. Toxic provides an alternate win condition through poison counters which haven’t been seen as prevalently in several years. There’s a suite of new Equipment support and big-mana finishers in each color, providing decks the top-end threats to reward patient gameplans. There are plenty of exciting cards that have been introduced in the set from Rare Planeswalkers to threatening creatures that dodge removal.
dotesports.com
‘One More Time’: iDom is ready to send Street Fighter V off with a bang at Capcom Cup
Each fighting game has eras dominated by specific players, those who simply reside at the top of that title’s competitive scene during each event over an extended period of time. And since 2019, Street Fighter V has been in the era of iDom. Derek “iDom” Ruffin is used to...
dotesports.com
MAD Lions stand one match away from LEC Winter playoff qualification after surviving tough test from Astralis
In a series that was far more competitive than anyone could have predicted, Astralis gave MAD Lions a scare in the opening match of Group B for the LEC Winter Split. In the end, though, it was MAD Lions who prevailed, living up to their billing as the favorite of the matchup.
dotesports.com
Fnatic ditches Dota 2 ‘temporarily’ after rapid DPC decline
The 2023 Dota Pro Circuit proved itself to be a difficult one for some of the most notable organizations within the scene. With the first tour coming to an end, Fnatic’s stacked roster, consisting of Gabbi, Armel, kpii, DJ, and Jaunuel, found itself in the second division, causing the organization to temporarily abandon the Dota 2 scene.
dotesports.com
How to fix stick drift on Xbox One and Series X controllers
Like a lot of hardware, controllers age and start showing signs of tear. While Xbox players can live with a controller with faded colors, a controller stick drifting on its own can cause unwanted problems in games. Stick drift may not be instantly recognizable when actively using the controller, but...
dotesports.com
Where to use the Mawizeh Power Control Substation key in DMZ
While you can get by with suboptimal loot in a regular Warzone match, doing so will be significantly harder in DMZ. The high-stakes nature of the game mode raises the importance of acquiring quality loot, and there are more than a few ways to get your hands on some valuable equipment.
