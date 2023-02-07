ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange City, IA

Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?

It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Safest (And Most Dangerous) Sioux Falls Neighborhoods Ranked

Living in Sioux Falls or moving to the city in the near future? Take a look at this list of the safest neighborhoods in town, and see where your neck of the woods ranks. There are dozens of unique neighborhoods throughout the city and the website neighborhoodscout.com offers a detailed and interactive look at the city's map and determines where the safest areas are. The crime index, violent crime rate, property crime rate, and crimes per mile were all factors in determining the safest districts.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls Police Planning Special Valentine’s Night for Your Ex

Not all break-ups have a horrible ending. However, there are some relationships that truly end on a sour note for various reasons. It's pretty natural to be upset at your ex, especially around Valentine's Day. In fact, the Sioux Falls Police Department is holding all ex's with a criminal record accountable this Valentine's Day. This is your chance to take revenge on your ex-Valentine and send them to the slammer!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
