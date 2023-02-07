Read full article on original website
How the LoL meta could be impacted by Patch 13.3
Riot Games is keeping up its streak of major updates in League of Legends season 13. The previous Patch 13.1 saw important ADC and fighter item changes. Now, the balance team is setting its eyes on the support class while also fine-tuning the jungle meta. Paired with a long list...
Newly reworked Aurelion Sol temporarily disabled on League servers due to ‘in-game issues’
Aurelion Sol has been temporarily disabled on live League of Legends servers, Riot Games has informed players. A message on the League of Legends client reads “We have temporarily disabled the following champion due to in-game issues and are currently working on a resolution: Aurelion Sol.”. Aurelion Sol’s long-anticipated...
Dota 2 fans’ devotion to the game makes developer regret a decision
Dota 2’s journey hit a significant milestone this month, with over seven billion matches played. However, the developer who helped Valve engineer the match tracking system never could have imagined the astronomical growth of the game, causing his original estimate to fall far short. During the initial design process,...
How to fix stick drift on Xbox One and Series X controllers
Like a lot of hardware, controllers age and start showing signs of tear. While Xbox players can live with a controller with faded colors, a controller stick drifting on its own can cause unwanted problems in games. Stick drift may not be instantly recognizable when actively using the controller, but...
The winners and losers of League of Legends Patch 13.3
After the social engineering attack that struck Riot Games in January, League of Legends is finally back on track with patch rollouts. Patch 13.3 which was supposed to release on Feb. 8, but went live on Feb. 9, brought the much-awaited Aurelion Sol rework, quality-of-life adjustments to Annie, and Ahri’s ASU. The patch was topped off with balancing changes to champions that deserve some love like Kayle and tank supports which were pushed out from the support role by Umbral Glaive and Hail of Blade abusers.
C9 answers doubts about Halo future with partial roster signing
After Cloud9 released its previous Halo Infinite roster at the end of 2022, a team that had just taken a close second-place finish at the Halo World Championship, it was believed that the previously partnered organization was taking its leave from the scene before year two. But today, with qualifiers...
‘One More Time’: iDom is ready to send Street Fighter V off with a bang at Capcom Cup
Each fighting game has eras dominated by specific players, those who simply reside at the top of that title’s competitive scene during each event over an extended period of time. And since 2019, Street Fighter V has been in the era of iDom. Derek “iDom” Ruffin is used to...
VCT adjusts LOCK//IN schedule as world champs deal with sickness
The VALORANT Champions Tour 2023 starts its first international event in São Paulo only a couple days from now, inviting 32 teams from all three major regions and two Chinese teams. Featuring a single-elimination bracket and a grand prize of winning an additional regional slot at Masters 2023, the stakes are high for each teams’ first VCT event.
Team Liquid welcomes back familiar face as VALORANT content creator
European and North American organization Team Liquid has re-signed Connor “Sliggy” Blomfield, it was announced today. But the “people’s coach” will not return to his former role, which was filled by Emil Sandgren. Instead, Sliggy has joined Team Liquid as a content creator, he announced via his Twitter.
Here are the 5 best MTG cards from Phyrexia: All Will Be One for Standard
Magic: The Gathering‘s new set Phyrexia: All Will Be One has had a major impact on Standard by introducing new archetypes to the format. Toxic provides an alternate win condition through poison counters which haven’t been seen as prevalently in several years. There’s a suite of new Equipment support and big-mana finishers in each color, providing decks the top-end threats to reward patient gameplans. There are plenty of exciting cards that have been introduced in the set from Rare Planeswalkers to threatening creatures that dodge removal.
‘Pathetic trash’: G2, BreakThru clash over VALORANT Challengers controversial round replay request
A technical issue during the VALORANT NA Challengers match yesterday between G2 and BreakThru caused a long delay and also some drama between the two teams. During Round 18 of Map 3, BreakThru appeared to be saving for the next round at a two-man disadvantage. In a strange turn of events, BreakThru flyuh appeared to be completely AFK as he was knifed down by G2 Oxy at B Tower on Pearl.
League devs still want to make top lane ‘more fun’ and bot lane nerfs may actually be the key
League of Legends is one of those games where nothing ever really stays the same. And with every patch and hotfix out of Riot Games studios, there are buffs, nerfs, and adjustments players have to adapt to if they want to win. For the most part, these changes help balance...
Apex Legends player shows off Wattson fence tech to easily win fights
When you think of characters that can win one-vs-two or one-vs-three fights in Apex Legends, it’s usually characters like Horizon, Wraith, or Bloodhound, legends with interesting movement abilities and tools at their disposal to help level the playing field against multiple enemies. Wattson isn’t one of those characters. She’s...
Where to use the Mawizeh Power Control Substation key in DMZ
While you can get by with suboptimal loot in a regular Warzone match, doing so will be significantly harder in DMZ. The high-stakes nature of the game mode raises the importance of acquiring quality loot, and there are more than a few ways to get your hands on some valuable equipment.
Here’s every MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One Planeswalker, ranked
Phyrexia: All Will Be One is Magic: The Gathering‘s first set of 2023 and marks the return of Rare Planeswalkers. This shift in rarity allows Planeswalkers to have a bigger impact on Limited due to showing up more frequently. As for Constructed formats, Rare Planeswalkers usually have more niche applications compared to their ultra-powerful Mythic Rare counterparts. Despite that, the last time Magic players saw Rare Planeswalkers in War of the Spark, they had a significant impact on various formats.
Hogwarts Legacy Cursed Tomb Treasure and Mysterious Map Fragment solution
Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive and interactive action RPG set in a world inspired by the Harry Potter books. While playing, you can tame beasts, attend classes, brew potions, and battle your foes. And you can have your problem-solving skills tested through easy and challenging quests. Several puzzles and challenges...
Forget Warzone, TimTheTatman is infatuated with another Call of Duty game
Call of Duty Mobile may have been released in 2019, but TimTheTatman’s eyes were just opened to the game this week. In a YouTube video posted yesterday, the CoD streaming veteran couldn’t believe what sort of content the mobile game had that was lacking in the console and PC version.
Aurelion Sol gets a smashing LoL buff in another dev troll meme
If anything, the League of Legends community excels at two things—complaining about the state of the game and creating ingenious memes. After not even a full week in the game, the new and improved version of Aurelion Sol has already gone through a cycle of being overpowered, nerfed, and lastly, memed.
Apex is giving away Steam Decks, free Legends, and more for its 4th anniversary
Apex Legends is an action-packed hero shooter celebrating its fourth anniversary over the next few weeks. From Feb. 14, players will be able to enjoy several events for the celebrations, including login rewards, drops, and giveaways. And what better way to celebrate the start of Season 16 than by claiming some free epic rewards?
