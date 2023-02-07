ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wbrz.com

Saturday showers couldn't keep people away from oldest parade in BR

BATON ROUGE - Despite the Saturday rain, floats and partygoers still rolled out to attend the Krewe of Mystique parade. Some light showers earlier in the day made it cold and dreary, but the streets in downtown Baton Rouge were still filled with people waiting to see one of the capital city's most historic krewes: Mystique de la Capital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Fate of Hardhide the alligator causing concern in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA, La. – Concern about the fate of a 65-year-old alligator is stirring up this tiny Tangipahoa Parish city. In a post on Facebook, Mike Kliebert, the owner of Hardhide the alligator, wrote that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has said the gator has to go or face being euthanized.
PONCHATOULA, LA
centralcitynews.us

Should You Be Armed to Drive thru Krispy Kreme?

You really shouldn’t have to be armed to drive through Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at 5:30 a.m. on a weekday morning, should you?. Well, since a few thugs shot up the drive-through line at Krispy Kreme on Plank Road in Baton Rouge at 11 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2022, I guess you do! At least I do!
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Zachary man ticketed for illegally shooting deer from his truck

ST. GABRIEL - A man was cited for several hunting violations after he illegally harvested multiple deer, including at least one that he shot from his truck, wildlife officials said Friday. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it first received reports of the shooting on Dec. 28, when agents...
ZACHARY, LA
KPEL 96.5

Former St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Sentenced in Killing of Her Husband

NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A fatal shooting that happened in a Breaux Bridge home during the holidays nearly a decade ago has finally come to a conclusion. Chrystal Clues was a former lieutenant in the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office. On December 29, 2013, she shot her husband, 34-year-old Kendall Alexander, to death. Clues claimed her husband had attacked her and that she shot him in self-defense but investigators say they discovered three things that led to a Second Degree Murder charge against her:
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
WAFB

Deputies arrest 5 in connection with deadly drug-related shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division along with the Louisiana U.S. Marshal’s Service Task Force, apprehended three men in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for allegedly murdering a man during a drug deal in Baton Rouge at that occurred on in the 11000 block of Mead Road on November 23, 2022.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Wind sends sign plummeting outside business in Walker

WALKER - Strong winds knocked down a large sign in Livingston Parish Wednesday, forcing law enforcement to temporarily close down a road. Photos shared with WBRZ showed the sign downed outside the Autozone at the corner of Walker South Road and Brian Park Drive. Police said Brian Park was closed until workers could clear the sign off the road.
WALKER, LA

