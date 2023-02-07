ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR team pulls out of Daytona 500

Finish Line Motorsports Marketing will miss the Daytona 500. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing was expected to enter the No. 80 machine. The car was set to be driven by JJ Yeley. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing team is based out of Indianapolis. It would have been the 7th open (non-charter) entry...
