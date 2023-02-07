ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

medtechdive.com

82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346

Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
khn.org

US Suicide Rate, Lower During Covid, Rises To Pre-Pandemic Level

News outlets report on analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the suicide rate rose in 2021, after two years with a slightly lower level. U.S. News & World Report notes that disproportionate increases in suicides among people of color have happened recently. Suicide rates increased and...
khn.org

Study Finds One Dose Of Azithromycin Cuts Sepsis Rates In Childbirth

The treatment, which is inexpensive and easy to deliver, could impact the number of pregnant people in low- and middle-income countries who develop the condition, Stat reports. Separately, data show getting sepsis while hospitalized is a red flag for future heart health problems. An inexpensive and easy-to-deliver intervention — a...
khn.org

CDC Adds Covid Jab To Routine Lineup; Scientific Find Offers Clues To Virus

The CDC on Thursday formally added covid vaccines to its immunization schedule for kids and adults, joining other shots like polio, measles, and chickenpox. In other news on the virus, researchers in Australia have discovered a protein in the lungs that sticks to coronavirus like Velcro and forms a natural protective barrier in a person's body.
khn.org

71 Norovirus Cases Linked To Las Vegas School Amid Nationwide Surge

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show climbing norovirus cases across the country, Scripps reports. An outbreak at a Las Vegas school has grown to 71 confirmed and probable cases. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, the U.K. is also experiencing a higher-than-average surge. Cases of norovirus are climbing...
