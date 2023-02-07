Read full article on original website
US Suicide Rate, Lower During Covid, Rises To Pre-Pandemic Level
News outlets report on analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the suicide rate rose in 2021, after two years with a slightly lower level. U.S. News & World Report notes that disproportionate increases in suicides among people of color have happened recently. Suicide rates increased and...
khn.org
Era of ‘Free’ Covid Vaccines, Test Kits, and Treatments Is Ending. Who Will Pay the Tab Now?
Time is running out for free-to-consumer covid vaccines, at-home test kits, and even some treatments. The White House announced this month that the national public health emergency, first declared in early 2020 in response to the pandemic, is set to expire May 11. When it ends, so will many of the policies designed to combat the virus’s spread.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Opinion: The strange objects in US airspace may be an even bigger problem than we thought
A recent report on UFOs by America's intelligence community is worth examining following the takedown by the US military of a Chinese spy balloon, and the downing of three unidentified flying objects in North American airspace, writes Peter Bergen.
medtechdive.com
82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346
Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
khn.org
HHS Preps States For End Of Covid Public Health Emergency
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra sent a letter and fact sheet to every governor Thursday that described how the agency is planning for the transition that will usher in big financial and logistical changes for the health industry and for patients. On Thursday, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra sent a letter and...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Sen. Chuck Schumer says the US believes that unknown aerial objects shot down over North America are balloons
Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer said the United States believes unknown objects shot down over Alaska and Canada are balloons.
"I Smell Like Cheese," Complains Woman, Who Told Mayo Clinic She Showers Twice Daily.
One woman recently wrote in to the Mayo Clinic asking for help with her body odor issue. She insisted that in spite of frequent showers and attention to personal hygiene, she could not get rid of her body odor.
khn.org
Study Finds One Dose Of Azithromycin Cuts Sepsis Rates In Childbirth
The treatment, which is inexpensive and easy to deliver, could impact the number of pregnant people in low- and middle-income countries who develop the condition, Stat reports. Separately, data show getting sepsis while hospitalized is a red flag for future heart health problems. An inexpensive and easy-to-deliver intervention — a...
khn.org
71 Norovirus Cases Linked To Las Vegas School Amid Nationwide Surge
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show climbing norovirus cases across the country, Scripps reports. An outbreak at a Las Vegas school has grown to 71 confirmed and probable cases. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, the U.K. is also experiencing a higher-than-average surge. Cases of norovirus are climbing...
