ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Police capture emu after chase through Brockton, Massachusetts

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A Massachusetts emu that escaped from its home in East Bridgewater Thursday night was back with its owner after leading him and police on a chase through Brockton. Surveillance video shows Mallory the emu strolling through an intersection in Brockton, Massachusetts while another video posted...
BROCKTON, MA
WMUR.com

2 areas of I-93 reopen after crashes, New Hampshire State Police say

SALEM, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said two areas of Interstate 93 were closed due to motor vehicle crashes Sunday night and have since reopened. Police said I-93 northbound north of Exit 1 in Salem was closed. Police said debris from the crash and a light pole were...
SALEM, NH
WMUR.com

Driver recounts moment car was crushed by falling tree in Salem in high winds

A driver who was inside his car when it was crushed by a falling tree last week is recovering. Still, in his hospital bed, News 9 spoke with Bill Genna, of Manchester. Genna said he was sitting at a red light in Salem last Friday when he heard a crack and the next thing he knew, he was trapped and surrounded by glass and branches.
SALEM, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy