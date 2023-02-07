Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Related
wbrz.com
Ponchatoula hopes community efforts will allow beloved gator to stick around
PONCHATOULA – Concern about the fate of a 65-year-old alligator is stirring up a Tangipahoa Parish city. In a post on Facebook, Mike Kliebert, the owner of Hardhide the alligator, wrote that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has said the gator has to go or face being euthanized.
wbrz.com
Saturday showers couldn't keep people away from oldest parade in BR
BATON ROUGE - Despite the Saturday rain, floats and partygoers still rolled out to attend the Krewe of Mystique parade. Some light showers earlier in the day made it cold and dreary, but the streets in downtown Baton Rouge were still filled with people waiting to see one of the capital city's most historic krewes: Mystique de la Capital.
Vehicle runs into side of Lafayette church
A Pathway Church in Lafayette is left with a hole in their building after someone drove into it and fled the scene early Saturday morning.
wbrz.com
Fate of Hardhide the alligator causing concern in Ponchatoula
PONCHATOULA, La. – Concern about the fate of a 65-year-old alligator is stirring up this tiny Tangipahoa Parish city. In a post on Facebook, Mike Kliebert, the owner of Hardhide the alligator, wrote that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has said the gator has to go or face being euthanized.
wbrz.com
Krewe of Orion wants to make your Mardi Gras something out of your wildest dreams
BATON ROUGE - With carnival season well underway, three of the capital city's most well-known krewes will hit the streets of downtown this weekend. The Krewes of Artemis, Mystique, and Orion will follow the same planned parade route:. Friday, Krewe of Artemis will start around 7 p.m., and Saturday, Krewe...
wbrz.com
Ready to roll! WBRZ previews parades happening in the capital area this weekend
BATON ROUGE - 2une In talked with several local krewes Friday to preview their upcoming parades in and around the capital area!. Pick your favorite or watch them all—all four are ready to let the good times roll this Carnival Season. Krewe of Artemis. When: Friday, Feb. 10 from...
Parents Arrested After 4-month-old Baby Found Sleeping Next to Fentanyl in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - A four-month-old child was discovered sleeping next to a deadly drug when law enforcement conducted a raid on a Baton Rouge home, prompting a call to child services. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was investigating 26-year-old Lemarcos Robinson, who lived in a Baton...
Resident reports brown water at Baton Rouge living area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman says brown water has poured from her pipes one time too many. Maranda Myles has lived at the Southwood Townhomes in Baton Rouge for three years. Today, Myles water is clear, but she says she never knows when she will be...
School Bus Driver in Louisiana Accused of Smoking Marijuana While Driving Bus
A school bus driver in south Louisiana is being accused of smoking marijuana while on her bus route. WAFB reports that the East Baton Rouge Public School System is investigating accusations that a bus driver was smoking marijuana while driving the bus on February 9, 2023. The Baton Rouge news...
Yogi Bear no more: After almost 50 years, this campground in Louisiana is changing its name
Families in south Louisiana have gone camping for years at the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort.
centralcitynews.us
Should You Be Armed to Drive thru Krispy Kreme?
You really shouldn’t have to be armed to drive through Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at 5:30 a.m. on a weekday morning, should you?. Well, since a few thugs shot up the drive-through line at Krispy Kreme on Plank Road in Baton Rouge at 11 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2022, I guess you do! At least I do!
wbrz.com
Broken sidewalk could be homeowner's responsibility to fix, according to city-parish ordinance
BATON ROUGE - A man sought help from the city-parish about a broken sidewalk in front of his home and now says that the parish is telling him to either make the repairs himself, or face a fine. A few months ago, Dolen Dunn called the city about his broken...
Coach Brian Kelly's marriage headed for the rocks
Broadcast reports across the sporting world say the 28-year marriage of LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly is coming to an end. The couple physically separated on Thursday.
wbrz.com
Zachary man ticketed for illegally shooting deer from his truck
ST. GABRIEL - A man was cited for several hunting violations after he illegally harvested multiple deer, including at least one that he shot from his truck, wildlife officials said Friday. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it first received reports of the shooting on Dec. 28, when agents...
‘This one took us out’: Louisiana tornado destroys home of family who has survived multiple hurricanes
Louisiana is assessing the damages after a tornado ripped through Tangipahoa Parish overnight.
Black-Owned restaurants thriving in Lafayette
Lumberjacks Soul Food and Noah's Cafe, are both Black owned businesses thriving in Lafayette. They are serving up a lot of different options.
wbrz.com
Brawl in high school hall captured on video; EBR schools say protocols were followed
BATON ROUGE - Parents of students at Woodlawn High School allege school administration ignored their requests for meetings after fights broke out during school hours. That's not all: They also say there's been disparity in the discipline that's implemented, depending on whom the children are and their race. The videos...
Former St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Sentenced in Killing of Her Husband
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A fatal shooting that happened in a Breaux Bridge home during the holidays nearly a decade ago has finally come to a conclusion. Chrystal Clues was a former lieutenant in the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office. On December 29, 2013, she shot her husband, 34-year-old Kendall Alexander, to death. Clues claimed her husband had attacked her and that she shot him in self-defense but investigators say they discovered three things that led to a Second Degree Murder charge against her:
Deputies arrest 5 in connection with deadly drug-related shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division along with the Louisiana U.S. Marshal’s Service Task Force, apprehended three men in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for allegedly murdering a man during a drug deal in Baton Rouge at that occurred on in the 11000 block of Mead Road on November 23, 2022.
wbrz.com
Wind sends sign plummeting outside business in Walker
WALKER - Strong winds knocked down a large sign in Livingston Parish Wednesday, forcing law enforcement to temporarily close down a road. Photos shared with WBRZ showed the sign downed outside the Autozone at the corner of Walker South Road and Brian Park Drive. Police said Brian Park was closed until workers could clear the sign off the road.
Comments / 0