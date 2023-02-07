Read full article on original website
South Carolina offers phenom quarterback
South Carolina recently extended a scholarship offer to his phenom signal caller from the Peach State. Find out more in this VIP update.
Jalen Hurts' father reflects on Alabama, Oklahoma football chapters of Eagles QB's career
Jalen Hurts is preparing to lead the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, but before he became a star in the NFL, he experienced a storied college career between Alabama and Oklahoma. Hurts’ father, Averion Hurts Sr., appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show and detailed what his son’s journey was like from the Crimson Tide to the Sooners.
Iowa Football: Future Hawkeyes to wrestle at Iowa high school state championships this week
The Iowa high school boys' state wrestling tournament will take place this week at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The event will run from Wednesday, Feb. 15, to Saturday, Feb. 18, and there will be a slew of future Hawkeye football players and targets competing in the state tournament.
What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Texas
Things did not go well for West Virginia on Saturday afternoon. That seems like a mild understatement. The Mountaineers went into the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and walked out with a 34-point beatdown from the No. 5 Longhorns. The biggest culprit? WVU turning the ball over a whopping 20 times, with 13 of those coming in the first half, leading to the blowout. The Mountaineers certainly made some unforced errors, but the Longhorns also played their part by getting right up in WVU's face.
RJ Melendez suspended for Rutgers game for 'violation of team rules'
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore forward RJ Melendez did not play in the Illini's 69-60 win over Rutgers on Saturday due to a suspension for a "violation of team rules," head coach Brad Underwood said. It's unclear how long the suspension will last. "That's the deal with and we'll move...
Duke vs. UVA basketball: Tony Bennett addresses controversial Kyle Filipowski call, win over Blue Devils
Virginia improved to 19-4 (11-3 ACC) and moved into a tie with Pittsburgh for first place in the conference Saturday after a controversial 69-62 overtime win over Duke. The back-and-forth battle between the rival programs was marred by an officiating error at the end of regulation, costing freshman Kyle Filipowski an opportunity at game-winning free throws, and Tony Bennett addressed the matter after the game.
Ohio State RB offer says things are going ‘really good’ with Tony Alford and the Buckeyes
One of the top 2024 running backs in Ohio and an Ohio State offer says things are going “really good with the Buckeyes.
Ohio State's Brian Hartline gives offseason advice to returning wide receivers who weren't starters in 2023
While Ohio State will have a new starting quarterback and three new offensive line starters in 2023, the Buckeyes have plenty of talent returning on the offensive side of the ball. No position group exemplifies this better than the Scarlet and Gray's wide receivers. The country learned the names of...
Everything Steve Pikiell said after Rutgers Basketball loss to Illinois
For more than half the game today, it looked like Rutgers would gain a tough road victory against Illinois. But a second-half scoring drought that last 10 minutes was the breaking point for Rutgers in a 69-60 loss to Illinois. The loss is Rutgers' second straight and drops the season record to 16-9 and 8-6 in the Big Ten. The good news is Rutgers controlled the game for more than a half before Illinois ran off a 19-0 run.
LOOK: Three former Michigan football players win Super Bowl LVII with Kansas City Chiefs
For the ninth year in a row, at least one former Michigan football player is a Super Bowl champion. In fact, three former Wolverines captured the title Sunday evening, as the Kansas City Chiefs took home its second title in four years with a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona.
Ohio State's loss to Michigan State encapsulated everything wrong with the 2022-23 Buckeyes
For the last several years, the Ohio State men’s basketball team has had a tradition of the five players on the court gathering together in a quick huddle nearly every stoppage in play. What is said in these huddles is between the players, but the gist is a few motivational words before play begins.
Controversial Virginia-Duke finish sparks outrage; Jon Scheyer pleads for 'explanation'
Duke believed it was on the doorstep of notching the signature win that was lacking from its resume. The officials had other ideas. A Virginia foul on Kyle Filipowski was ruled that it came after the timer went off. Instead of Filipowski heading to the charity stripe with less than a second remaining needing just one free throw to break a 58-58 tie, Duke was forced to play five extra minutes. No. 8 Virginia made Duke pay in overtime, pulling away late for an important 69-62 victory.
Brandon Miller, Bruce Pearl recall former 5-star's recruitment
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Brandon Miller has lived up to the 5-star hype out of high school, maybe even exceeding it, as Alabama’s leading scorer and the nation’s top-scoring freshman. And ahead of the Crimson Tide’s road trip to Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 11, Tigers head coach Bruce...
WATCH: Who will be NC State's defensive breakout star this spring?
NC State had one of the best defenses in the country last season. However, the Wolfpack lost several household names at the conclusion of the 2022 campaign, including linebacker Isaiah Moore, linebacker Drake Thomas, defensive lineman Cory Durden, safety Tanner Ingle and safety Cyrus Fagan. Despite those departures, several key...
Juwan Howard reacts to Michigan basketball's cold finish against Indiana: ‘Stick to the script and trust’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard met with the media following his team’s one-point loss to Indiana on Saturday night at the Crisler Center. The Wolverines led for most of the game, but a 5:12 scoring drought and only one made field goal...
College football's 10 most interesting coordinator hires this offseason, ranked
College football's offseason coaching carousel wasn't nearly as crazy as it was during the 2022 cycle in terms of head coaches. However, there were more than a dozen significant changes across the Power Five front at the coordinator spots and we've highlighted a few of them here heading into spring practice in a few weeks.
Jon Scheyer explains what refs told him after blown call that cost Duke game
Jon Scheyer dialed up the perfect play to get his best player an opportunity at the basket for a layup or to get fouled. To let the first-year head coach describe it, he knew Virginia would dedicate a defender on Jacob Grandison, who had just sunk a three, Jeremy Roach would work to get open closer to the top of the key, and Kyle Filipowski could make a read based on what the defense was showing.
What Rick Barnes said about No. 6 Vols' buzzer-beating loss to Missouri
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 6 Tennessee's heartbreaking loss to Missouri at the buzzer on Saturday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what Barnes had to say about the Vols' 86-85 loss after Tigers guard DeAndre Gholston hit a game-winning three from near midcourt to pull off the upset.
Big, bruising back Braylen Russell puts forth a top 10 as recruitment heats up
Running back Braylen Russell has released a top 10 list of programs pursuing him. Russell, out of Benton (Ark.) High School listed, in no particular order, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Baylor, Purdue, Kansas, Kansas State and Cincinnati. Russell, a big 6-2, 230-pound, bruiser of a back,...
Virginia TE enjoys time with South Carolina coaches at Junior Day
Three-star tight end Luca Puccinelli hadn’t been back to South Carolina since visiting last summer.
