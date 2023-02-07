ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

khn.org

US Suicide Rate, Lower During Covid, Rises To Pre-Pandemic Level

News outlets report on analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the suicide rate rose in 2021, after two years with a slightly lower level. U.S. News & World Report notes that disproportionate increases in suicides among people of color have happened recently. Suicide rates increased and...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
medtechdive.com

82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346

Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
khn.org

HHS Preps States For End Of Covid Public Health Emergency

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra sent a letter and fact sheet to every governor Thursday that described how the agency is planning for the transition that will usher in big financial and logistical changes for the health industry and for patients. On Thursday, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra sent a letter and...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
khn.org

Study Finds One Dose Of Azithromycin Cuts Sepsis Rates In Childbirth

The treatment, which is inexpensive and easy to deliver, could impact the number of pregnant people in low- and middle-income countries who develop the condition, Stat reports. Separately, data show getting sepsis while hospitalized is a red flag for future heart health problems. An inexpensive and easy-to-deliver intervention — a...
khn.org

71 Norovirus Cases Linked To Las Vegas School Amid Nationwide Surge

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show climbing norovirus cases across the country, Scripps reports. An outbreak at a Las Vegas school has grown to 71 confirmed and probable cases. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, the U.K. is also experiencing a higher-than-average surge. Cases of norovirus are climbing...
LAS VEGAS, NV

