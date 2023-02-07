Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explore venango
Marvin F. Wadding
Marvin F. Wadding, 87, of Kittanning, passed away Thursday February 2, 2023 at home with his family. He was born September 14, 1935 in New Bethlehem to the late Frank V. and Verle (Smail) Wadding. Marvin worked in maintenance as an equipment operator and retired in 1997, from Megnin Mills.
explore venango
Kenneth William Ferringer
Kenneth William Ferringer, 83, of Parker, passed away early Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023. He was born on June 30, 1939 in Sligo; son of the late Mary Jane Sherman-Buzzard and Dart William Ferringer. Ken attended school in a one-room school house outside of Sligo. He married the love of...
explore venango
Larry E. Kirch
Larry E. Kirch joined Valley Advantages in 2016, coming from the Ridgeway/St. Mary’s area, his sense of humor and loving spirit, made him quickly gain the love of those around him. Larry cared greatly for staff (often giving them nicknames), housemates and friends. He loved to laugh, sometimes argue,...
explore venango
Robert F. Sterrett
Robert F. Sterrett, 96, of Grove City, passed away at home February 8, 2023. Bob was born July 23, 1926 in Grove City. He was the son of the late Frank C. and Elda B. Surrena Sterrett. Bob attended grade school at the Eakin one-room school, then on to Wesley...
explore venango
Rick Fletcher
Rick Fletcher, 71, passed away Thursday, February 9th at West Penn Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He had been dealing with chronic lymphocytic leukemia since 2009. Born James Richard Fletcher in Fort Campbell, KY, on February 3, 1952, Rick was the son of Walter B. Fletcher and Betty L. (Balph) Fletcher of Oil City.
explore venango
Wildamae “Wilda” Rodgers
Wildamae “Wilda” Rodgers, 80, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at her home. She was born on September 20, 1942, in Venango County, to the late Robert and Clydia (Burkhardt) Shaffer. After graduating from Rocky Grove High School she worked as an Aide; she later...
explore venango
William F. Bemis
William F. Bemis, age 88, of West Hickory, PA, died unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023 at the Titusville Area Hospital in Titusville, PA. He was born on May 3, 1934 in Tionesta, PA, son of the late Leon B. and Cathyleen E. (Blum) Bemis. William served as a...
explore venango
Eva Jean Plyler
Eva Jean Plyler, age 6, of Fairmount City, passed away unexpectedly at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She was born on August 5, 2016 the daughter of Tyler (Jocelyn) Plyler of Fairmount City and Susan Bable of New Castle. They survive. Eva loved spending...
explore venango
Ken Bryan Seeks Nomination for Venago County Commissioner
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) — Ken Bryan has announced he is running for Venango County Commissioner. Ken is a veteran, current owner of multiple businesses in Venango County, and works in the criminal justice system, according to a recent press release. He brinsg over 40 years of business experience...
explore venango
Council Approves Oil City Uncorked 2023
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Oil City Council approved the springtime wine walk, Oil City Uncorked, at the February 9 council meeting. The event, requested by Kathy Bailey, manager at Oil City Main Street, will be held in Oil City’s Southside. Oil City Main Street is a...
WFMJ.com
Woman crashes car through front of Lawrence County home
A woman had to be pulled from a car after crashing into a home in Lawrence County early Saturday morning. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Main Street in Wampum. Three people were inside when a woman crashed through the front of the home. No one was injured, but...
explore venango
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Robert Huff
Robert Huff served our country in the United States Army. Robert Huff served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a Dog Handler with the 820th MP. Robert received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, 2 O/S Bars, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, and his M-16 Expert Badge.
explore venango
Police Arrest Fugitive Out of Virginia Who Was Receiving Services at Clarion Psychiatric Center
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities have arrested a fugitive out of Virginia who was receiving services at the Clarion Psychiatric Center. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Joshua Matthew Sampson, of Mount Carmel, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Monday, February 6.
Man struck by vehicle in Rostraver, flown to hospital
A man was flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital after he was struck by a vehicle Friday evening in Rostraver Township, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. The wreck was reported shortly after 7 p.m. at Fellsburg and Fells Church roads. The vehicle that struck the man...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Pair of once-popular businesses shutter in South Hills
The Route 19 corridor of the South Hills has lost a once-popular dining destination, and will be bidding adieu to a longtime retailer a mile-and- a-half away. BRGR, a gourmet hamburger restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, has closed at Galleria of Mt. Lebanon after an eight-year run. And a short jaunt to the east, Bed Bath & Beyond in Village Square is one of three area stores the company is shutting down.
butlerradio.com
Pedestrian Hit In West Jefferson St. Accident
A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in the City of Butler. According to the Butler County 911 Center, the pedestrian accident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street. City crews responded to the scene to find...
Ohio and Pa. stores on latest list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Bed Bath & Beyond stores within driving distance of the Valley are on the latest list of stores that are closing.
erienewsnow.com
Overnight Fire in Vernon Township Claims 2 Lives
An overnight fire claimed the lives of two people in Crawford County. A neighbor reported the fire at a home on Mcclintock Dr. in Vernon Township just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. The first fire crews at the scene reported the house was engulfed in flames. The coroner identified the victims...
explore venango
Knox Local Maria Battista Endorsed by PA GOP for Superior Court Seat
HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Maria Battista, a Knox native and graduate of Keystone High School and Clarion University, has been endorsed by the Pennsylvania state Republican Party for a seat on the Pennsylvania Superior Court. (Photo above: Maria Battista during her 2019 District Attorney bid. Photo by Dave Cyphert...
explore venango
Franklin Police Respond to Domestic Violence Incident
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing assault and related offenses following a domestic incident that occurred on Thursday night. According to court documents, The City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old James Whitling, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Friday, February 10.
Comments / 0