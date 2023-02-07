Read full article on original website
5 great places to find last minute Valentine’s Day gifts in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Did you forget Valentine’s Day is coming up? Well, you may be in luck. There are a variety of Ann Arbor stores that are selling gifts exclusively for Valentine’s day or other unique items to gift a loved one. So, take a deep breath, relax and check out five great places to find a last minute Valentine’s gift.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Boom town Milan; toxic pollution spreading in downtown Ann Arbor
And one of them right here in Washtenaw County is booming -- Milan. The downtown area’s occupancy rate in 2015 was around 60% and is currently 93% today, according to officials. Our business reporter Makayla Coffee spent some time in Milan recently to learn a little bit about what’s...
$2.7M Ann Arbor home offers heated floors, panoramic valley views
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Tucked into a private neighborhood overlooking the Huron River just outside Ann Arbor lies one of the area’s best examples of contemporary residential architecture. The four-bedroom, 4,280-square-foot home at 3766 River Pines Drive in Scio Township is an example of eye-catching modern architecture by...
Missing Ann Arbor 14-year-old found, returned to family
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor 14-year-old who went missing last October has been found and is back with family, police said. Samyah Nundley, 14, went missing around 4 a.m. on Oct. 19 in Ann Arbor, police said, adding she had left a note talking about self harm. A...
‘They make him brave’: Kindergartner dons superhero costumes during chemotherapy
WESTLAND, MI - As a needle for his chemotherapy treatments neared his chest for the first time, Grayson Johnson panicked, his mother Alyssa said. The 5-year-old Westland boy found out in November he had a Wilms’ tumor, or pediatric kidney cancer. His first infusion treatment at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor was scary for him, his mother said, but Spiderman helped her son get through it.
As Ann Arbor aims to get off gas, some see promise in electric radiant floors
DEXTER, MI — Weighing options for heating the guest house they’re building behind their Dexter home, Katherine Becker and Steve Wells decided to go an alternative route. Rather than gas heat, which is still the most common way to heat American homes, the couple recently installed an all-electric radiant heat system under the floors.
Rotary Club of Ann Arbor seeking grant proposals
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The Rotary Club of Ann Arbor (RCAA) is now accepting Community Service Grant request proposals whose work aligns with the theme “Helping Kids Succeed.”. Washtenaw County non-profit organizations have until Feb. 20 to complete the submission form, which can be found on the club’s website.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, Feb. 12
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Utility work and downtown Ann Arbor high-rise construction rank among the projects drivers should watch out for during the week beginning Sunday, Feb. 12. Here’s a full list of projects and traffic restrictions that could affect commute times and travel in the area. ANN ARBOR.
Michigan college town ranked the No. 1 best place to live in America in 2023
ANN ARBOR, MI - Out of every city in the entire country, Ann Arbor has just been ranked the best place to live in America in 2023. The top listing comes from the research website, StudyFinds.org. To come up with its top-five list, Study Finds says it looked at 10...
From pickleball to pathways, plan offers vision for 2 Ann Arbor-area parks
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Pickleball courts, native trees and walking trails could all be in the cards for a pair of small neighborhood parks, serving subdivisions in a heavily developed area just outside Ann Arbor city limits. After hearing from residents living near both the Seyfried and Oak Valley Drive/Waters...
Vacant car wash in Saline may transform into shopping plaza with marijuana dispensary
Screening kids for dyslexia seems like a no-brainer. Getting traction in Lansing hasn’t been easy.
Jim Runestad struggled to read for most of elementary school. His teachers knew he had dyslexia from the time he was in second grade. It wasn’t until fifth grade that he got real help. An intensive summer program run by college students “made such a tremendous difference for me,”...
See flyover view of the solar-powered quadplex coming to Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — Volta Homes won Ann Arbor’s approval this week to build an eco-friendly, 24-bedroom, quadplex apartment building that developer Doug Selby promises will be “legitimately one of the world’s most sustainable buildings.”. With efficient design and an extensive array of solar panels, The...
New Ann Arbor police dashboard, YouTube channel part of larger push for transparency
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An upcoming data dashboard and a newly launched YouTube channel are both part of a growing focus on transparency by the Ann Arbor Police Department. The department announced the launch of its YouTube channel on Monday, Feb. 6. The newest media channel followed the launch of an Instagram account two weeks ago. Although the department has had a social media presence on Facebook and Twitter, the new platforms will increase transparency and community connection, officers from the department said.
Livingston County man uses family birthdays to win $1.15 million Lotto 47 prize
LANSING, MI -- When a Livingston County man learned he’d won a $1.15 million Lotto 47 jackpot recently, he knew he needed to call the people who were directly responsible for him picking the winning numbers. “I play Lotto 47 often and I always play my special sets of...
Survivor of 1963 KKK bombing honored with University of Michigan student concert
ANN ARBOR, MI - Church is supposed to be a safe place, said Sarah Collins Rudolph. Klansmen desecrated that space for her and many others sixty years ago in Birmingham, Alabama. Collins was 12 when she was “the fifth little girl” in the basement of the 16th Street Baptist Church...
Ann Arbor School Board discusses moving meeting times up
ANN ARBOR, MI - The Ann Arbor School Board is considering moving up the start time of its meetings, but members aren’t all in agreement for how that proposed change and others aimed at increasing transparency and accessibility should be implemented. Board members discussed moving up the start time...
Michigan football receives commitment from class of 2025 linebacker
Michigan’s football program added another member to its 2025 recruiting class on Saturday night. Buford (Georgia) linebacker Mantrez Walker announced his commitment to the Wolverines in a live announcement on YouTube, calling Michigan his “dream school.” He chose Jim Harbaugh’s program over other finalists Florida, LSU and Penn State.
The most Fulbright scholars & students come from these Michigan colleges
Michigan State University has produced more Fulbright students and scholars who will continue their education abroad than any other college in the state. The Top Producers of Fulbright U.S. Scholars and Students list covers colleges with the highest number of students with bachelor’s degrees and faculty, research or administrative scholars awarded Fulbright scholarships for overseas education, according to the Feb. 10 update by the Chronicle of Higher Education.
2 arrested during University of Michigan job fair
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two people were arrested during a job fair at the University of Michigan’s campus for allegedly throwing a substance at tables manned by government employers. Two individuals not affiliated with the university were arrested around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, after entering an ongoing...
